Prato Trattoria

The Spaccarelli family roots come from northern and southern Italy. We all have a passion for cooking and it all started when Grandma Lucy (who was always know to be the best cook in town) always had a Sicilian pizza in her oven. She taught us that if you cook good food they will come…!! At Prato we still prepare food they way it was done back in the days…it starts with the finest ingredients and carefully prepared under a watch full eye. Our chefs along with us are all seasoned and come a wealth of recipes. Here you can enjoy home made everything! From daily prepared pastas, creamy tender milky mozzarella, artisian breads, delicious Tiramisu and creamy gelato. Come, eat drink and enjoy the fruits of our labor! The Spaccarelli Family!

