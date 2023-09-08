N/A Beverages

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cran

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Liquor

Specialty Cocktails

House Margarita

$9.00+

Ancho Pineapple Margarita

$14.00+

Serrano Mezcalita

$13.00

Cold Brew Martini

$14.00

Coco Daq

$13.00

Hibiscus Sour

$13.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Patron Marg

$13.00

The Paloma

$15.00

Mexican OF

$16.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Recipe 21

$7.00

Recipe 21 Citrus

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Recipe 21

$8.00

DBL Recipe 21 Citrus

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Pyrat

$9.00

Plantation

$8.00

Macchu Pisco

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Goslings

$9.00

DBL Pyrat

$9.00

DBL Plantation

$9.00

DBL Macchu Pisco

$9.00

Tequila

Cold Brew Tequila

$12.00

123 Añejo

$15.00

123 Blanco

$12.00

123 Reposado

$14.00

1800 Añejo

$16.00

1800 Reposado

$15.00

1800 Silver

$13.00

Antiguo Añejo

$16.00

Antiguo Reposado

$15.00

Anza Blanco

$8.00

Arta Añejo

$16.00

Arta Reposado

$15.00

Arta Silver

$13.00

Avion Añejo

$16.00

Avion Blanco

$15.00

Avion Reposado

$13.00

Avion Single Origin Añejo

$18.00

Cabo Wabo Añejo

$16.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$15.00

Casa Noble Añejo

$14.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$11.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Añejo

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Cazadores Añejo

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

Cenote Blanco

$11.00

Cenote Cristalino Añejo

$15.00

Chamucos Añejo

$15.00

Chamucos Reposado

$14.00

Chinaco Añejo

$15.00

Chinaco Blanco

$13.00

Cielo Silver

$12.00

Cimarron Blanco

$12.00

Codigo Añejo

$15.00

Codigo Blanco

$14.00

Codigo Reposado

$15.00

Codigo Rosa

$15.00

Corazon Añejo

$16.00

Corazon Blanco

$13.00

Corazon Expresion Reposado

$15.00

Corazon Reposado

$15.00

Corralejo Añejo

$16.00

Corralejo Reposado

$14.00

Corralejo Reposado Triple Distilled

$16.00

Corralejo Silver

$13.00

Corzo Añejo

$16.00

Corzo Reposado

$15.00

Corzo Silver

$13.00

Daleón Platinum

$15.00

Don Ramon Añejo

$13.00

Don Ramon Blanco

$11.00

Don Ramon Reposado

$12.00

El Gran Jubileo Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador Reposado

$11.00

El Jimador Silver

$10.00

El Luchador Blanco

$11.00

El Tesoro Añejo

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$12.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$13.00

Espolon Añejo

$13.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Silver

$10.00

Excellia Añejo

$16.00

Excellia Blanco

$15.00

Excellia Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Añejo

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Gran Centenario Añejo

$16.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$13.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Añejo

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema Extra Añejo

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Jose Platino Reserva Blanco

$10.00

Jose Platino Reserva Extra Añejo

$12.00

Jose Tradicional Plata

$10.00

Lunazul Silver

$10.00

Milagro Añejo

$14.00

Milagro Blanco

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

One With Life Blanco

$13.00

Partida Añejo

$14.00

Partida Reposado

$13.00

Patron Añejo

$16.00

Patron Extra Añejo

$16.00

Patron Gran Añejo Burdeos

$17.00

Patron Gran Estate Release Limited

$16.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$20.00

Patron Gran Smokey Silver

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Roca Añejo

$17.00

Patron Roca Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Riazul Anejo

$15.00

Riazul Reposado

$14.00

Siete Lenguas Blanco

$13.00

Siete Lenguas Reposado

$14.00

Suerte Añejo

$15.00

Suerte Blanco

$13.00

Suerte Reposado

$14.00

Villa Lobos Añejo

$15.00

Villa Lobos Blanco

$13.00

Villa Lobos Extra Añejo

$16.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL 123 Añejo

$11.00

DBL 123 Blanco

$9.00

DBL 123 Reposado

$10.00

DBL 1800 Añejo

$11.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$10.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$9.00

DBL Antiguo Añejo

$11.00

DBL Antiguo Reposado

$10.00

DBL Anza Blanco

$9.00

DBL Arta Añejo

$11.00

DBL Arta Reposado

$10.00

DBL Arta Silver

$9.00

DBL Avion Añejo

$11.00

DBL Avion Blanco

$9.00

DBL Avion Reposado

$10.00

DBL Avion Single Origin Añejo

$11.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Añejo

$12.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Reposado

$11.00

DBL Casamigos Añejo

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

DBL Casa Noble Añejo

$14.00

DBL Casa Noble Blanco

$11.00

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00

DBL Cazadores Añejo

$11.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

DBL Cenote Blanco

$9.00

DBL Cenote Cristalino Añejo

$10.00

DBL Chamucos Añejo

$12.00

DBL Chamucos Reposado

$11.00

DBL Chinaco Añejo

$13.00

DBL Chinaco Blanco

$10.00

DBL Cielo Silver

$9.00

DBL Cimarron Blanco

$9.00

DBL Codigo Añejo

$11.00

DBL Codigo Blanco

$9.00

DBL Codigo Reposado

$10.00

DBL Codigo Rosa

$9.00

DBL Corazon Añejo

$11.00

DBL Corazon Blanco

$9.00

DBL Corazon Expresion Reposado

$12.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$10.00

DBL Corralejo Añejo

$12.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado Triple Distilled

$13.00

DBL Corralejo Silver

$9.00

DBL Corzo Añejo

$13.00

DBL Corzo Reposado

$12.00

DBL Corzo Silver

$11.00

DBL Daleón Platinum

$14.00

DBL Don Ramon Añejo

$11.00

DBL Don Ramon Blanco

$9.00

DBL Don Ramon Reposado

$10.00

DBL El Gran Jubileo Reposado

$11.00

DBL El Jimador Reposado

$10.00

DBL El Jimador Silver

$9.00

DBL El Luchador Blanco

$9.00

DBL El Tesoro Añejo

$13.00

DBL El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00

DBL El Tesoro Reposado

$11.00

DBL Espolon Añejo

$11.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$10.00

DBL Excellia Añejo

$11.00

DBL Excellia Blanco

$9.00

DBL Excellia Reposado

$10.00

DBL Fortaleza Añejo

$15.00

DBL Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00

DBL Gran Centenario Añejo

$11.00

DBL Gran Centenario Plata

$9.00

DBL Gran Centenario Reposado

$10.00

DBL Herradura Añejo

$12.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$11.00

DBL Herradura Seleccion Suprema Extra Añejo

$15.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$10.00

DBL Jose Platino Reserva Blanco

$10.00

DBL Jose Platino Reserva Extra Añejo

$11.00

DBL Jose Tradicional Plata

$9.00

DBL Lunazul Silver

$9.00

DBL Milagro Añejo

$16.00

DBL Milagro Blanco

$12.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$13.00

DBL One With Life Blanco

$10.00

DBL Partida Añejo

$15.00

DBL Partida Reposado

$13.00

DBL Patron Añejo

$13.00

DBL Patron Extra Añejo

$14.00

DBL Patron Gran Añejo Burdeos

$120.00

DBL Patron Gran Estate Release Limited

$14.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$15.00

DBL Patron Gran Smokey Silver

$12.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$13.00

DBL Patron Roca Añejo

$18.00

DBL Patron Roca Reposado

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Riazul Anejo

$13.00

DBL Riazul Reposado

$12.00

DBL Siete Lenguas Blanco

$9.00

DBL Siete Lenguas Reposado

$10.00

DBL Suerte Añejo

$11.00

DBL Suerte Blanco

$9.00

DBL Suerte Reposado

$10.00

DBL Villa Lobos Añejo

$12.00

DBL Villa Lobos Blanco

$10.00

DBL Villa Lobos Extra Añejo

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$8.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Skrewball

$8.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Mezcal

Alacran

$9.00

Bozal Coyote

$9.00

Bozal Cuixe

$9.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Del Maguey Iberico

$11.00

Del Maguey Single Village

$13.00

Derrumbes Maestro

$10.00

Derrumbes Tamaulipas

$10.00

Don Amado Añejo

$11.00

Don Amado Reposado

$10.00

Don Amado Rustico

$9.00

El Buho

$10.00

El Jolgorio Cuishe

$10.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$10.00

Gracias a Dios Cuixe

$10.00

Gracias a Dios Espadin

$10.00

Gracias a Dios Mango

$10.00

Gracias a Dios Pechuga

$10.00

Gracias a Dios Tepextate

$10.00

Gracias a Dios Tobala

$10.00

Koch Barril

$10.00

Koch Lumbre

$10.00

Koch Maquey Espadin

$10.00

Koch Tobala

$10.00

La Venenosa Raicilla

$10.00

La Venenosa Sierra Del Tigre

$10.00

Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej

$10.00

Mayalen Borrego

$10.00

Mayalen Guerrero

$10.00

Mezcales De Leyenda Oaxaca

$10.00

Mezcales de Leyenda San Luis Potosi

$10.00

Rey Campero Joven

$10.00

Vago Arroqueño en Barro

$10.00

Vago Espadin

$10.00

Vago Espadin en Barro

$10.00

Vago Mexicano

$10.00

Wahaka Espadin

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Dewars White

$8.00

Mcallan 12Yr

$15.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

DBL Dewars White

$8.00

DBL Mcallan 12Yr

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$9.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amargo Vellet

$8.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$8.00

Art in The Age Rhubarb

$8.00

Blue Lion Chicorée

$8.00

Bols Triple Sec

$8.00

Brovo

$8.00

Caffé Amaro

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$8.00

Creme de Cacao

$8.00

Crop Spiced Pumpkin

$8.00

Don Ciccio & Figli Limoncello

$8.00

Don Ciccio Fennel

$8.00

Don Ciccio Walnut

$8.00

Fernet-Branca

$8.00

Giffard Banane du Bresil

$8.00

Giffard Violette

$8.00

Kalani Coconut

$8.00

L'Orgeat

$8.00

Lucano

$8.00

Luxardo

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Nixta Elote

$8.00

Pajarote Toronja Arandense and Romero

$8.00

Pamplemousse Rose

$8.00

Patron Citrónge Orange Liqueur

$8.00

Patron Pinneapple Liqueur

$8.00

Pedro Ximenez

$8.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$8.00

Roots Herbs

$8.00

St. George Green Chile

$8.00

Stirrings Ginger

$8.00

Stirrings Triple Sec

$8.00

Tremontis Mirto Berry

$8.00

Two Sisters Orangecello

$8.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Ambar Especial

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$8.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Wolffer Dry Rose Cider

$10.00

NA Corona

$4.00

Canned Beer

Brown's Cherry Raspberry Sour

$10.00

Original Down East Cider

$7.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Sample Canned 4

$5.00

Sample Canned 5

$5.00

Sample Canned 6

$5.00

Sample Canned 7

$5.00

Sample Canned 8

$5.00

Wine

Red Wine GLS

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Red Wine BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Pinot Noir

$32.00

Malbec

$32.00

White Wine GLS

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Wine BTL

Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Chardonnay

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Rose/Champagne GLS

Rose

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Rose/Champagne BTL

Rose BTL

$28.00

Champagne BTL

$28.00