Burritos in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve burritos

The Skinny Pancake - Albany

1 Steuben Street, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
All Day Burrito$13.50
Your choice of protein with cheddar cheese, black bean mix and slaw rolled in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and chipotle sour cream
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Black bean medley, scrambled eggs, and Cabot cheddar rolled up in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream
More about The Skinny Pancake - Albany
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Two fluffy scrambled eggs with corn, black beans, house-made pico de gallo, and cheddar wrapped in a grilled wheat tortilla and topped with chipotle crema
More about Bountiful Bread
Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side- Burrito$5.75
Burrito Vegano$14.00
A 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with steamed vegetables, black beans, Mexican rice and guacamole. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo
Spinach Cream Burritos$14.00
Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
More about Margarita City

