Crazy Bowlz

Popular Items

ASIAN RICE BOWL
Stir-Fusion Bowl
Stir-Curry Bowl

STARTERS

Veggie Spring Roll (3)

$4.75

Thin Crispy Wontons (8)

$6.25

(Pork) served w. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Flaming Wontons* (8)

$6.25

Malay Curry Wonton*(8)

$6.25

Chicken Potsticker (8)

$6.95Out of stock

Tempura Shrimp (5)

$7.25

served w. Spicy Mayo

Golden Crispy Tofu (GF)(V)

$4.50

served w. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Hong Kong Style Fried Tofu* (V)

$4.95

Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha, and Cilantro (spicy)

Chicken Nuggets(8)

$6.95

RICE BOWLZ

Rice bowls are different than fried rice in that the flavor components are arranged on a bed of rice rather than mixed or stir-fried in. This is why you will not find any oil at the bottom of our bowl.
ASIAN RICE BOWL

ASIAN RICE BOWL

Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce

MEXICAN RICE BOWL

MEXICAN RICE BOWL

Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.

STIR-NOODLE BOWLZ

"Stir-Noodle" concept is to remove the excessive oil cooking from the wok, by pouring the sauce into the bowl, and stirring it.
Stir-Curry Bowl

Stir-Curry Bowl

Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)

Stir-Fusion Bowl

Stir-Fusion Bowl

Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.

SOUP NOODLE BOWLZ

Miso Broth
CURRY SOUP BOWL

CURRY SOUP BOWL

Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (Cry-baby spicy)

FUSION SOUP BOWL

FUSION SOUP BOWL

Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro, and egg. With Crazy’s speciality sauce.

SALAD BOWLZ

Lettuce, Organic Spring Mix, mango salsa, and cheese. Sided w. Creamy Thai Sweet Chili dressing and wonton strips.

Teriyaki Tofu SALAD

$11.95

GRILL CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

FRIED PORKCHOP SALAD

$12.95Out of stock

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

GRILL STEAK SALAD

$13.95

Teriyaki Steak Salad

$13.95

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.95

GROUND STEAK SALAD

$13.95

GRILL LAMB SALAD

$14.95

GRILL SHRIMP SALAD

$13.95

TERIYAKI SHRIMP SALAD

$13.95

PORK BELLY SALAD

$13.95

KOREAN BULGOGI SALAD

$14.95

HAND-PULLED DUCK SALAD

$14.95

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM SALAD

$12.95

Black Bean Salad

$11.95

QUESADILLAS

served w. fresh salsa or mango salsa & sour cream on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Grill Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Teriyaki Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Teriyaki Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.95

Grill Lamb Quesadilla

$10.95

Korean Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla

$10.95

Hand Pulled Duck Quesadilla

$10.95

Kimchi Quesadilla

$8.95

TACOS/BURRITOS

Organic Teriyaki Tofu Taco

$11.95

Grill Chicken Taco

$12.95

Fried Pork Chop Tacos

$12.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Grill Steak Tacos

$13.95

Teriyaki Steak Tacos

$13.95

Teriyaki Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Ground Beef Tacos

$13.95

Grill Lamb Tacos

$14.95

Grill Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Teriyaki Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Braised Pork Belly Taco

$13.95

Korean Bulgogi Beef Taco

$14.95

Hand Pulled Duck Taco

$14.95

Black Bean Tacos

$11.95

Shiitake Mushroom Tacos

$11.95

Organic Teriyaki Tofu Burrito

$11.95

Grill Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Fried Pork Chop Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Grill Steak Burrito

$13.95

Teriyaki Steak Burrito

$13.95

Teriyaki Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Ground Steak Burrito

$13.95

Grill Lamb Burrito

$14.95

Grill Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Teriyaki Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Braised Pork Belly Burrito

$13.95

Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito

$14.95

Hand Pulled Duck Burrito

$14.95

Shiitake Mushroom Burrito

$12.95

Black Bean Burrito

$10.95

LOTUS BUNZ

"Taco style" Chinese Steamed Bun

Teriyaki Tofu Lotus Bun

$8.95

Topped with pickled veggies and cilantros

Ground Steak Lotus Bun

$8.95

Topped with pickled cucumber & carrot, spicy Mayo, and cilantro

Korean Bulgogi Beef Lotus Bun

$9.95

Topped with Cilantro

Hand Pulled Duck Lotus Bun

$9.95

Topped with scallions and hoisin sauce

Braised Pork Belly Lotus Bun

$9.95

Topped with hoisin sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro

Fried Pork Chop Lotus Bun

$8.95Out of stock

Topped with hoisin sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro

Fried Chicken Lotus Bun

$8.95

Topped with hoisin sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro

NACHOS & CHIPS

Fresh corn tortilla chips fried to order
C Supreme Nachos

C Supreme Nachos

$9.95+

(Steak, Chicken, or Ground Beef) with tortilla chips topped with corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream & cheese

Tortilla Chips w/ Guacamole

$4.95

Tortilla Chips w/ Fresh Salsa

$3.95

SIGNATURES

Crazy's Pad Thai

Crazy's Pad Thai

$13.95+

fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime

Crazy's Bibimbap

Crazy's Bibimbap

$12.95+

white rice topped with Sunny side up egg, Kimchi*, pickled cucumbers and carrots, red onion, bean sprouts, romaine lettuce. Served with Korean Red Pepper Paste on the side

Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos

Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos

$13.95

fresh tortilla chips with lettuce, pico de gallo, bulgogi beef & grilled kimchi, topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, and garnished with scallions

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

three soft or crispy tacos with romaine lettuce, mango salsa & tempura shrimp topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo & cheese

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.95+Out of stock

SOUPS\SIDES

Dumpling Soup (Chicken)

$4.95

Shanghai Wonton Soup (Pork)

$4.95

Malay Curry Wonton Soup

$4.95

Vegetable Soup

$4.25

Tofu ( 8oz)

$4.95

Shiitake Mushroom (8oz)

$4.95

Grill Chicken (8oz)

$5.95

Fried Pork Chop (8oz)

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken (8oz)

$5.95

Grilled Steak (8oz)

$6.95

Teriyaki Steak (8oz)

$6.95

Teriyaki Chicken (8oz)

$5.95

Ground Steak (8oz)

$6.95

Grilled Lamb (8oz)

$7.95

Grilled Shrimp (8oz)

$6.95

Teriyaki Shrimp (8oz)

$6.95

Braised Pork Belly (3pc)

$6.95

Korean Bulgogi Beef (8oz)

$7.95

Hand Pulled Duck (8oz)

$7.95

SIDES

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$5.95

Kimchi

$3.95

Guacamole

$2.95

White Rice (8oz)

$2.50

Brown Rice (8oz)

$3.00

Seasoned Rice (8oz)

$3.00

Noodle Side

$4.95+

Black Bean (8oz)

$2.95

Picked Cucumber & Carrot (8oz)

$3.50

Broth (16oz)

$2.00

Lotus Bun

$1.00

Crispy Noodle

$0.75

GOCHUJIANG

$0.75

SPICY MAYO

$0.75

MISC.

Signature Dry Rub Seasoning 8oz

$5.95

Signature Dry Rub Seasoning 16oz

$9.95

BUBBLE TEAS

Bubble tea can be found nationwide, from mall food courts to the drink menus of high-end restaurants. But its origins are in Taiwan. And while the drink is wildly popular, bubble tea — or boba tea as it is also frequently called — still remains a bit of a mystery. ^_~

Mango Juice Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Juice Tea

$5.95

White Peach Juice Tea

$5.95

Red Guava Juice Tea

$5.95

Passion Fruit Juice Tea

$5.95

Pineapple Juice Tea

$5.95

Litchi Juice Tea

$5.95

Honeydew Juice Tea

$5.95

Kiwi Juice Tea

$5.95

Honey Jasmine

$5.95

Grapefruit & Kumquat Tea

$5.95

Pomergranate Tea

$5.95

Wintermelon Tea

$5.95

Starfruit & Peach Tea

Original Milk Tea

$5.95

Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Matcha Green Tea

$6.25

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.25

Strawberry Cream Milk Tea

$5.95

Mango Cream Milk Tea

$5.95

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.95

Eternal Lover (Coffee & Black Tea)

$5.95

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.95

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.95

Grapefruit Yakult

$5.95

Strawberry Yakult

$5.95

Honeydew Yakult

$5.95

Litchi Yakult

$5.95

Ube Latte

$6.75

Brown Sugar Latte

$6.75

Matcha Latte

$6.75

Koffee Latte

$6.75

Pink Paradise (v)(cf)

$6.25

Muddy Coffee

$6.50

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

Peachy Cream (v)(cf)

$6.25

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE SODA

$2.30

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$2.70Out of stock

THAI ICED TEA (24oz)

$5.95

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.50

VIETNAMESE HOT COFFEE

$4.50

UNSWEETENED JASMINE ICED TEA

$2.95

UNSWEETENED BLACK ICED TEA

$2.95

BEER & WINE

MUST PRESENT ID AT PICKUP. 21 AND OLDER TO PURCHASE. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Yuengling

$3.50Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$4.50Out of stock

XX Dos Equois

$4.50Out of stock

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Negra

$4.50Out of stock

Tiger

$4.50Out of stock

Tsing Tao

$4.50Out of stock

Chamisu Soju 375ML (17.8% ALC/VOL)

$13.00

JINRO SOJU 375ML (24% ALC/VOL)

$13.00

Soju 375ML Strawberry (13% ALC/VOL)

$13.00

Soju 375ML Grapefruit (13% ALC/VOL)

$13.00

Soju 375ML Green Grape (13% ALC/VOL)

$13.00

Soju 375ML Plum (13% ALC/VOL)

$13.00

Peach Sake Hana-Fuga (7% ALC/VOL)

$11.50Out of stock

Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake (7% ALC/VOL)

$11.50Out of stock

Dry Sake

$5.50Out of stock

Sake

$8.50Out of stock

Jinro Soju 200ML (24% ALC/VOL)

$8.99

Strawberry Lime Soju 16oz (24%ALC)

$6.00

Passion Fruit Soju 16oz (24% ALC)

$6.00

Pineapple Red Guava Soju 16oz (24% ALC)

$6.00

Mango Pineapple Soju 16oz (24% ALC)

$6.00

Litchi Strawberry Soju 16oz (24%ALC)

$6.00

Watermelon Kumquat Soju 16oz (24%ALC)

$6.00Out of stock

REUSABLE CUPS

24oz TUMBLER w. Straw

24oz TUMBLER w. Straw

$16.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401

Directions

Gallery
Crazy Bowlz Kingston image
Crazy Bowlz Kingston image
Crazy Bowlz Kingston image
Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

