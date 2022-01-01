Go
High Falls Cafe

We are a family run American style restaurant since 2005. A scratch kitchen operated by a Culinary Institute of America graduate. Casual country comfort. Full service bar, live music weekly. Catering of all kinds.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PO Box 517 • $$

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$10.00
served with honey dijon
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
cheddar, portobello mushrooms, zucchini, roasted red peppers, tomato, and sautéed spinach topped with pesto
Wings$11.00
Dozen served with celery and carrots, side of bleu cheese dressing
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Half LB. Choice Beef or Veggie Burgers
All bread toasted with lettuce.
Add tomato, raw onion or pickle, no extra charge.
Grilled Ahi Tuna Sandwich$12.00
pesto, roasted red peppers and lettuce on a Kaiser roll
Salmon Puttanesca$18.00
pan seared with tomatoes, olives, capers and garlic
served with sautéed spinach
Hot Cajun Turkey Sandwich$11.00
sliced turkey warmed with Cajun spice, avocado, grilled tomato, hummus,
pesto mayo and melted cheddar on 12-grain
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
cheddar, peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Casey's Choice Sandwich$12.00
grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, portobello mushrooms and melted cheddar on a Kaiser roll
Penne A La Vodka$14.00
penne tossed in house made pink vodka sauce with peas, onions and prosciutto
Add: grilled or blackened chicken 4 / shrimp 5

Location

PO Box 517

High Falls NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
