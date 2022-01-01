Go
The Green Bowl

We offer healthy, yet delicious options for everyone. Come in and enjoy a salad, a bagel, or an arepa- everything is freshly made!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

1485 Route 9D • $

Avg 4.7 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Yuca Fries$6.00
Build Your Own$7.00
The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.
The Yummy Beast$10.00
Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, sunflower seeds, onions, cucumbers, chick peas, blue cheese, dried cranberries, with fresh lemon squeezed and olive oil.
Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.00
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Yes, Please.
Rice Bowls$7.50
White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.
Chicken Chipotle$10.00
Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.
Shredded Chicken Empanada$6.00
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
The Queen$9.50
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and avocado.
Acai Bowl-GF$12.00
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
Tequeno (1)$2.50
Venezuelan queso handrolled in a handmade dough, fried to a melty perfection. This is NOT gluten-free.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1485 Route 9D

Wappingers Falls NY

Sunday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

