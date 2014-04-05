Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Monterey Jack cheese with tomato, scallions & chicken, served with salsa & sour cream

Abbey's Curry Chicken Wrap

Abbey's Curry Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled curry chicken, arugula, tomato, pickled onions & feta cheese in a white wrap

Food Menu

Specials

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, green olives, ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella.

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Crispy tortilla chips, with Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, scallions. Served with your choice of chicken or beef, and salsa and sour cream.

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onions & House-made croutons in a beef both, topped with melted Swiss cheese.

Rotating Soup

Rotating Soup

$8.00

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya with risotto

Vegan Soup

Vegan Soup

$8.00

Sweet Potato

Salads

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion & shredded carrots with bleu cheese crumbles & grilled chicken or shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, house-made croutons & shaved Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, bacon & hard-boiled egg

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion & Shredded Carrots

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Kale tossed in Caesar dressing (unless directed otherwise), topped with Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Arugula, with pickled red onions, sunflower seeds, feta cheese & blueberries. Tossed in dressing unless directed otherwise.

Garlic Breads

Pepperoni Garlic Bread

Pepperoni Garlic Bread

$12.00

Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese- house-made garlic compound butter, topped with pizza seasonings on toasted ciabatta

Vegetarian Garlic Bread

Vegetarian Garlic Bread

$11.00

Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese- house-made garlic compound butter, topped with pizza seasonings on toasted ciabatta

Shrimp Scampi Garlic Bread

Shrimp Scampi Garlic Bread

$15.00

Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, house-made garlic compound butter, topped with pizza seasonings on toasted ciabatta

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Monterey Jack cheese with tomato & scallions, served with salsa & sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Monterey Jack cheese with tomato, scallions & chicken, served with salsa & sour cream

Ground Beef Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$15.00

Monterey Jack cheese, with ground beef, tomato & scallion, served with salsa & sour cream

Reuben Quesadilla

Reuben Quesadilla

$15.00

Monterey Jack cheese, corned beef & sauerkraut with 1,000 Island dressing, served with salsa & sour cream

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Monterey Jack cheese, with jalapeños, Sriracha & shrimp, served with salsa & sour cream

Favorites

Cottage Pie

Cottage Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Ground beef, peas, carrots, celery & onion in a Guinness broth, topped with mashed potatoes & cheddar cheese

Hummus & Naan

Hummus & Naan

$6.00

House-made vegetable hummus served with warm naan

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni coated in creamy cheese sauce & topped with panko bread crumbs

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Three (3) soft pretzel sticks served with house-made Guinness beer cheese & Loch mustard

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy house-made dip with Mozzarella, Monterey Jack & Parmesan cheeses, served with a toasted ciabatta

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$10.00

Six (6) pan-seared dumplings tossed in your choice of Teriyaki or Buffalo sauce

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of ham, turkey or roast beef, with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on white bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American & cheddar cheese on toasted white bread (pictured with optional tomato)

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni & ham, with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & onion drizzled with oil & vinegar on toasted ciabatta

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Hot roast beef, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus.

Quay Club

Quay Club

$15.00

Your choice of turkey or roast beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted white bread

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.00

Your choice of corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1,000 island dressing on toasted rye bread

Paninis

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & house-made pesto on toasted ciabatta

Ham, Apple, Swiss Panini

Ham, Apple, Swiss Panini

$14.00

Ham, sliced apples, Swiss cheese & house-made Loch mustard on toasted white bread

Italian Pesto Panini

Italian Pesto Panini

$14.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, roasted red peppers & house-made pesto on toasted ciabatta

Roast Beef Panini

Roast Beef Panini

$15.00

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted rye bread

Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$15.00

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Wraps

Abbey's Curry Chicken Wrap

Abbey's Curry Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled curry chicken, arugula, tomato, pickled onions & feta cheese in a white wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & bleu cheese dressing in a white wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing in a white wrap

Quay Wrap

Quay Wrap

$15.00

Your choice of turkey or roast beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo in a white wrap

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Grilled shrimp in a spicy remoulade with lettuce, tomato & pickled onions in a white wrap

Veggie & Hummus Wrap

Veggie & Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Arugula, tomato, carrots & roasted red peppers with vegetable hummus & balsamic glaze in a white wrap

Burgers

414 Burger

414 Burger

$13.00

With sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese & house-made whiskey sauce on a toasted bun

American Burger

American Burger

$13.00

With lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, mayo & American cheese

Bacon Bleu burger

Bacon Bleu burger

$14.00

With bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese crumbles & Buffalo sauce on a toasted bun

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

With bacon, fried egg, American Cheese, jalapenos, house-made pickles & ketchup on a toasted bun

George Burger

George Burger

$14.00

With bacon, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, spicy remoulade & cheddar cheese on a toasted bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.00

With caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & whiskey sauce on a toasted bun

Vegi-Burgers

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

4oz beyond patty with lettuce, tomato & onion on toasted Ciabatta

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

4oz black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayon on a toasted bun

Spicy Beyond Smash Burger

Spicy Beyond Smash Burger

$16.00

4oz beyond patty with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, house-made pickles & spicy mayo on toasted ciabatta

Extra Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Kale Caesar

$5.00
Side Mac Salad

Side Mac Salad

$4.00
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00

Apparel

Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you

Zip-Up Hoodie

Zip-Up Hoodie

$50.00

Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you

Pull-Over Hoodie

Pull-Over Hoodie

$50.00

Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you

Tumbler

Tumbler

$20.00

Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you

Hat

Hat

$20.00

Please enter your name & address in "special instructions" if you'd like it mailed to you