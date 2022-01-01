Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Saratoga Springs

Go
Saratoga Springs restaurants
Toast

Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

9 Miles East Farm

64 Excelsior Avenue, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Multi-Grain Cookie$4.00
Double Chocolate Walnut Cookie (GF)$4.00
Our popular chocolate cookies, with walnuts and sea salt. Made with buckwheat flour, so they are gluten free.
Almond Cookie (GF)$4.00
We like to call it a "breakfast cookie." Made with almond flour and sunflower butter. Raisins, cranberries and almonds.
More about 9 Miles East Farm
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

55 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.7 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
More about Spot Coffee
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Toll House Cookie$8.00
Nestle Tollhouse Cookie Skillet with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Saratoga Springs

Margherita Pizza

Tacos

Paninis

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Saratoga Springs to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston