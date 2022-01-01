Cafe Madison Loudon Plaza
Welcome to our second location of Café Madison. Located conveniently across from Albany Memorial Hospital in Albany, NY. We continue to provide an award winning brunch for the Capital District. Famous for our signature raspberry oatmeal pancakes, Café Madison takes breakfast to the next level!
376 Northern Blvd.
Albany NY
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
