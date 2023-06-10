A map showing the location of Nashville of Saratoga 39-41 Phila StreetView gallery

Nashville of Saratoga 39-41 Phila Street

39-41 Phila Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Nachos

$13.00

Mozz Sticks

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Pretzel

$16.00

Smashville Onion

$12.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Fries Basket

$6.00

Wings

5 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$19.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Loaded Fries

Loaded Hay Bales

$18.00

Poutine

$14.00

Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

Bacon Cheddar

$19.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Jack & Coke Burger

$20.00

Nashville Clucker

$18.00

Bubba's Brisket

$17.00

Phila Burger

$18.00

Weekly Specials

50 cent wings

$0.50

Thursday Smash Burger

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Sand - Grilled

$8.00

Kids Chicken Sand - Fried

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

39-41 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

