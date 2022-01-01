Chili in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve chili
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
|Ale Chili
|$10.00
Homemade with Kilcoyne Beef, Beans, and Seasonal Ale topped with Sour Cream, Cheddar Jack, and Diced Onions. Spicy!
|Chili Nachos
|$12.00
Tortillas Chips topped with our Ale Chili, Beer Cheese, and Jalapenos served with a side of Sour Cream
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Traditional Chili
|$6.00
served with a hard roll
|Mexican Chili Burger
|$13.45
Smothered in chili, salsa, jalapeño peppers, cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Served on a grilled roll with french fries, homemade coleslaw
and pickle.