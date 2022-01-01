Burritos in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Skinny Pancake - Albany
The Skinny Pancake - Albany
1 Steuben Street, Albany
|All Day Burrito
|$13.50
Your choice of protein with cheddar cheese, black bean mix and slaw rolled in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and chipotle sour cream
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Black bean medley, scrambled eggs, and Cabot cheddar rolled up in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream
More about Bountiful Bread
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Two fluffy scrambled eggs with corn, black beans, house-made pico de gallo, and cheddar wrapped in a grilled wheat tortilla and topped with chipotle crema
More about Margarita City
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
|Side- Burrito
|$5.75
|Burrito Vegano
|$14.00
A 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with steamed vegetables, black beans, Mexican rice and guacamole. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo
|Spinach Cream Burritos
|$14.00
Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream