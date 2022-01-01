Cookies in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve cookies
More about 9 Miles East Farm
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
9 Miles East Farm
64 Excelsior Avenue, Saratoga Springs
|Multi-Grain Cookie
|$4.00
|Double Chocolate Walnut Cookie (GF)
|$4.00
Our popular chocolate cookies, with walnuts and sea salt. Made with buckwheat flour, so they are gluten free.
|Almond Cookie (GF)
|$4.00
We like to call it a "breakfast cookie." Made with almond flour and sunflower butter. Raisins, cranberries and almonds.
More about Spot Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs
|Cookie
|$2.75