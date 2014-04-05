Loch & Quay 414 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
We’re situated in downtown Albany on the corner of Broadway & Beaver (a hop skip and a jump from the MVP Arena). The 24′ mahogany bar comfortably seats 18 patrons, with 12 tables available inside, and 8 more out on the patio April-October. Fourteen draught beers, plenty of bottles and cans (domestic & craft), as well as wine (discounted on Wednesdays), liquor, and cocktails. Our galley kitchen can accommodate those who’d like to grab a quick bite to eat, and runs until 10pm Tuesday through Friday, and until 8 on Mondays and Saturdays.
Location
414 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Skinny Pancake - Albany - 1 Steuben Street
No Reviews
1 Steuben Street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurant
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar - 51 S. Pearl Street
No Reviews
51 S. Pearl Street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albany
Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels - Albany
4.3 • 1,140
1235 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurant