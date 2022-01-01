American Glory Restaurant voted 2019 Top Restaurant in the Hudson Valley and the Number One in Columbia County, by Hudson Valley Magazine readers ! With two locations; Hudson (Columbia Co.) and Tannersville (Green Co.). Both restaurant’s ambiance is redbrick, dark-reclaimed wood, Edison lights, black & white photos of American icons, and our custom music playlists, and live music contribute to our industrial, steampunk, Americana Vibe. Our culinary team uses the freshest, meats, poultry, fish, and produce from the Hudson Valley. With those ingredients they produce incredibly flavorful food, not only delicious to the mouth, but also to the eye. Our specialty is Americanized Ethnic Cuisine & Wood Smoked BBQ. Our beverage program is the outstanding serving| Local NYS Craft Beers, Cider, Artisan libations, and Fine Spirts. We offer the largest brown whiskey selection in the area and our staff specializes in Craft/Classic Cocktails.



342 Warren Street