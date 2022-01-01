Lanie's Cafe 471 Albany Shaker Rd.

Lanie's Cafe imageView gallery
Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp

$16.95

Eggplant Rollitini

$13.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Greens & Beans

$12.95

Kicked-Up Bruschetta

$16.95

Homemade Fried Mozzarella Logs

$10.95

Nachos Supreme

$15.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon

$16.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$14.95

10 Wings

$14.95

20 Wings

$29.90

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$10.95

Fresh Steamed Clams

$17.95Out of stock

Fresh Steamed Mussels

$16.95Out of stock

Fried Calamari Special

$19.50

Calamari Fradiavlo

$18.95Out of stock

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$19.95Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Lunch Special

$15.95Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Fries

$1.99+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49+

App Special

$11.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Antipasto

$16.50

Bruschetta Steak Spinach Salad

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Ultimate Chef Salad

$16.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Chop Salad

$16.50

Express Lunch

$13.95

House Salad

$11.95

Plain Caesar Salad

$10.95

Swordfish Salad

$19.50

Sirloin & Portobello Salad

$17.50

Taco Salad

$14.95

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.50

Expo Salad

$4.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95

Salad Bar

$12.95

Bacon Shrimp Spinach Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Crispy Calamari Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Soup Cup

$5.95

Crock of French Onion Soup

$6.95

Crock of Chili Con Carne

$7.95

Cup of Chili

$5.95

Salad Special

$18.95

Soup Bowl

$6.95

Italian Bread w/ Butter

$0.95

Italian Bread w/ Garlic Butter

$1.95

2 oz Garlic Butter

$0.95

Small Caesar with Entree

$1.00

Salad Bar Sliced Cheddar

$2.95Out of stock

Burgers & Wraps

The Classic Burger

$12.95

Bacon Cheddar Chipotle Burger

$15.95

Blackened Bleu Jack Burger

$14.95

Memphis Burger

$14.95

Swiss Patty Melt

$14.95

Burger Special

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

Gorgonzola Roast Beef Wrap

$14.50

BBQ Texas Burger

$15.95Out of stock

Wrap Special

$14.50

Hot Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Italian Eggplant Wrap

$14.50

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.50

Pesto Turkey Wrap

$14.50Out of stock

Chili Cheese Taco Wrap

$14.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.95

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.95

Deluxe Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Grilled Reuben

$14.50

Italian Mix Sub

$15.95

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Prime Rib Dip

$15.95

Sweet Reuben

$14.50

Seasoned Grilled Sliced Sirloin Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

Blackened Swordfish Sandwich

$19.50

Turkey Reuben

$14.50

Tuscan Chicken & Eggplant Panini

$16.95

Fresh Veggie Panini

$14.95

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Eggplant Hoagie

$14.95

Meatball Hoagie

$14.95

Sausage Hoagie

$14.95

Steak Hoagie

$14.95Out of stock

Deli Sandwich

$13.50

Sandwich Special

$17.50

Fish Fry Mac&Cheese

$16.50Out of stock

Full Macaroni & Cheese

$14.95

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$5.95

Club Sandwich

$16.95

Kids & Desserts

K/Kraft Mac n Cheese

$7.95

K/Chicken Tenders

$8.95

K/Pasta

$6.95

K/Cheesy Buddy Burgers

$6.95

K/Hot Dog

$6.95

K/Grilled Cheese

$7.95

K/Chicken Parm Dinner

$12.95

K/Cheese Ravioli's

$6.95

K/Jack & Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

K/Salad

$5.95

K/Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Deep-Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Lovin Spoonful Cake

$6.95

Italian Lemon Cake

$6.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$7.95

Sides & Extras

Side Spaghetti

$5.95

Side Linguini

$5.95

Side Penne

$5.95

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side 1 Meatball 1 Sausage

$4.95

Side Broccoli

$5.95

Side Escarole

$5.95

Side Spinach

$5.95

Side Zucchini

$2.95

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.99

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$1.50

Side Roasted Potatoes

$2.95

Side Baked Potato

$2.95

Pasta, Eggplant & Chicken

Spaghetti

$14.95

Linguini

$14.95

Penne

$14.95

Eggplant Parm

$21.95

Eggplant Rollitini

$21.95

Baked Pasta

$18.95

Quattro Formaggi

$20.95

Baked Manicotti

$20.95

Chicken Special

$29.95

Pasta Special

$28.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$23.95

Chicken Sorrento

$24.95

Chicken Parm & Eggplant Rollitini

$26.95

Chicken Picatta

$25.95

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$25.95

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken Riggis

$26.95

Chicken Francaise

$25.95

Chicken Santini

$27.95Out of stock

Greek Chicken

$26.95Out of stock

Pesto Chicken & Shrimp

$30.95Out of stock

Southwest Chicken

$27.95Out of stock

Veal & Steak

Veal Parm

$26.95

Veal Sorrento

$27.95

Veal Picatta

$28.95

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Veal D'Angelo

$30.95

Veal Francaise

$28.95

Veal Santini

$30.95Out of stock

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.95Out of stock

Veal Maria

$29.95Out of stock

Veal Scallopini

$28.95Out of stock

Veal Special

$30.95Out of stock

10oz Tender Filet Mignon

$35.95

14oz Grilled NY Strip Steak

$31.95

16oz Grilled Ribeye

$32.95

Blackened Ribeye Steak

$34.95

Steak Special

$32.95

Black and Bleu Filet Mignon

$39.95

Filet Mignon Marsala

$37.95

Lanie's Signature Stuffed Steak

$40.95

Surf & Turf Scampi

$42.95

Steak Bruschetta

$35.95Out of stock

Steak & Shrimp Au Poivre

$40.95Out of stock

16oz Oven-Roasted Prime Rib

$32.95Out of stock

Seafood

Broiled Haddock

$24.95

Fried Haddock Dinner

$27.95

Mediterranean Haddock

$27.95

Haddock Francaise

$25.95

Scallops Provencal

$28.95

Shrimp & Scallops ala Vodka

$29.95

Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$28.95

Shrimp Florentine

$27.95

Shrimp Ryan

$27.95

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$26.95Out of stock

Haddock Special

$30.95Out of stock

Seafood Special

$29.95Out of stock

Salmon Special

$29.95

Swordfish Cacciatore

$31.95

Swordfish Picatta

$30.95Out of stock

Linguini w/ Clam Sauce

$26.95Out of stock

Broiled Scallops

$32.95Out of stock

Shrimp Flamingo

$28.95Out of stock

Zuppa di Pesce

$45.95Out of stock

Late Night Menu

10 Wings

$14.95

20 Wings

$29.90

Fries

$1.99+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49+

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$10.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Homemade Fried Mozzarella Logs

$10.95

Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon

$16.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Gorgonzola Roast Beef Wrap

$14.50

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Reuben

$14.50

Tuscan Chicken & Eggplant Panini

$16.95

Italian Eggplant Wrap

$14.50

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Chop Salad

$16.50

House Salad

$11.95

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.50

Italian Mix Sub

$15.95

Holiday Specials

Crab Aranacinis

$14.95Out of stock

Salmon Special

$29.95Out of stock

Seafood Lasagna

$15.95Out of stock

Strip Special

$36.95Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Tempura for Two

$16.99Out of stock

You Had Me at Fried

$8.99Out of stock

Im Coconuts For You

$7.99Out of stock

St Patty's Chowder

$4.99+Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.99Out of stock

Irish Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Dublin Duos

$11.99Out of stock

Beer Fish and Chips

$16.99Out of stock

Shepards Pie

$19.99Out of stock

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$22.99Out of stock

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

White Pizza

$10.95

The COB

$10.95

Lanie's Favorite Pizza

$16.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Margarita Pizza

$13.95

Pizza Special

$14.95

N/A BVG

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Tropical Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Saranac Root Beer

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.75

Saratoga Still

$3.75

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Herbal Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Lg Milk

$2.99

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Sm Milk

$1.99

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Lg Apple Juice

$3.99

Lg Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Lg Orange Juice

$3.99

Lg Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Sm Apple Juice

$2.49

Sm Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Sm Orange Juice

$2.49

Sm Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Platters, Subs & Dips

Italian Meats & Cheese Platter

$65.00

Fruit & Cheese Platter

$65.00

Italian Cold Cut Platter

$85.00

Traditional Cold Cut Platter

$75.00

Vegetable Platter

$55.00

Signature Wraps Platter

$80.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$45.00

Ultimate Taco Dip

$50.00

2ft Sub

$51.98Out of stock

3ft Sub

$77.97Out of stock

4ft Sub

$103.96Out of stock

5ft Sub

$129.95Out of stock

6ft Sub

$155.94Out of stock

Tapas & FingerFoods

Chicken Fingers

$2.00

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$3.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$2.75

Jumbo Bacon Scallops

$3.00

Fried Mozzarella Logs

$2.00

Jumbo Bacon Shrimp

$3.00Out of stock

Potato Skins Chili & Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Potato Skins Cheese Only

$2.00Out of stock

Potato Skins Cheese & Bacon

$2.50Out of stock

HP Stuffed Mushrooms

Beef and Bleu Crustinis

$70.00

Mini Crab Salad Sandwiches

$75.00

Swedish Meatballs

$45.00+

Fried Cheese Raviolis

$40.00+

FP Stuffed Mushrooms

Nachos Supreme

$15.99+

Smoked Salmon Cucumber Slices

$60.00Out of stock

Antipasto Skewers

$60.00Out of stock

Pizza, Wings & Stuffed Bread

12 Cut Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

White Pizza

$10.95

Daniel's Favorite

$13.99Out of stock

Lanie's Favorite

$22.99Out of stock

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99Out of stock

Greek Chicken Pizza

$22.99Out of stock

Margarita Pizza

$18.99Out of stock

Meat Lovers

$22.99Out of stock

Veggie Lovers

$22.99Out of stock

Stuffed Bread

$23.99Out of stock

Wings

$14.95+

Pasta & Italian Specialties

HP Spaghetti

HP Linguini

HP Penne

Baked Penne

$45.00+

Manicotti

$45.00+Out of stock

FP Spaghetti

FP Linguini

FP Penne

Cheese Tortellini

$40.00+

Cajun Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$50.00+Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli

$40.00+

Eggplant Lasagna

$55.00+

Eggplant Parm

$50.00+

Eggplant Rollitini

$50.00+

Greens & Beans

$40.00+

Lasagna w/ Cheese

$50.00+

Lasagna w/ Meat

$60.00+

Meatballs in Marinara

$40.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$45.00+

Stuffed Shells

$40.00+

Tortellini Carbonara

$45.00+

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$60.00+

Chicken Francaise

$55.00+

Chicken Marsala

$55.00+

Chicken Parm

$55.00+

Chicken Picatta

$55.00+

Chicken Riggis

$60.00+

Chicken Scallopini

$60.00+

Chicken Sorrento

$60.00+

Greek Chicken over Penne

$60.00+

Honey Ginger Chicken

$55.00+

Pesto Chicken and Shrimp

$75.00+

Veal Francaise

$65.00+

Veal Marsala

$65.00+

Veal & Peppers

$65.00+

Veal Parm

$65.00+

Veal Picatta

$65.00+

Veal Sorrento

$70.00+

Veal Scallopini

$70.00+

Veal Cacciatore

$50.00+Out of stock

Seafood & Comforts

Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$85.00+

Shrimp & Scallops Ala Vodka

$90.00+

Shrimp Florentine

$85.00+

Scallops Provencal

$90.00+

Shrimp Ryan

$85.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$80.00+

Beef Stroganoff over Egg Noodles

$65.00+

Homemade Baked Mac and Cheese

$55.00+

Sirloin Tips Marsala over Egg Noodles

$65.00+

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$120.00+Out of stock

Calamari Fradiavlo

$70.00+Out of stock

Swordfish Cacciatore

$65.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Flamingo

$70.00+Out of stock

Swordfish Picatta over Spinach

$70.00+Out of stock

Zuppa di Pesce

$80.00+Out of stock

Salads, Sides & Extras

Antipasto Salad

$35.00+

Caesar Salad

$20.00+

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$30.00+

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$40.00+

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$40.00+

Chef Salad

$30.00+

Garden Salad

$25.00+

Cole Slaw

$30.00+

Macaroni Salad

$30.00+

Mozzarella & Tomato Salad

$35.00+

Pasta Salad

$40.00+

Potato Salad

$30.00+

Tortellini Salad

$30.00+

Tortellini Salad with Meat

$50.00+

1qt of Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

$25.00+

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$25.00+

Scalloped Potatoes

$30.00+

Kettle Chips

$10.00+

1qt of Dressing

$8.99

Green Beans/Red Pepper

$25.00+

Braised Carrots

$20.00+

Sauteed Broccoli

$25.00+

Tortilla Chips

$10.00+

1qt of Soup

$9.99

Zucchini/Red Pepper

$25.00+

Loaf Italian Bread w/ Butter

$7.99

Dozen Dinner Rolls w/ Butter

$6.99

Salad Bar Garlic Butter

$1.99+

1qt of Turkey Gravy

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

471 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211

Directions

Gallery
Lanie's Cafe image

