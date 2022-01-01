Tacos in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve tacos
More about Toro Table
Toro Table
111 Wolf Road, Colonie
|Chop Taco Salad
|$17.95
iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallion, onion, corn salsa, cilantro, radish, jicama, black bean, guacamole, chihuahua cheese, ancho lime vinaigrette, giant corn tortilla shell
|Beef Tacos
|$17.95
braised beef, salsa negra* (contains peanuts), pickled onion, cotija cheese, blue corn tortillas - 3 per order
|Birria Tacos
|$18.95
AVAILABLE MONDAY - THURSDAY ONLY, braised beef and three cheeses, flour tortillas, guajillo beef jus, cilantro, onion, lime - 3 per order