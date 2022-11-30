Restaurant header imageView gallery

677 Prime

677 Broadway

Albany, NY 12207

7 oz. Petite Filet
Surf & Turf Tempura Roll
Italian Caesar Salad

Cold Bar

Seafood Tower

$135.00+

served with chili remoulade & garlic, chive and radish mignonette, tabasco horseradish sorbet- maine lobster, jumbo shrimp, colossal blue crab, king crab legs, east coast oysters, spicy kani salad

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

served with cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon, tabasco

Crab Cocktail

$28.00

served with cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon, tabasco

Lobster Cocktail

$37.00

served with cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon, tabasco

King Crab Cocktail

$72.00

served with cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon, tabasco

Raw Bar

Pastrami Tuna Tartare

$24.00

capers, whole grain mustard, cornichons, extra virgin olive oil, pickled shallots, pretzel crumbs, rye crisps

Appetizers

Crispy Spanish Octopus

$22.00

cannellini, butter and gigante bean sauté, chorizo, harissa tomato purée, celery and fennel salad

Bacon Steak

$19.00

peach, pink peppercorn and bourbon glaze, sweet corn pudding, apple and scallion slaw

Calamari

$21.00

peppadews, garlic, arugula, sweet chili glaze

Surf & Turf Tempura Roll

$23.00

steak, lobster, cream cheese, scallion, sweet soy, chili wasabi aioli

Butter & White Wine Shrimp

$24.00

stone fruit bruschetta, basil, honey whipped ricotta, balsamic, baguette

Roasted Red Pepper Polenta Fries

$17.00

sweet and sour tomato ragout, marinated mushrooms and cherry peppers

Rabbit Stuffed Long Hot Peppers

$19.00

rabbit and white wine sausage, smoked mozzarella, puttanesca jam, basil polenta crumbs

Soups/Salads

677 French Onion Soup

$17.00

short rib, onion broth, buttered croutons, three cheeses, “everything bagel” pastry

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

old bay cracker, sweet corn cream, tarragon aioli, sherry

Italian Caesar Salad

$17.00

romaine, white anchovy, pepperoncini, tomatoes, crispy ceci beans, rosemary croutons, creamy white balsamic caesar dressing, pecorino, parmesan

Red Wine Poached Pear & Arugula Salad

$18.00

chèvre croquette, pistachio, roasted sweet potato, bacon, red onion, maple, dijon and apple cider vinaigrette

BLT Wedge

$18.00

iceberg, gorgonzola, red onion, tomato, bacon, thick cut onion rings, blue cheese and house dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

baby spinach, feta, orange and grapefruit supremes, spiced pecans, white miso sesame vinaigrette

Classic Cut Steaks

7 oz. Petite Filet

$51.00

7 oz. Certified Angus Beef

10 oz. Filet

$65.00

10 oz. Certified Angus Beef

14oz. NY Strip

$69.00

14 oz. Prime Greater Omaha

18oz. Cowboy

$82.00

18 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef

Flat Iron

$49.00

12 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef

Porterhouse For Two

$170.00

36 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef, duck fat and black truffle yorkshire pudding, truffle steak fries.

Fish & Shellfish

Ginger Soy Glazed Faroe Island Salmon

$39.00

coriander and cashew jasmine rice, kimchi braised bok choy, daikon, lotus root and sesame slaw

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

roasted corn, leek and sage succotash, pancetta, rutabaga purée, creole corn and scallion cream

Seared Jumbo Dayboat Scallops

$52.00

honeynut squash risotto, apple and beet slaw, citrus butter, toasted pumpkin seeds

Seafood Ravioli

$55.00

butter and white wine poached lobster, shrimp and scallops, sweet peas, red pepper, crispy egg pasta sheets, corral mushroom chips, saffron lobster cream

Specialties

16oz Veal Chop

$57.00

caramelized onion and scallion smashed red potatoes, broccolini, cremini and maitake mushroom fricassee, veal glace

Roasted Half Chicken

$35.00

bell and evans all natural, semi boneless, brioche stuffing, asparagus, rosemary chicken jus

Crispy Kurobuta Pork Kan Kan Chop

$51.00

full belly pork chop, jalapeño and peach glaze, pineapple chimichurri, roasted sweet potato fingerlings

Sides

Triple Butter Potato Puree

$12.00

Truffle Steak Fries

$16.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

hazelnuts, brown butter

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

$13.00

truffle, pangrattato

Creamed Spinach

$16.00

béchamel, grated pecorino, crispy shallots

Grilled Asparagus

$15.00

truffled pecorino

Roasted Honeynut Squash

$15.00

butter, brown sugar, cinnamon

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$31.00

cavatappi, three cheeses

Baked Potato

$10.00

Shoestring Fries

$13.00

Onion Rings

$15.00

Mac n Cheese

$20.00

Lobster Mashed Potato

$21.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$17.00

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake Pizza

$17.00

Giant Slice of Carrot Cake

$23.00

Big Chocolate Cake

$24.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$14.00

K Apps

Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$9.00

Fruit, Cheese, and Crackers

$9.00

2 oz. Sliders

$9.00

K Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$12.00

5 oz. Filet Mignon

$26.00

American Kobe on a Hot River Rock

$19.00

Kids Mac N’ Cheese

$14.00

K Desserts

Brownie Ice cream sundae

$5.00

Kids Donut Holes

$5.00

Appetizers

Italian Long Hot Peppers

$15.00

puttanesca jam, basil polenta crumbs, manchego

Truffle Steak Fries

$16.00

pecorino, parsley, truffle oil, tarragon aioli

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

sweet chili glaze (vegan)

Roasted Red Pepper Polenta Fries

$17.00

cheddar, artichoke, caper and yogurt “tartar”, brussels sprouts and fennel slaw (lacto ovo vegetarian)

Salads

Italian Caesar Salad

$17.00

romaine, white anchovy, pepperoncini, tomatoes, crispy ceci beans, rosemary croutons, creamy white balsamic caesar dressing, pecorino, parmesan

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

sweet red peppers, fennel, red onion,asparagus, zucchini, avocado, arugula, radicchio and romaine, feta, sunflower seeds, charred lemon vinaigrette

Veg Wedge

$14.00

iceberg, gorgonzola, red onion, tomato, thick cut onion rings, blue cheese and house dressings

Entrees

Grilled Sweet Potato Napoleon

$23.00

chevre, asparagus, arugula, hot honey butter, spiced pepitas

Honey & Sriracha Glazed Crispy Chickpeas

$22.00

cilantro and cashew jasmine rice, gem lettuces, lemon, extra virgin olive oil (vegan)

Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Beets

$23.00

three bean sauté, ancient grains, harissa tomato purée, grapefruit and arugula salad (vegan)

Sides

Triple Butter Potato Puree

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

hazelnuts, brown butter

Creamed Spinach

$16.00

béchamel, garlic, parmesan breadcrumbs

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

$13.00

truffle, pangrattato

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

truffled pecorino

Mac & Cheese

$20.00

cavatappi, three cheeses

Roasted Honeynut Squash

$15.00

Baked Potato

$9.00

Hunter Style Baked Potato

$15.00

roasted mushroom blend, caramelized onions, chèvre, syrah gastrique

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Through constant and never ending improvement, the consistent anticipation of our guest's needs and an unrelenting dedication to excellence, we strive to be the best hospitality, events, dining, food, wine and cocktail destination in all the Capital Region and beyond.

677 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207

