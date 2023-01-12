Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moonburger Kingston

review star

No reviews yet

5 Powells Lane

Kingston, NY 12401

Food

Full Moon Combo - Small

$10.89

Classic cheeseburger, small classic fries & soda

Full Moon Combo - Big

$12.89

Classic cheeseburger, small classic fries & soda

Hamburger

$6.79

Griddled Impossible patty, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll.

Double Hamburger

$9.79

Cheeseburger

$6.89

griddled impossible patty, real American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll

Double Cheeseburger

$9.89

Hamburglar

$6.89

smashed patty with extra griddled onions, 2 slices of American cheese, pickles, ketchup and yellow mustard on our classic Schmidt's potato bun

Small Classic Fries

$2.89

hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend

Big Classic Fries

$3.89

hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend

Small Hot Fries

$3.29

our secrety spice blend with a not-so-secret kick

Big Hot Fries

$4.38

our secret spice blend with a not-so-secret kick

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

homemade with creamy, melty Cooper Sharp cheese, the ultimate

Clementine

$0.50

Beverages

Small Brownie Batter Shake

$4.89

spun with the best oatmilk from Elmhurst 1925 and our rich, homemade chocolate ganache

Big Brownie Batter Shake

$5.79

spun with the best oatmilk from Elmhurst 1925 and our rich, homemade chocolate ganache

Small Pumpkin Pie Shake

$4.99

real pumpkin, rarest pumpkin spices, ginger snap crumbles, Elmhurst 1925 oatmilk

Big Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.89

real pumpkin, rarest pumpkin spices, ginger snap crumbles, Elmhurst 1925 oatmilk

Small Coke Float

$3.89

Big Coke Float

$4.29

Small Root Beer Float

$3.89

Big Root Beer Float

$4.29

SM Soda

$2.39

Big Soda

$2.89

Harney Black Iced Tea

$2.89

Harney Black Currant Iced Tea

$2.89

Harney Organic Lemonade

$2.89

Saratoga Spring Water

$2.00

Small Oreo Express Shake

$4.99

Big Oreo Express Shake

$5.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 Powells Lane, Kingston, NY 12401

Directions

