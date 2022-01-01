Go
Cafe Madison Loudon Plaza

Welcome to our second location of Café Madison. Located conveniently across from Albany Memorial Hospital in Albany, NY. We continue to provide an award winning brunch for the Capital District. Famous for our signature raspberry oatmeal pancakes, Café Madison takes breakfast to the next level!

376 Northern Blvd.

Breakfast Burger$14.00
Topped with bacon, american, a fried egg stuffed in between french toast. Served with home fries and pure maple syrup.
Farmhouse Omelette$14.00
Irish bacon, potato, onion, tomato, cheddar.
Chai Latte$5.00
Albany NY

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
