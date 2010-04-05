Prato Trattoria
543 Reviews
$$
1892 US-6
Carmel, NY 10512
INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
INDV CHEESE
INDV BUFFALO
INDV BBQ CHICKEN
INDV CHICKEN PARMIGINANA
INDV SALAD PIE
Upside Down Pie
INDV CK BACON RANCH
INDV VODKA SAUCE
INDV WHITE
Cauliflower Pizza
INDV PENNE VODKA
INDV MARGHERITA
INDV PROSCIUTTO
INDV HAWAIIAN
INDV COMBO
INDV EGGPLANT ROLLANTINI
INDV LASAGNA
INDV CHICKEN MARSALA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Cauliflower Crust
SMALL PIZZA
(SM) CHEESE
(SM) BUFFALO
(SM) BBQ CHICKEN
(SM) CHICKEN PARMIGINANA
(SM) SALAD PIE
(Sm) Chicken Bacon Ranch
(SM) COMBO
(SM) VODKA SAUCE
(SM) PENNE VODKA
(SM) MARGHERITA
(SM) WHITE
(SM) PROSCIUTTO
(SM) HAWAIIAN
(SM) EGG PLANT ROLLANTINI
(SM) LASAGNA
(SM) CHICKEN MARSALA
LARGE PIZZA
(LG) CHEESE
(LG) BUFFALO
(LG) BBQ CHICKEN
(LG) CHICKEN PARMIGINANA
(LG) SALAD PIE
(LG) COMBO
(LG) VODKA SAUCE
(LG) PENNE VODKA
(LG) MARGHERITA
(LG) WHITE PIE
(LG) PROSCIUTTO
(LG) EGG PLANT ROLLANTINI PIE
(LG) LASAGNA PIE
(LG) CHICKEN MARSALA
Garlic Knot Vodka Ravioli PIE
Garlic Knot Gnocci Pesto Pie
(LG) Chicken Marsala PIE
(LG) CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIE
(LG) HAWAIIAN
HALF MOON PIZZA
SQUARE LUCYS PIES
ROLLS
Extra SAUCE
Spinach Roll
Chicken Parm Roll
Pepperoni Roll
Sausage And Pepper Roll
Buffalo Chix Roll
Grilled Ck Veggie Roll
Sausage Roll
Chx And Broc Roll
Meatball Roll
Eggplant Roll
G Chix & Pepper Roll
Veggie Roll
Dont Make Roll
Garlic Knot Sandwich
Sandwich 1\2
Pinwheel
Stromboli
GARLIC KNOTS
APPETIZERS
HOT ANTIPASTO
COLD ANTIPASTO
WINGS
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6PCS)
TOMATO & MOZZARELLA STACK
FRIED CALAMARI
CLAMS OREGANATA
MUSSELS POSILLIPO
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI APP (2 Pieces)
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
GARLIC BREAD
Artisan Bread
JOHNNY MOZZ BALL TO GO
SPECIAL APPETIZERS
STUFFED AVOCADO
an avocado shell filled with smoked salmon, avocado, capers, onion, and tomato tossed in fresh lemon and drizzled with balsamic
BURRATA CAPONATA
CRAB CAKE
homemade crab cake served over spinach in a scampi sauce
CLASSIC ITALIAN BRUSCHETTA
MINESTRONI SOUP
Cripsy Eggplant Stack
crispy eggplant rounds stacked with fresh mozzarella and tomato
MEDITERRANEAN SOUP
january 18, 2022 special homemade soup with sage, parsley, onion, potato, cannellini beans, broccoli stems and veggie broth
STUFFED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM
ZUCCHINI FLOWERS
GINGER & CARROT SOUP
Jan 5, 2022 special homemade soup with ginger, carrot, onion and fresh bay leaves
ARTICHOKE FRANCESE
long stemmed artichoke hearts served over spinach in a francese sauce
TUSCAN SALAD
The GIAN LUCA Pizza
1/1/2022. Individual topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella 2/2/2022. Individual stuffed pizza filled with gnocchi pesto 5/24/2022. individual pizza topped with chicken cutlet, hot honey and smoked mozzarella
BRUSCHETTA
July 13, 2022 special avocado purée, tomato, and red onion served on Angels homemade bread
Shrimp Cocktail
STUFFED PEPPER
latest version filled with ground beef and veggies and topped with gorgonzola
SEAFOOD SALAD
5/24/2022 calamari, shrimp and baby scallops tossed with red onion, celery, olives and lemon juice
FRESH MOZZ SPEC APP
PRATO PIZZA
6/8/2022 special an individual pizza topped with sautéed chicken and onion, bacon, gorgonzola and balsamic glaze
Mozzarella En Carrozza
6/8/2022 an Italian fried cheese served with marinara sauce
NAPOLITALIAN
ARANCINI
2/22/2022 special broccoli rabe and sausage rice ball served with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce
POTATO LEEK SOUP
2/22/2022 special homemade soup with leek, barley, mushroom, onion, garlic and fresh herbs
JOHNNY SCAMORZA
POLPO OCTOPUS APPETIZER
one (1) octopus tentacle served over broccoli rabe, hot and sweet peppers and roasted potatoes
CALAMARI TUSACANA
crispy fried calamari tossed in marinara
CALAMARI MEDITERRANEAN
fried calamari tossed with cherry peppers gorgonzola and hot sauce *spicy*
EGGPLANT PARM SOUP
Lentil Soup
MUSSELS ORGANATA
Stuffed Artichoke
latest version stuffed with mortadella, bressola, bread crumbs, garlic, and fresh herbs
Stuffed Eggplant
FALL SALAD
Frutti Di Mare App
Shito Peppers
Mini Potato Couqoutes
Avocodo Toast
PUMPKIN SOUP
COCONUT SHRIMP
CREAMY MUSSELS
BEET SALAD
latest version mixed greens topped with feta and candied walnuts. balsamic dressing.
STUFFED RED PEPPER
STUFFED CALAMARI
Salmon Avocado Crostini
GRILLED PORTABELLO
Spiedini Romano
DEEP FRIED RAVIOLI
QUATROCHÉ PIZZA
2/22/2022 special an individual pizza topped with sautéed chicken and onion with gorgonzola and a balsamic glaze
WEDGES
#0 PHILLY CHEESE WEDGE
#1 EPW
#2 CPW
#3 MPW
#4 SAUSAGE & PEPP WEDGE
#5 PEPPER & EGG WEDGE
#6 VEAL PARM WEDGE
#7 CHX CUTLET LETT TOM MAYO WEDGE
#8 CHC CUTLET MOZZ BAL WEDGE
#9 GRILLED CHX EGGPLANT TOM BAL WEDGE
#10 GRILLED CHX BROC RABE MOZZ
Shrimp Parm Wedge
Chicken Francese Wedge
Chicken Marsala Wedge
Week of 11/16
CHICKEN
Apple Cider Chicken
Chicken + Shrimp Jambalaya
Chicken Abruzzese
Chicken Amorete
6/8/2022 special chicken breast topped with broccoli rabe, red pepper and mozz in a brandy gorgonzola sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Picasso
Chicken Benito
Chicken Bolognese
Chicken Bruschetta
Chicken Calabrese
Chicken Caprese
Chicken Capricciosa
january 18, 2022 special sautéed chicken breast served with peas, mushrooms and mozzarella in a light brown sauce with a splash of white wine July 13, 2022 special sautéed chicken served with mushroom and peas topped with fresh mozz in a white wine sauce over spinach
Chicken Carbonara
12/15/2021 special 4/5/2022 special chicken breast served with mushroom, peas, onion and bacon in a cream sauce
Chicken Carciofi
Chicken Cardinal
Chicken Casalinga
Chicken Castellano
Chicken Colombo
Chicken con Verdue
Chicken Contadina
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Daniella
Chicken Fantasia
Chicken Florentina
5/24/2022 special sautéed chicken served with grilled eggplant and spinach and topped with fresh mozz in a garlic brown sauce
Chicken Gorgonzola
Chicken La Velo
Chicken Louisa
Chicken Maderia
Chicken Mama Mia
Chicken Martini
Latest Version- 5/4/2022 chicken breast topped with spinach, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella served in a martini sauce
Chicken Monte Bianco
Chicken Napolitana
Chicken Neroni
Special 2/2/2022 Chicken breast served with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and capers in a pink brandy cream sauce
Chicken Pescatore
Chicken Pesto
Chicken Rollatini
11/2/2021 special chicken breast rolled with spinach and ricotta and served in a mushroom brandy sauce
Chicken Romano
Latest Version chicken breast topped with fresh tomato, spinach, and fresh mozzarella in a white wine sauce
Chicken Saltamboca
Chicken san Genero
12/1/2021 special chicken scallopini served with roasted red peppers, onions, and sliced fried potatoes in a balsamic reduction
Chicken Scarpasio
Chicken Siciliano
Chicken Sophia Loren
10/20/2021 special 2/22/2022 special chicken breast topped with spinach, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella in a red wine brown sauce
Chicken Supreme
Chicken Vabene
Chicken Valdastino
Chicken Vento
Chicken Verona
Chicken Vesuvio
PASTA
Burrata Ravioli
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Ravioli's filled with butternut squash and served in a cinnamon brown butter sage sauce
Cavatelli al Forno
Cavatelli Monte Bianco
12/1/2021 special 2/22/2022 special cavatelli pasta served with broccoli, fresh tomato and cannelloni beans garlic and oil style
Farfalle Asparagus & Sausage
Farfalle Rosa
Fettuccini Carbonara
Four Cheese Ravioli
Frutti Di Mare Pasta
Gnocchi Caprese
11/2/2021 special Gnocchi pasta topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil garlic and oil style
Gnocchi Juma
Gnocchi Siciliano
12/15/2021 special gnocchi pasta served in a meat sauce with eggplant, ricotta and melted mozzarella
Lemon Spaghetti
Special 2/22/2022 Light and Summery. Spaghetti tossed in fresh lemon and topped with ricotta, lemon zest and basil.
Mushroom Ravioli
Pasta Amatriciana
Pasta Di Pomodoro
Pasta Primavera
Pasta Siciliana
5/4/2022 Cavatelli pasta served with roasted eggplant, tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella aioli
Pumpkin Ravioli
Rigatoni Arrabbiata
Rigatoni Azurri
Jan 5, 2022 special Rigatoni pasta tossed with zucchini, sun dried tomatoes and a touch of cream topped with shaved parmesan
Rigatoni Cacciatore
Rigatoni Caprese
Rigatoni Italiano
Special 2/2/2022 Rigatoni pasta served aioli with broccoli, shrimp, and fresh tomatoes
Rigatoni Mais
Rigatoni Matteo
Rigatoni Supreme
Rigatoni Torveyina
Sacchette Vodka
january 18, 2022 special purse shaped pasta served in our homemade vodka sauce topped with fresh mozzarella
Sacchetti alla Panna
Sacchetti Formaggi
Shrimp Ravioli
Spaccarelli Cavatelli
10/20/2021 special cavatelli pasta served with broccoli rabe and spicy sausage garlic and oil style topped with arugula and fresh mozzarella
Spinach Ravioli
Cajun Rigatoni
4/5/2022 special Rigatoni pasta served with mushroom and broccoli in a cajun cream sauce topped with fresh mozzarella
Stuffed Shells
Ziti Rigati Puttanesca
5/24/2022 special ziti rigati pasta tossed with anchovies, olives and fresh basil in a marinara sauce
Tortellini Romano
July 13, 2022 special tortellini pasta served with broccoli and diced meatballs in a creamy red sauce
FISH
Branzino
Jan 5, 2022 special headless fish served with carrots and string beans in a white wine herb sauce
Cajun Seafood
10/20/2021 special scallops, shrimp, and tilapia in a cajun cream sauce served with fettuccini
Capri Whiting Filet
Coconut Tilapia
Polpo
HOUSE SIGNATURE grilled octopus tentacles served over broccoli rabe, hot and sweet peppers and roasted potatoes in a white wine herb sauce
Red Eye Snapper
Salmon + Shrimp Cognac
Salmon Alori
january 18, 2022 special seared salmon filet served with onion and dill in a cream sauce with a touch of brandy
Salmon and Shrimp
Salmon Azurry
Salmon Burbella
Salmon Caprese
Salmon Citrus
Salmon Fiorentina
Salmon Florentina
12/1/2021 special salmon filet served over spinach in a white wine gorgonzola sauce with cherry tomatoes
Salmon Genovese
4/5/2022 special salmon filet served with cherry tomato and gorgonzola in a brandy sauce over string beans
Salmon Giovanni
Salmon Livernase
Salmon Martini
10/20/2021 special salmon filet served with green olives, artichokes, cheery tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce with a touch of marinara. served with steamed potato and fennel
Salmon Mediterranean
Salmon Monte Bianco
Special 2/2/2022 Salmon filet served with cannellini beans and cherry tomatoes over a bed of broccoli rabe in a garlic white wine sauce
Salmon Napoleon
Salmon Orange Glazed
2/22/2022 special salmon filet served with fresh orange and brandy over spinach 5/4/2022 salmon filet served with fresh orange, broccoli rabe and orange zest in a brandy sauce
Salmon Pazzo
Salmon Porcini
Salmon Prato
Salmon Siciliano
Salmon Tuscano
Salmon Veneceano
Salmon Verdue
Seafood Marechiata
Seafood Risotto
Sol Almondine
Stuffed Filet of Sol
Stuffed Shrimp
Stuffed Tilapia
Tilapia Marachiara
Cognac Salmon
July 13, 2022 special salmon cubes served with onion and fresh thyme in a creamy cognac sauce over rigatoni
PORK
Grilled Pork Chop
Pork Braciole
Latest Version rolled with garlic, parsley, and parmesan served with gnocchi pasta in a red veggie puree sauce
Pork Caprese
1/5/2021 special fried pork chop topped with arugula, tomatoes, red onion, and fresh mozzarella
Pork Chop Daniella
January 18, 2022 special fried pork chop topped with arugula, red onion and artichoke hearts tossed in our homemade pesto
Pork Chop Pizziola
Pork Chop Primavera
Pork Chop Sweet Peppers
Pork Chop Vesuvio (spicy)
Pork Genovesy
Pork Osso Bucco
Pork Ragu
12/15/2021 special pork chop filet served with garlic mashed potatoes and peas in a demi glaze
Pork Scarpariello
Special 2/2/2022 Bone-in pork chop served with string beans and roasted potatoes in a garlic white wine sauce 5/4/2022 bone-in pork chop served with string beans in a garlic white wine sauce
Pork Valdostano
Pork Mediterranean
5/24/2022 special sautéed bone-in pork chop served with cherry peppers, capers and thyme in a white wine sauce
BEEF
Filet Mignon
Skirt Steak
12/1/2021 special rolled with broccoli rabe and served with a chimicurri sauce and zucchini risotto
Lamb Shanks
Porter House
Rib Eye Steak
Veal Osso Bucco
Short Ribs
10/20/2021 special 2/22/2022 special short ribs served with garlic mashed potatoes in a demi glaze sauce with carrots
Tripe
Special 2/2/2022 served with roasted potatoes and penne in your choice of sauce: marinara, fra diavlo, or white wine
Angus Steak
SALAD
PASTA
PASTA VODKA
PASTA MEATBALLS
PASTA BOLOGNESE
PASTA MARINARA
PASTA GARLIC & OIL
PASTA PESTO
PASTA ALFREDO
PASTA PRIMAVERA
PASTA BUTTER
PASTA NO SAUCE
PASTA TOMATO SAUCE
MANICOTTI
CHEESE RAVIOLI
LASAGNA
ORICHETTE
PASTA Alfredo Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
TORTELLINI ALLA NONNA
BAKED ZITI
CHICKEN
CHICKEN FRANCESE
CHICKEN MARSALA
CHICKEN PARM DINNER
CHICKEN REGINA
CHICKEN RUSTICA
CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO
CHICKEN SORRENTINA
CHICKEN PICCATA
GRILLED CHX OVER BROC RABE
GRILLED CHX OVER SPIANCH
VODKA CHX PARM DINNER
GRILLED CHX OVER BROC
CHICKEN MILANESE
Chicken & Eggplant Parm
SIDES
SIDE CLASSIC SALAD
SIDE BROCCOLI RABE
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE ROASTED POTATOES
SIDE MEATBALLS
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE CHICKEN MEATBALLS (3PCS)
SIDE FRIES
SIDE SPECIAL FRIES PARM AND PARSELY
Side Order Penne
SIDE SPAGHETTI
SIDE ANGEL HAIR
SIDE LINGUINE
SIDE Whole Wheat Penne
Side Gluten Free Penne
SIDE Penne Garlic And Oil
Side Spag Garlic & Oil
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Chicken Cutlet
Side Ceaser Salad
Side Proscuitto (2 Pieces)
Side Of Rice
Side Avocado
SIDE Potato Croquettes
Order Grilled Shrimp (6)
Order Fried Shrimp (6)
WINE
Montepulciano
Cab Sauvignon
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Chianti
Malbec
Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
White Zinfandel
Moscato
Sauv Blanc
Benmaryl Cabernet Franc
Benmaryl Merlot
Benmaryl Slate Hill Red
Benmaryl Proprietors Reserve
Benmaryl Stainless Steel Chardonnay
Benmaryl Village White
Benmaryl Semi Dry Riesling
Benmaryl Sauv Blanc
Benmaryl Dry Rose
Benmaryl Village Blush
Vicolo Pino Noir
Bolla Valpolicella
Organic Saladini Pilasri
Malbec Colores Del Sol
Invetro Super Tuscan
Masi Bottle Wine
Brunello Baby Banfi
Cab Sauv Oberon
Vicolo Pinot Grigio
Vermentino Banfi
Sauv Blanc Natura
Glorie Farm Pumpkin Wine
Muscot Sally Moscoto
Amarone Della Valpolicella
Masi
Can Wine
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Personal Prosecco 187 ML
Bottle BOLLA Prosecco
Beer
Budweiser
Budlight
Michelob Ultra
Samuel Adams
Bud Light
Coors Light
Odouls
Ginger Beer
Heineken
Corona
Stella Artois
Birra Moretti
Peroni
Heady Topper
Second Fiddle
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin
Other Half Triple Mylar Daydream
Sloop Juice Bomb
MONEY
Grey Sails Captains Daughter
2 Right Eyes
Super Cat Daddy
Brooklyn Cider Rosé
KCBC Zed Lupul
Ten Bends Northern Heights
DogFish 90 Min
Maine Mean Old Tom
Focal Banger
Carlsberg Elephant
Grey Sail Hazy Ho
Frost Double Ponyboy
Stone Enjoy By
HIGH NOON
NOTORIOUS IPA
Oskar Blue Double Dale
Industrial Arts Wrench
Brooklyn Half Sour Cider
Space Brute
Lawsons Hopecelot
Mind Spark
Equilibrium King AL
Maine Lunch
Sip Of Sunshine
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Spaccarelli family roots come from northern and southern Italy. We all have a passion for cooking and it all started when Grandma Lucy (who was always know to be the best cook in town) always had a Sicilian pizza in her oven. She taught us that if you cook good food they will come…!! At Prato we still prepare food they way it was done back in the days…it starts with the finest ingredients and carefully prepared under a watch full eye. Our chefs along with us are all seasoned and come a wealth of recipes. Here you can enjoy home made everything! From daily prepared pastas, creamy tender milky mozzarella, artisian breads, delicious Tiramisu and creamy gelato. Come, eat drink and enjoy the fruits of our labor! The Spaccarelli Family!
1892 US-6, Carmel, NY 10512