Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wappingers Falls restaurants you'll love

Go
Wappingers Falls restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wappingers Falls

Wappingers Falls's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Indian
Indian
Scroll right

Must-try Wappingers Falls restaurants

The Green Bowl image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

The Green Bowl

1485 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls

Avg 4.7 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage Egg and Cheese$5.00
Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.00
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Yes, Please.
Shredded Chicken Empanada$6.00
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
More about The Green Bowl
Restaurant banner

 

Tamarind -Wappingers Falls

1659 Route 9 Suite 1, Wappingers Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Korma$18.00
pieces of chicken thigh cooked in a rich aromatic onion sauce and cashew paste
Murg Tikka Masala$18.00
Chicken breast grilled in tandoor and cooked in creamy onion, bell pepper tomato sauce
Butter Naan$4.00
More about Tamarind -Wappingers Falls
Main pic

 

Hudson Valley Renegades Dutchess Stadium

1500 ROUTE 9D, Wappingers Falls

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Hudson Valley Renegades Dutchess Stadium
Main pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Flores Tapas Bar

1659 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Flores Tapas Bar
Last Chance Bar & Restaurant image

 

Last Chance Bar & Restaurant

946 Route 376,Sommerlin Plaza, New Hamburg

No reviews yet
More about Last Chance Bar & Restaurant
HV Renegades Merchandise image

 

HV Renegades Merchandise

1500 Rt. 9D, Wappingers Falls

No reviews yet
More about HV Renegades Merchandise
West Main Kitchen & Bar image

 

West Main Kitchen & Bar

2710 W Main St, Wappingers Falls

No reviews yet
More about West Main Kitchen & Bar
Map

More near Wappingers Falls to explore

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston