Lanie's Cafe 471 Albany Shaker Rd.
471 Albany Shaker Rd.
Loudonville, NY 12211
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
$10.95
Coconut Shrimp
$16.95
Eggplant Rollitini
$13.95
Garlic Bread
$4.95
Greens & Beans
$12.95
Kicked-Up Bruschetta
$16.95
Homemade Fried Mozzarella Logs
$10.95
Nachos Supreme
$15.95
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$13.95
Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon
$16.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.95
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
$14.95
10 Wings
$14.95
20 Wings
$29.90
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
$10.95
Fresh Steamed Clams
$17.95Out of stock
Fresh Steamed Mussels
$16.95Out of stock
Fried Calamari Special
$19.50
Calamari Fradiavlo
$18.95Out of stock
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
$19.95Out of stock
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.95
Steak Quesadilla
$13.95
Veggie Quesadilla
$13.95
Cheese Quesadilla
$10.95
Lunch Special
$15.95Out of stock
Chips & Salsa
$4.95
Fries
$1.99+
Onion Rings
$2.99+
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.49+
App Special
$11.95Out of stock
Soups & Salads
Antipasto
$16.50
Bruschetta Steak Spinach Salad
$17.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$16.50
Ultimate Chef Salad
$16.50
Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.95
Chop Salad
$16.50
Express Lunch
$13.95
House Salad
$11.95
Plain Caesar Salad
$10.95
Swordfish Salad
$19.50
Sirloin & Portobello Salad
$17.50
Taco Salad
$14.95
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Salad
$16.50
Expo Salad
$4.95
Sm Caesar Salad
$5.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
$5.95
Salad Bar
$12.95
Bacon Shrimp Spinach Salad
$18.95Out of stock
Crispy Calamari Salad
$18.95Out of stock
Salmon Salad
$18.95
Soup Cup
$5.95
Crock of French Onion Soup
$6.95
Crock of Chili Con Carne
$7.95
Cup of Chili
$5.95
Salad Special
$18.95
Soup Bowl
$6.95
Italian Bread w/ Butter
$0.95
Italian Bread w/ Garlic Butter
$1.95
2 oz Garlic Butter
$0.95
Small Caesar with Entree
$1.00
Salad Bar Sliced Cheddar
$2.95Out of stock
Burgers & Wraps
The Classic Burger
$12.95
Bacon Cheddar Chipotle Burger
$15.95
Blackened Bleu Jack Burger
$14.95
Memphis Burger
$14.95
Swiss Patty Melt
$14.95
Burger Special
$15.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.50
Gorgonzola Roast Beef Wrap
$14.50
BBQ Texas Burger
$15.95Out of stock
Wrap Special
$14.50
Hot Chicken Wrap
$14.50
Italian Eggplant Wrap
$14.50
Turkey BLT Wrap
$14.50
Pesto Turkey Wrap
$14.50Out of stock
Chili Cheese Taco Wrap
$14.50Out of stock
Sandwiches
BLT
$13.95
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.50
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$14.95
Deluxe Prime Rib Sandwich
$16.95
Grilled Cheese
$11.95
Grilled Reuben
$14.50
Italian Mix Sub
$15.95
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Prime Rib Dip
$15.95
Sweet Reuben
$14.50
Seasoned Grilled Sliced Sirloin Sandwich
$16.95Out of stock
Blackened Swordfish Sandwich
$19.50
Turkey Reuben
$14.50
Tuscan Chicken & Eggplant Panini
$16.95
Fresh Veggie Panini
$14.95
Hot Turkey Sandwich
$15.50Out of stock
Eggplant Hoagie
$14.95
Meatball Hoagie
$14.95
Sausage Hoagie
$14.95
Steak Hoagie
$14.95Out of stock
Deli Sandwich
$13.50
Sandwich Special
$17.50
Fish Fry Mac&Cheese
$16.50Out of stock
Full Macaroni & Cheese
$14.95
Side Macaroni & Cheese
$5.95
Club Sandwich
$16.95
Kids & Desserts
K/Kraft Mac n Cheese
$7.95
K/Chicken Tenders
$8.95
K/Pasta
$6.95
K/Cheesy Buddy Burgers
$6.95
K/Hot Dog
$6.95
K/Grilled Cheese
$7.95
K/Chicken Parm Dinner
$12.95
K/Cheese Ravioli's
$6.95
K/Jack & Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla
$6.95
K/Salad
$5.95
K/Hot Fudge Sundae
$4.95
Vanilla Ice Cream
$4.95
Deep-Fried Ice Cream
$8.95
Carrot Cake
$7.95
Cheesecake
$7.95
Chocolate Lovin Spoonful Cake
$6.95
Italian Lemon Cake
$6.95
Peanut Butter Pie
$7.95
Caramel Brownie Cheesecake
$7.95
Sides & Extras
Side Spaghetti
$5.95
Side Linguini
$5.95
Side Penne
$5.95
Side Meatballs
$4.95
Side Sausage
$4.95
Side 1 Meatball 1 Sausage
$4.95
Side Broccoli
$5.95
Side Escarole
$5.95
Side Spinach
$5.95
Side Zucchini
$2.95
Side Sauteed Onions
$1.99
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
$2.99
Side Coleslaw
$1.50
Side Roasted Potatoes
$2.95
Side Baked Potato
$2.95
Pasta, Eggplant & Chicken
Spaghetti
$14.95
Linguini
$14.95
Penne
$14.95
Eggplant Parm
$21.95
Eggplant Rollitini
$21.95
Baked Pasta
$18.95
Quattro Formaggi
$20.95
Baked Manicotti
$20.95
Chicken Special
$29.95
Pasta Special
$28.95Out of stock
Chicken Parm
$23.95
Chicken Sorrento
$24.95
Chicken Parm & Eggplant Rollitini
$26.95
Chicken Picatta
$25.95
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
$25.95
Chicken Marsala
$25.95
Chicken Riggis
$26.95
Chicken Francaise
$25.95
Chicken Santini
$27.95Out of stock
Greek Chicken
$26.95Out of stock
Pesto Chicken & Shrimp
$30.95Out of stock
Southwest Chicken
$27.95Out of stock
Veal & Steak
Veal Parm
$26.95
Veal Sorrento
$27.95
Veal Picatta
$28.95
Veal Marsala
$28.95
Veal D'Angelo
$30.95
Veal Francaise
$28.95
Veal Santini
$30.95Out of stock
Veal Saltimbocca
$29.95Out of stock
Veal Maria
$29.95Out of stock
Veal Scallopini
$28.95Out of stock
Veal Special
$30.95Out of stock
10oz Tender Filet Mignon
$35.95
14oz Grilled NY Strip Steak
$31.95
16oz Grilled Ribeye
$32.95
Blackened Ribeye Steak
$34.95
Steak Special
$32.95
Black and Bleu Filet Mignon
$39.95
Filet Mignon Marsala
$37.95
Lanie's Signature Stuffed Steak
$40.95
Surf & Turf Scampi
$42.95
Steak Bruschetta
$35.95Out of stock
Steak & Shrimp Au Poivre
$40.95Out of stock
16oz Oven-Roasted Prime Rib
$32.95Out of stock
Seafood
Broiled Haddock
$24.95
Fried Haddock Dinner
$27.95
Mediterranean Haddock
$27.95
Haddock Francaise
$25.95
Scallops Provencal
$28.95
Shrimp & Scallops ala Vodka
$29.95
Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo
$28.95
Shrimp Florentine
$27.95
Shrimp Ryan
$27.95
Shrimp Scampi
$24.95
Grilled Salmon Dinner
$26.95Out of stock
Haddock Special
$30.95Out of stock
Seafood Special
$29.95Out of stock
Salmon Special
$29.95
Swordfish Cacciatore
$31.95
Swordfish Picatta
$30.95Out of stock
Linguini w/ Clam Sauce
$26.95Out of stock
Broiled Scallops
$32.95Out of stock
Shrimp Flamingo
$28.95Out of stock
Zuppa di Pesce
$45.95Out of stock
Late Night Menu
10 Wings
$14.95
20 Wings
$29.90
Fries
$1.99+
Onion Rings
$2.99+
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.49+
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
$10.95
Chicken Tenders
$10.95
Homemade Fried Mozzarella Logs
$10.95
Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon
$16.95
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$13.95
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.95
Steak Quesadilla
$13.95
Veggie Quesadilla
$13.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.50
Gorgonzola Roast Beef Wrap
$14.50
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.50
Grilled Reuben
$14.50
Tuscan Chicken & Eggplant Panini
$16.95
Italian Eggplant Wrap
$14.50
Turkey BLT Wrap
$14.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$16.50
Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.95
Chop Salad
$16.50
House Salad
$11.95
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Salad
$16.50
Italian Mix Sub
$15.95
Holiday Specials
Crab Aranacinis
$14.95Out of stock
Salmon Special
$29.95Out of stock
Seafood Lasagna
$15.95Out of stock
Strip Special
$36.95Out of stock
Blueberry Cheesecake
$6.95Out of stock
Tempura for Two
$16.99Out of stock
You Had Me at Fried
$8.99Out of stock
Im Coconuts For You
$7.99Out of stock
St Patty's Chowder
$4.99+Out of stock
Bread Pudding
$7.99Out of stock
Irish Nachos
$12.99Out of stock
Dublin Duos
$11.99Out of stock
Beer Fish and Chips
$16.99Out of stock
Shepards Pie
$19.99Out of stock
Corned Beef and Cabbage
$22.99Out of stock
Pizza
N/A BVG
Pepsi
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Sierra Mist
$2.99
Club Soda
$2.99
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
$2.99
Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea
$2.99
Tropical Pink Lemonade
$2.99
Saranac Root Beer
$2.99
Tonic
$2.99
Saratoga Sparkling
$3.75
Saratoga Still
$3.75
Coffee
$1.99
Tea
$1.99
Herbal Tea
$2.49
Hot Chocolate
$1.99
Lg Milk
$2.99
Lg Chocolate Milk
$3.49
Sm Milk
$1.99
Sm Chocolate Milk
$2.49
Lg Apple Juice
$3.99
Lg Cranberry Juice
$3.99
Lg Grapefruit Juice
$3.99
Lg Orange Juice
$3.99
Lg Pineapple Juice
$3.99
Sm Apple Juice
$2.49
Sm Cranberry Juice
$2.49
Sm Grapefruit Juice
$2.49
Sm Orange Juice
$2.49
Sm Pineapple Juice
$2.49
Kids Drink
$1.99
Arnold Palmer
$2.99
Shirley Temple
$2.99
Platters, Subs & Dips
Italian Meats & Cheese Platter
$65.00
Fruit & Cheese Platter
$65.00
Italian Cold Cut Platter
$85.00
Traditional Cold Cut Platter
$75.00
Vegetable Platter
$55.00
Signature Wraps Platter
$80.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$45.00
Ultimate Taco Dip
$50.00
2ft Sub
$51.98Out of stock
3ft Sub
$77.97Out of stock
4ft Sub
$103.96Out of stock
5ft Sub
$129.95Out of stock
6ft Sub
$155.94Out of stock
Tapas & FingerFoods
Chicken Fingers
$2.00
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
$3.00
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
$2.75
Jumbo Bacon Scallops
$3.00
Fried Mozzarella Logs
$2.00
Jumbo Bacon Shrimp
$3.00Out of stock
Potato Skins Chili & Cheese
$2.00Out of stock
Potato Skins Cheese Only
$2.00Out of stock
Potato Skins Cheese & Bacon
$2.50Out of stock
HP Stuffed Mushrooms
Beef and Bleu Crustinis
$70.00
Mini Crab Salad Sandwiches
$75.00
Swedish Meatballs
$45.00+
Fried Cheese Raviolis
$40.00+
FP Stuffed Mushrooms
Nachos Supreme
$15.99+
Smoked Salmon Cucumber Slices
$60.00Out of stock
Antipasto Skewers
$60.00Out of stock
Pizza, Wings & Stuffed Bread
12 Cut Pizza
$13.99Out of stock
White Pizza
$10.95
Daniel's Favorite
$13.99Out of stock
Lanie's Favorite
$22.99Out of stock
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$19.99Out of stock
Greek Chicken Pizza
$22.99Out of stock
Margarita Pizza
$18.99Out of stock
Meat Lovers
$22.99Out of stock
Veggie Lovers
$22.99Out of stock
Stuffed Bread
$23.99Out of stock
Wings
$14.95+
Pasta & Italian Specialties
HP Spaghetti
HP Linguini
HP Penne
Baked Penne
$45.00+
Manicotti
$45.00+Out of stock
FP Spaghetti
FP Linguini
FP Penne
Cheese Tortellini
$40.00+
Cajun Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
$50.00+Out of stock
Cheese Ravioli
$40.00+
Eggplant Lasagna
$55.00+
Eggplant Parm
$50.00+
Eggplant Rollitini
$50.00+
Greens & Beans
$40.00+
Lasagna w/ Cheese
$50.00+
Lasagna w/ Meat
$60.00+
Meatballs in Marinara
$40.00+
Sausage & Peppers
$45.00+
Stuffed Shells
$40.00+
Tortellini Carbonara
$45.00+
Chicken & Veal
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$60.00+
Chicken Francaise
$55.00+
Chicken Marsala
$55.00+
Chicken Parm
$55.00+
Chicken Picatta
$55.00+
Chicken Riggis
$60.00+
Chicken Scallopini
$60.00+
Chicken Sorrento
$60.00+
Greek Chicken over Penne
$60.00+
Honey Ginger Chicken
$55.00+
Pesto Chicken and Shrimp
$75.00+
Veal Francaise
$65.00+
Veal Marsala
$65.00+
Veal & Peppers
$65.00+
Veal Parm
$65.00+
Veal Picatta
$65.00+
Veal Sorrento
$70.00+
Veal Scallopini
$70.00+
Veal Cacciatore
$50.00+Out of stock
Seafood & Comforts
Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo
$85.00+
Shrimp & Scallops Ala Vodka
$90.00+
Shrimp Florentine
$85.00+
Scallops Provencal
$90.00+
Shrimp Ryan
$85.00+
Shrimp Scampi
$80.00+
Beef Stroganoff over Egg Noodles
$65.00+
Homemade Baked Mac and Cheese
$55.00+
Sirloin Tips Marsala over Egg Noodles
$65.00+
Lobster Mac and Cheese
$120.00+Out of stock
Calamari Fradiavlo
$70.00+Out of stock
Swordfish Cacciatore
$65.00+Out of stock
Shrimp Flamingo
$70.00+Out of stock
Swordfish Picatta over Spinach
$70.00+Out of stock
Zuppa di Pesce
$80.00+Out of stock
Salads, Sides & Extras
Antipasto Salad
$35.00+
Caesar Salad
$20.00+
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
$30.00+
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
$40.00+
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
$40.00+
Chef Salad
$30.00+
Garden Salad
$25.00+
Cole Slaw
$30.00+
Macaroni Salad
$30.00+
Mozzarella & Tomato Salad
$35.00+
Pasta Salad
$40.00+
Potato Salad
$30.00+
Tortellini Salad
$30.00+
Tortellini Salad with Meat
$50.00+
1qt of Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
$25.00+
Oven Roasted Potatoes
$25.00+
Scalloped Potatoes
$30.00+
Kettle Chips
$10.00+
1qt of Dressing
$8.99
Green Beans/Red Pepper
$25.00+
Braised Carrots
$20.00+
Sauteed Broccoli
$25.00+
Tortilla Chips
$10.00+
1qt of Soup
$9.99
Zucchini/Red Pepper
$25.00+
Loaf Italian Bread w/ Butter
$7.99
Dozen Dinner Rolls w/ Butter
$6.99
Salad Bar Garlic Butter
$1.99+
1qt of Turkey Gravy
$5.99
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
471 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211
