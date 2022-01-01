Carmel restaurants you'll love
The Carmel Diner
63 gleneida ave, Carmel
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
Served with marinara sauce
|Gyro Sandwich
|$11.99
Gyro Meat Rolled in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion - served with Tzatziki yogurt sauce
|Reuben Deluxe
|$12.99
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Hangout Cafe
184 NY-52 unit 17 D, Carmel
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken
|$15.95
Half chicken marinated and slow roasted. Served with white rice and sweet plantains
|The Hangout Churrasco
|$19.95
10 oz skirt steak served with moro rice, "fufu" mashed green plaintains and chimi-churri sauce
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.50
Thai Golden
5 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel Hamlet
|Popular items
|Kie Mao | Drunken Noodles
Sautéed wide rice noodles, egg, chili, onion, tomato, bell pepper, Thai basil & mushroom
|Pad Thai Wings
|$11.00
Our signature pad Thai-flavored wings served with peanuts, scallion, cilantro & lime
|Summer Rolls
|$10.00
Rice noodles, mint, scallion, lettuce, carrot served cold with hoisin sauce & peanuts.
Pueblo Viejo
180 New York 52, Carmel Hamlet