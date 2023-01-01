Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak tacos in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Steak Tacos
Kingston restaurants that serve steak tacos
Crazy Bowlz
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
Avg 4.6
(582 reviews)
Teriyaki Steak Tacos
$14.95
Grill Steak Tacos
$14.95
More about Crazy Bowlz
Sante Fe - Kingston
11 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Kids Steak Tacos
$10.95
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla
More about Sante Fe - Kingston
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Grilled Chicken
Chimichangas
Chicken Burritos
Pork Belly
French Toast
Omelettes
Calamari
Chili
More near Kingston to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Highland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(118 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1208 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(174 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(721 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston