Carmel restaurants you'll love

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carmel

Carmel's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Scroll right

Must-try Carmel restaurants

The Carmel Diner image

 

The Carmel Diner

63 gleneida ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Served with marinara sauce
Gyro Sandwich$11.99
Gyro Meat Rolled in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion - served with Tzatziki yogurt sauce
Reuben Deluxe$12.99
More about The Carmel Diner
The Hangout Cafe image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Hangout Cafe

184 NY-52 unit 17 D, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Chicken$15.95
Half chicken marinated and slow roasted. Served with white rice and sweet plantains
The Hangout Churrasco$19.95
10 oz skirt steak served with moro rice, "fufu" mashed green plaintains and chimi-churri sauce
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.50
More about The Hangout Cafe
Thai Golden image

 

Thai Golden

5 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel Hamlet

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kie Mao | Drunken Noodles
Sautéed wide rice noodles, egg, chili, onion, tomato, bell pepper, Thai basil & mushroom
Pad Thai Wings$11.00
Our signature pad Thai-flavored wings served with peanuts, scallion, cilantro & lime
Summer Rolls$10.00
Rice noodles, mint, scallion, lettuce, carrot served cold with hoisin sauce & peanuts.
More about Thai Golden
Limni image

 

Limni

47 Rt 311, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Limni
Prato Trattoria image

PIZZA

Prato Trattoria

1892 US-6, Carmel

Avg 4.7 (543 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Prato Trattoria
Restaurant banner

 

Pueblo Viejo

180 New York 52, Carmel Hamlet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Pueblo Viejo
Map

More near Carmel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston