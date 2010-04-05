Prato Trattoria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Prato Trattoria

543 Reviews

$$

1892 US-6

Carmel, NY 10512

SLICE

Plain Slice

$3.00

SPECIALTY SLICE

$4.00

Super Slice

$5.00

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

INDV CHEESE

$11.00

INDV BUFFALO

$15.00

INDV BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

INDV CHICKEN PARMIGINANA

$15.00

INDV SALAD PIE

$13.00

Upside Down Pie

$15.00

INDV CK BACON RANCH

$16.00

INDV VODKA SAUCE

$13.00

INDV WHITE

$14.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

INDV PENNE VODKA

$14.00

INDV MARGHERITA

$13.00

INDV PROSCIUTTO

$16.00

INDV HAWAIIAN

$14.00

INDV COMBO

$16.00

INDV EGGPLANT ROLLANTINI

$14.00

INDV LASAGNA

$14.00

INDV CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

SMALL PIZZA

(SM) CHEESE

$15.00

(SM) BUFFALO

$22.00

(SM) BBQ CHICKEN

$22.00

(SM) CHICKEN PARMIGINANA

$22.00

(SM) SALAD PIE

$19.00

(Sm) Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

(SM) COMBO

$22.00

(SM) VODKA SAUCE

$20.00

(SM) PENNE VODKA

$21.00

(SM) MARGHERITA

$19.00

(SM) WHITE

$20.00

(SM) PROSCIUTTO

$22.00

(SM) HAWAIIAN

$20.00

(SM) EGG PLANT ROLLANTINI

$21.00

(SM) LASAGNA

$21.00

(SM) CHICKEN MARSALA

$23.00

LARGE PIZZA

(LG) CHEESE

$16.00

(LG) BUFFALO

$23.00

(LG) BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

(LG) CHICKEN PARMIGINANA

$23.00

(LG) SALAD PIE

$20.00

(LG) COMBO

$26.00

(LG) VODKA SAUCE

$21.00

(LG) PENNE VODKA

$22.00

(LG) MARGHERITA

$20.00

(LG) WHITE PIE

$21.00

(LG) PROSCIUTTO

$23.00

(LG) EGG PLANT ROLLANTINI PIE

$22.00

(LG) LASAGNA PIE

$22.00

(LG) CHICKEN MARSALA

$24.00

Garlic Knot Vodka Ravioli PIE

$28.00

Garlic Knot Gnocci Pesto Pie

$28.00

(LG) Chicken Marsala PIE

$24.00

(LG) CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIE

$23.00

(LG) HAWAIIAN

$21.00

HALF MOON PIZZA

$22.00

SICILIAN PIZZA

SICILIAN PIE

$16.00

COMBO SICILIAN PIE

$26.00

Thin Sicilian

$16.00

SQUARE LUCYS PIES

GRANDMA LUCY'S NANA PIE

$19.00

Square Vodka SAUCE

$21.00

Combo Lucy

$28.00

Square Penne Vodka

$22.00

Square Broccoli Rabe Sausage

$25.00

Lucy white Pie

$24.00

Square Spinach Garlic Cheese

$24.00

Grandpa

$21.00

Square Proscuitto

$25.00

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

CALZONE WITH TOPPINGS

$8.00

Extra SAUCE

$0.50

ROLLS

Extra SAUCE

$0.50

Spinach Roll

$7.00

Chicken Parm Roll

$7.00

Pepperoni Roll

$7.00

Sausage And Pepper Roll

$7.00

Buffalo Chix Roll

$7.00

Grilled Ck Veggie Roll

$7.00

Sausage Roll

$7.00

Chx And Broc Roll

$7.00

Meatball Roll

$7.00

Eggplant Roll

$7.00

G Chix & Pepper Roll

$7.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Dont Make Roll

Garlic Knot Sandwich

$5.00

Sandwich 1\2

$4.00

Pinwheel

$3.00

Stromboli

$10.00

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$2.00

LARGE CHEESE PIE $10 SPEC

$10.00

APPETIZERS

HOT ANTIPASTO

$16.00

COLD ANTIPASTO

$14.00

WINGS

$10.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6PCS)

$9.00

TOMATO & MOZZARELLA STACK

$14.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.00

CLAMS OREGANATA

$12.00

MUSSELS POSILLIPO

$12.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI APP (2 Pieces)

$10.00

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$2.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

Artisan Bread

$10.00

JOHNNY MOZZ BALL TO GO

$10.00Out of stock

SPECIAL APPETIZERS

STUFFED AVOCADO

$17.00

an avocado shell filled with smoked salmon, avocado, capers, onion, and tomato tossed in fresh lemon and drizzled with balsamic

BURRATA CAPONATA

$16.00

CRAB CAKE

$17.00

homemade crab cake served over spinach in a scampi sauce

CLASSIC ITALIAN BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

MINESTRONI SOUP

$10.00

Cripsy Eggplant Stack

$17.00

crispy eggplant rounds stacked with fresh mozzarella and tomato

MEDITERRANEAN SOUP

$10.00

january 18, 2022 special homemade soup with sage, parsley, onion, potato, cannellini beans, broccoli stems and veggie broth

STUFFED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM

$10.00

ZUCCHINI FLOWERS

$11.00

GINGER & CARROT SOUP

$10.00

Jan 5, 2022 special homemade soup with ginger, carrot, onion and fresh bay leaves

ARTICHOKE FRANCESE

$13.00

long stemmed artichoke hearts served over spinach in a francese sauce

TUSCAN SALAD

$14.00

The GIAN LUCA Pizza

$17.00

1/1/2022. Individual topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella 2/2/2022. Individual stuffed pizza filled with gnocchi pesto 5/24/2022. individual pizza topped with chicken cutlet, hot honey and smoked mozzarella

BRUSCHETTA

$13.00

July 13, 2022 special avocado purée, tomato, and red onion served on Angels homemade bread

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

STUFFED PEPPER

$15.00

latest version filled with ground beef and veggies and topped with gorgonzola

SEAFOOD SALAD

$18.00

5/24/2022 calamari, shrimp and baby scallops tossed with red onion, celery, olives and lemon juice

FRESH MOZZ SPEC APP

$17.00

PRATO PIZZA

$17.00

6/8/2022 special an individual pizza topped with sautéed chicken and onion, bacon, gorgonzola and balsamic glaze

Mozzarella En Carrozza

$11.00

6/8/2022 an Italian fried cheese served with marinara sauce

NAPOLITALIAN

$17.00

ARANCINI

$11.00

2/22/2022 special broccoli rabe and sausage rice ball served with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce

POTATO LEEK SOUP

$10.00

2/22/2022 special homemade soup with leek, barley, mushroom, onion, garlic and fresh herbs

JOHNNY SCAMORZA

$17.00

POLPO OCTOPUS APPETIZER

$20.00

one (1) octopus tentacle served over broccoli rabe, hot and sweet peppers and roasted potatoes

CALAMARI TUSACANA

$14.00

crispy fried calamari tossed in marinara

CALAMARI MEDITERRANEAN

$14.00

fried calamari tossed with cherry peppers gorgonzola and hot sauce *spicy*

EGGPLANT PARM SOUP

$10.00

Lentil Soup

$10.00

MUSSELS ORGANATA

$12.00

Stuffed Artichoke

$15.00

latest version stuffed with mortadella, bressola, bread crumbs, garlic, and fresh herbs

Stuffed Eggplant

$17.00

FALL SALAD

$14.00

Frutti Di Mare App

$20.00

Shito Peppers

$10.00

Mini Potato Couqoutes

$9.00

Avocodo Toast

$12.00

PUMPKIN SOUP

$11.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$15.00

CREAMY MUSSELS

$12.00

BEET SALAD

$15.00

latest version mixed greens topped with feta and candied walnuts. balsamic dressing.

STUFFED RED PEPPER

$12.00

STUFFED CALAMARI

$16.00

Salmon Avocado Crostini

$17.00

GRILLED PORTABELLO

$12.00

Spiedini Romano

$15.00

DEEP FRIED RAVIOLI

$10.00

QUATROCHÉ PIZZA

$17.00

2/22/2022 special an individual pizza topped with sautéed chicken and onion with gorgonzola and a balsamic glaze

SOUP

PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP

$7.00

STRACCIATELLA

$7.00

TORTELLINI IN BRODO

$7.00

ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

$7.00

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$7.00

WEDGES

#0 PHILLY CHEESE WEDGE

$10.00

#1 EPW

$10.00

#2 CPW

$10.00

#3 MPW

$10.00

#4 SAUSAGE & PEPP WEDGE

$10.00

#5 PEPPER & EGG WEDGE

$10.00

#6 VEAL PARM WEDGE

$13.00

#7 CHX CUTLET LETT TOM MAYO WEDGE

$10.00

#8 CHC CUTLET MOZZ BAL WEDGE

$10.00

#9 GRILLED CHX EGGPLANT TOM BAL WEDGE

$10.00

#10 GRILLED CHX BROC RABE MOZZ

$10.00

Shrimp Parm Wedge

$14.00

Chicken Francese Wedge

$14.00

Chicken Marsala Wedge

$14.00

WRAPS

#11 CHX CAESAR WRAP

$9.00

#12 BUFF CHX LETTUCE TOM BLUE CHEESE WRAP

$9.00

#13 CHX CUTLET BACON MOZZ RANCH WRAP

$9.00

#14 GRILLED CHX MOZZ PEPP WRAP

$9.00

#15 EGGPLANT MOZZ PEPP WRAP

$9.00

#16 GRILLED CHX BROC RABE MOZZ BAL WRAP

$9.00

Chix Cutlet Lettuce Wrap

$9.00

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Week of 11/16

POLPO

$30.00

SALMON LIVORNESE

$30.00

CAVATELLI FUNGI

$24.00

CHICKEN PALERMO

$26.00

SICILIAN PORK CHOP

$26.00

AHI TUNA

$26.00

CHICKEN

Apple Cider Chicken

$26.00

Chicken + Shrimp Jambalaya

$28.00

Chicken Abruzzese

$26.00

Chicken Amorete

$26.00

6/8/2022 special chicken breast topped with broccoli rabe, red pepper and mozz in a brandy gorgonzola sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Picasso

$28.00

Chicken Benito

$26.00

Chicken Bolognese

$26.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$26.00

Chicken Calabrese

$26.00

Chicken Caprese

$26.00

Chicken Capricciosa

$26.00

january 18, 2022 special sautéed chicken breast served with peas, mushrooms and mozzarella in a light brown sauce with a splash of white wine July 13, 2022 special sautéed chicken served with mushroom and peas topped with fresh mozz in a white wine sauce over spinach

Chicken Carbonara

$26.00

12/15/2021 special 4/5/2022 special chicken breast served with mushroom, peas, onion and bacon in a cream sauce

Chicken Carciofi

$26.00

Chicken Cardinal

$26.00

Chicken Casalinga

$26.00

Chicken Castellano

$26.00

Chicken Colombo

$26.00

Chicken con Verdue

$26.00

Chicken Contadina

$26.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$26.00

Chicken Daniella

$26.00

Chicken Fantasia

$26.00

Chicken Florentina

$26.00

5/24/2022 special sautéed chicken served with grilled eggplant and spinach and topped with fresh mozz in a garlic brown sauce

Chicken Gorgonzola

$26.00

Chicken La Velo

$26.00

Chicken Louisa

$26.00

Chicken Maderia

$26.00

Chicken Mama Mia

$26.00

Chicken Martini

$26.00

Latest Version- 5/4/2022 chicken breast topped with spinach, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella served in a martini sauce

Chicken Monte Bianco

$26.00

Chicken Napolitana

$26.00

Chicken Neroni

$24.00

Special 2/2/2022 Chicken breast served with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and capers in a pink brandy cream sauce

Chicken Pescatore

$26.00

Chicken Pesto

$26.00

Chicken Rollatini

$26.00

11/2/2021 special chicken breast rolled with spinach and ricotta and served in a mushroom brandy sauce

Chicken Romano

$26.00

Latest Version chicken breast topped with fresh tomato, spinach, and fresh mozzarella in a white wine sauce

Chicken Saltamboca

$26.00

Chicken san Genero

$26.00

12/1/2021 special chicken scallopini served with roasted red peppers, onions, and sliced fried potatoes in a balsamic reduction

Chicken Scarpasio

$26.00

Chicken Siciliano

$26.00

Chicken Sophia Loren

$26.00

10/20/2021 special 2/22/2022 special chicken breast topped with spinach, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella in a red wine brown sauce

Chicken Supreme

$26.00

Chicken Vabene

$26.00

Chicken Valdastino

$26.00

Chicken Vento

$26.00

Chicken Verona

$26.00

Chicken Vesuvio

$26.00

PASTA

Burrata Ravioli

$24.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Ravioli's filled with butternut squash and served in a cinnamon brown butter sage sauce

Cavatelli al Forno

$24.00

Cavatelli Monte Bianco

$24.00

12/1/2021 special 2/22/2022 special cavatelli pasta served with broccoli, fresh tomato and cannelloni beans garlic and oil style

Farfalle Asparagus & Sausage

$25.00

Farfalle Rosa

$24.00

Fettuccini Carbonara

$24.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

Frutti Di Mare Pasta

$30.00

Gnocchi Caprese

$24.00

11/2/2021 special Gnocchi pasta topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil garlic and oil style

Gnocchi Juma

$24.00

Gnocchi Siciliano

$24.00

12/15/2021 special gnocchi pasta served in a meat sauce with eggplant, ricotta and melted mozzarella

Lemon Spaghetti

$24.00

Special 2/22/2022 Light and Summery. Spaghetti tossed in fresh lemon and topped with ricotta, lemon zest and basil.

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

Pasta Amatriciana

$26.00

Pasta Di Pomodoro

$24.00

Pasta Primavera

$22.00

Pasta Siciliana

$24.00

5/4/2022 Cavatelli pasta served with roasted eggplant, tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella aioli

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Rigatoni Arrabbiata

$24.00

Rigatoni Azurri

$24.00

Jan 5, 2022 special Rigatoni pasta tossed with zucchini, sun dried tomatoes and a touch of cream topped with shaved parmesan

Rigatoni Cacciatore

$24.00

Rigatoni Caprese

$24.00

Rigatoni Italiano

$24.00

Special 2/2/2022 Rigatoni pasta served aioli with broccoli, shrimp, and fresh tomatoes

Rigatoni Mais

$24.00

Rigatoni Matteo

$24.00

Rigatoni Supreme

$24.00

Rigatoni Torveyina

$24.00

Sacchette Vodka

$24.00

january 18, 2022 special purse shaped pasta served in our homemade vodka sauce topped with fresh mozzarella

Sacchetti alla Panna

$24.00

Sacchetti Formaggi

$25.00

Shrimp Ravioli

$26.00

Spaccarelli Cavatelli

$24.00

10/20/2021 special cavatelli pasta served with broccoli rabe and spicy sausage garlic and oil style topped with arugula and fresh mozzarella

Spinach Ravioli

$24.00

Cajun Rigatoni

$24.00

4/5/2022 special Rigatoni pasta served with mushroom and broccoli in a cajun cream sauce topped with fresh mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$24.00

Ziti Rigati Puttanesca

$24.00

5/24/2022 special ziti rigati pasta tossed with anchovies, olives and fresh basil in a marinara sauce

Tortellini Romano

$24.00

July 13, 2022 special tortellini pasta served with broccoli and diced meatballs in a creamy red sauce

FISH

Branzino

$30.00

Jan 5, 2022 special headless fish served with carrots and string beans in a white wine herb sauce

Cajun Seafood

$28.00

10/20/2021 special scallops, shrimp, and tilapia in a cajun cream sauce served with fettuccini

Capri Whiting Filet

$28.00

Coconut Tilapia

$28.00

Polpo

$30.00

HOUSE SIGNATURE grilled octopus tentacles served over broccoli rabe, hot and sweet peppers and roasted potatoes in a white wine herb sauce

Red Eye Snapper

$30.00

Salmon + Shrimp Cognac

$32.00

Salmon Alori

$30.00

january 18, 2022 special seared salmon filet served with onion and dill in a cream sauce with a touch of brandy

Salmon and Shrimp

$32.00

Salmon Azurry

$30.00

Salmon Burbella

$30.00

Salmon Caprese

$30.00

Salmon Citrus

$30.00

Salmon Fiorentina

Salmon Florentina

$30.00

12/1/2021 special salmon filet served over spinach in a white wine gorgonzola sauce with cherry tomatoes

Salmon Genovese

$30.00

4/5/2022 special salmon filet served with cherry tomato and gorgonzola in a brandy sauce over string beans

Salmon Giovanni

$30.00

Salmon Livernase

$30.00

Salmon Martini

$30.00

10/20/2021 special salmon filet served with green olives, artichokes, cheery tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce with a touch of marinara. served with steamed potato and fennel

Salmon Mediterranean

$30.00

Salmon Monte Bianco

$30.00

Special 2/2/2022 Salmon filet served with cannellini beans and cherry tomatoes over a bed of broccoli rabe in a garlic white wine sauce

Salmon Napoleon

$30.00

Salmon Orange Glazed

$30.00

2/22/2022 special salmon filet served with fresh orange and brandy over spinach 5/4/2022 salmon filet served with fresh orange, broccoli rabe and orange zest in a brandy sauce

Salmon Pazzo

$30.00

Salmon Porcini

$30.00

Salmon Prato

$30.00

Salmon Siciliano

$30.00

Salmon Tuscano

$30.00

Salmon Veneceano

$30.00

Salmon Verdue

$30.00

Seafood Marechiata

$32.00

Seafood Risotto

$28.00

Sol Almondine

$30.00

Stuffed Filet of Sol

$30.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Stuffed Tilapia

$28.00

Tilapia Marachiara

$28.00

Cognac Salmon

$30.00

July 13, 2022 special salmon cubes served with onion and fresh thyme in a creamy cognac sauce over rigatoni

PORK

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

Pork Braciole

$28.00

Latest Version rolled with garlic, parsley, and parmesan served with gnocchi pasta in a red veggie puree sauce

Pork Caprese

$26.00

1/5/2021 special fried pork chop topped with arugula, tomatoes, red onion, and fresh mozzarella

Pork Chop Daniella

$26.00

January 18, 2022 special fried pork chop topped with arugula, red onion and artichoke hearts tossed in our homemade pesto

Pork Chop Pizziola

$30.00

Pork Chop Primavera

$31.00

Pork Chop Sweet Peppers

$26.00

Pork Chop Vesuvio (spicy)

$31.00

Pork Genovesy

$26.00

Pork Osso Bucco

$32.00

Pork Ragu

$26.00

12/15/2021 special pork chop filet served with garlic mashed potatoes and peas in a demi glaze

Pork Scarpariello

$26.00

Special 2/2/2022 Bone-in pork chop served with string beans and roasted potatoes in a garlic white wine sauce 5/4/2022 bone-in pork chop served with string beans in a garlic white wine sauce

Pork Valdostano

$28.00

Pork Mediterranean

$26.00

5/24/2022 special sautéed bone-in pork chop served with cherry peppers, capers and thyme in a white wine sauce

BEEF

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Skirt Steak

$30.00

12/1/2021 special rolled with broccoli rabe and served with a chimicurri sauce and zucchini risotto

Lamb Shanks

$31.00

Porter House

$32.00

Rib Eye Steak

$32.00

Veal Osso Bucco

$32.00

Short Ribs

$30.00

10/20/2021 special 2/22/2022 special short ribs served with garlic mashed potatoes in a demi glaze sauce with carrots

Tripe

$26.00

Special 2/2/2022 served with roasted potatoes and penne in your choice of sauce: marinara, fra diavlo, or white wine

Angus Steak

$30.00

SALAD

Angel's Salad

$15.00

Autumn Salad

$17.00

11/2/2021 special mixed greens tossed with fennel, cherry tomatoes and pears topped with candied walnuts and feta cheese served with balsamic dressing

PASTA

PASTA VODKA

$18.00

PASTA MEATBALLS

$16.00

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$18.00

PASTA MARINARA

$14.00

PASTA GARLIC & OIL

$14.00

PASTA PESTO

$18.00

PASTA ALFREDO

$19.00

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$20.00

PASTA BUTTER

$13.00

PASTA NO SAUCE

$13.00

PASTA TOMATO SAUCE

$14.00

MANICOTTI

$19.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$16.00

LASAGNA

$17.00

ORICHETTE

$21.00

PASTA Alfredo Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$21.00

TORTELLINI ALLA NONNA

$21.00

BAKED ZITI

$15.00

CHICKEN

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$20.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$20.00

CHICKEN PARM DINNER

$20.00

CHICKEN REGINA

$21.00

CHICKEN RUSTICA

$21.00

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

$20.00

CHICKEN SORRENTINA

$21.00

CHICKEN PICCATA

$20.00

GRILLED CHX OVER BROC RABE

$20.00

GRILLED CHX OVER SPIANCH

$20.00

VODKA CHX PARM DINNER

$26.00

GRILLED CHX OVER BROC

$20.00

CHICKEN MILANESE

$20.00

Chicken & Eggplant Parm

$24.00

EGGPLANT

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$17.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$17.00

SEAFOOD

PASTA WHITE CLAM

$21.00

PASTA RED CLAM

$21.00

CALAMARI ENTREE

$23.00

MUSSELS & CLAMS ENTREE

$22.00

ZUPPA DI PESCE ENTREE

$29.00

SHRIMP ENTREE

$23.00

GRILLED SALMON

$23.00

SOLE FRANCESE

$21.00

TILAPIA LIVERNESE

$22.00

VEAL

VEAL MARSALA

$23.00

VEAL FRANCESE

$23.00

VEAL PARM DINNER

$23.00

VEAL MILANESE

$23.00

VEAL PICCATA

$23.00

VEAL AND PEPPERS

$23.00

VEAL SORRENTINA

$23.00

Veal Voldosstano

$28.00

Veal Pizziola

$24.00

Veal & Eggplant Parm

$27.00

ENTREE SALADS

CLASSIC SALAD

$9.00

GRILLED CHX CAJAN SALAD

$16.00

PRATO SALAD

$14.00

AVOCADO & TOMATO SALAD

$14.00

GRILLED CHX APPLE SALAD

$16.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

TRI COLOR SALAD

$14.00

SIDES

SIDE CLASSIC SALAD

$6.00

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$9.00

SIDE SPINACH

$7.00

SIDE BROCCOLI

$7.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$7.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$8.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$8.00

SIDE CHICKEN MEATBALLS (3PCS)

$7.00

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SPECIAL FRIES PARM AND PARSELY

$9.00

Side Order Penne

$6.00

SIDE SPAGHETTI

$6.00

SIDE ANGEL HAIR

$6.00

SIDE LINGUINE

$6.00

SIDE Whole Wheat Penne

$8.00

Side Gluten Free Penne

$8.00

SIDE Penne Garlic And Oil

$7.00

Side Spag Garlic & Oil

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Side Ceaser Salad

$8.00

Side Proscuitto (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

SIDE Potato Croquettes

$5.00

Order Grilled Shrimp (6)

$11.00

Order Fried Shrimp (6)

$11.00

KIDS MEAL

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$11.00

Kids Penne & Meatball

$11.00

Kids Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Meatball ( 1 ) Piece

$2.50

Kids Penne Vodka

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

DESSERT

cannoli

moms classic tiramisu

$9.00

moms almond tiramisu

$9.00

homemade GELATO

$9.00

Nutella Pizza

fried dough

$9.00

tartufo

$9.00

ice cream

$5.00

affogato

$8.00

bindi desserts

$9.00

Individual Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Mom's Rice Pudding

$9.00

WINE (Copy)

Montepulciano

$9.00+

Cab Sauvignon

$9.00+

Merlot

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Chianti

$9.00+

Malbec

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

White Zinfandel

$9.00+

Moscato

$9.00+

Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Benmaryl Cabernet Franc

$36.00+

Benmaryl Merlot

$36.00+

Benmaryl Slate Hill Red

$36.00+

Benmaryl Proprietors Reserve

$60.00+

Benmaryl Stainless Steel Chardonnay

$32.00+

Benmaryl Village White

$30.00+

Benmaryl Semi Dry Riesling

$33.00+

Benmaryl Sauv Blanc

$34.00+

Benmaryl Dry Rose

$30.00+

Benmaryl Village Blush

$26.00+

Vicolo Pino Noir

$27.00

Bolla Valpolicella

$30.00

Organic Saladini Pilasri

$36.00+

Malbec Colores Del Sol

$32.00

Invetro Super Tuscan

$42.00

Masi Bottle Wine

$39.00

Brunello Baby Banfi

$60.00

Cab Sauv Oberon

$55.00

Vicolo Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Vermentino Banfi

$32.00

Sauv Blanc Natura

$35.00

Glorie Farm Pumpkin Wine

$36.00+

Muscot Sally Moscoto

$36.00+

Amarone Della Valpolicella

$65.00

Masi

$45.00

Can Wine

$9.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Personal Prosecco 187 ML

$10.00

Bottle BOLLA Prosecco

$38.00

Beer (Copy)

Budweiser

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Odouls

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Birra Moretti

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Heady Topper

$11.00

Second Fiddle

$8.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$6.00

Other Half Triple Mylar Daydream

$8.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.00

MONEY

$8.00

Grey Sails Captains Daughter

$7.00

2 Right Eyes

$8.00

Super Cat Daddy

$8.00

Brooklyn Cider Rosé

$6.00

KCBC Zed Lupul

$8.00

Ten Bends Northern Heights

$8.00

DogFish 90 Min

$8.00

Maine Mean Old Tom

$10.00

Focal Banger

$11.00

Carlsberg Elephant

$7.00

Grey Sail Hazy Ho

$8.00

Frost Double Ponyboy

$8.00

Stone Enjoy By

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$5.00

NOTORIOUS IPA

$8.00

Oskar Blue Double Dale

$6.00

Industrial Arts Wrench

$10.00

Brooklyn Half Sour Cider

$6.00

Space Brute

$8.00

Lawsons Hopecelot

$8.00

Mind Spark

$8.00

Equilibrium King AL

$7.00

Maine Lunch

$7.00

Sip Of Sunshine

$7.00

entree split fee

Split Plate Fee

$5.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Spaccarelli family roots come from northern and southern Italy. We all have a passion for cooking and it all started when Grandma Lucy (who was always know to be the best cook in town) always had a Sicilian pizza in her oven. She taught us that if you cook good food they will come…!! At Prato we still prepare food they way it was done back in the days…it starts with the finest ingredients and carefully prepared under a watch full eye. Our chefs along with us are all seasoned and come a wealth of recipes. Here you can enjoy home made everything! From daily prepared pastas, creamy tender milky mozzarella, artisian breads, delicious Tiramisu and creamy gelato. Come, eat drink and enjoy the fruits of our labor! The Spaccarelli Family!

1892 US-6, Carmel, NY 10512

Prato Trattoria image

