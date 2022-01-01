Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Mariner's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Wrap$15.95
Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime mayo. Served w/ choice of apple slaw or fries.
More about Mariner's Harbor
Item pic

 

Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St

111 N Front St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sante Fe Chicken Wrap$11.75
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, roasted red peppers, Russian dressing
More about Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Wrap$14.00
Chicken breast w/ pineapple chutney, pickled red cabbage, hoisin mayo on flour tortilla. Served with mixed greens.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

