Albany Italian restaurants
you'll love
/
Albany
/
Italian
Must-try Italian restaurants in Albany
Lanie's Cafe
471 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville
No reviews yet
More about Lanie's Cafe
Genoa Importing
435 Loudon Rd, Loudonville
No reviews yet
More about Genoa Importing
The Cloud Food Hall
55 Columbia street, Albany
Avg 4.5
(14 reviews)
Popular items
Pineapple + Coconut Rum
$12.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$13.00
Passion Fruit + Vodka
$12.00
More about The Cloud Food Hall
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Albany
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
Cobb Salad
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Clifton Park
No reviews yet
Rensselaer
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston