Chicken wraps in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariner's Harbor
1 Broadway, Kingston
|California Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime mayo. Served w/ choice of apple slaw or fries.
Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
111 N Front St, Kingston
|Sante Fe Chicken Wrap
|$11.75
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, roasted red peppers, Russian dressing