Restaurant info

We’re situated in downtown Albany on the corner of Broadway & Beaver (a hop skip and a jump from the MVP Arena). The 24′ mahogany bar comfortably seats 18 patrons, with 12 tables available inside, and 8 more out on the patio April-October. Fourteen draught beers, plenty of bottles and cans (domestic & craft), as well as wine (discounted on Wednesdays), liquor, and cocktails. Our galley kitchen can accommodate those who’d like to grab a quick bite to eat, and runs until 10pm Tuesday through Friday, and until 8 on Mondays and Saturdays.