High Falls Cafe
We are a family run American style restaurant since 2005. A scratch kitchen operated by a Culinary Institute of America graduate. Casual country comfort. Full service bar, live music weekly. Catering of all kinds.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PO Box 517 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
PO Box 517
High Falls NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ollie's Pizza
Wood-oven pizzeria and provisions shop in High Falls, NY
Santa Fe Rosendale LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Antonio Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Huckleberry
Come in and enjoy!