Beacon restaurants you'll love

More about El Nica Latin
El Nica Latin
288 main st, Beacon
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
fried rice and beans, Flank Steak, Fried Cheese, Nica slaw,
|Nica Taquitos
|$12.00
Three Chicken tacos, deep fried, homemade tomato sauce, nica cream, purple cabbage slaw with chipotle mayo, pico de gallo
|Quesillos
|$6.00
2 per order, Homemade Tortillas, cheese melted, nica cream, pickle red onions
More about Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
424 Main Street, Beacon
|Popular items
|Small Caesar
|$9.00
|Dry Rubbed Wings
|$15.00
|Adult Mac N Cheese
|$15.00
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyer's Olde Dutch
184 Main St, Beacon
|Popular items
|Veggie Dutch
|$11.00
Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.
|Crispy Chicken
|$10.00
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
|Simple Salad
|$5.00
Red Leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions and a black olive balsamic dressing
More about Miz Hattie's BBQ
Miz Hattie's BBQ
288 Main st, Beacon
|Popular items
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$9.00
Miz Hattie's famous Mac 'n Cheese - in a Large size. Shell shaped pasta with macaroni pasta in a thick and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, with warm chunks of melted cheddar cheese throughout.
|3 Piece Fried Chicken with French Fries + Coleslaw
|$13.00
Normally one breast, leg, and wing. Served with French Fries, Coleslaw.
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$5.00
Shell shaped pasta with macaroni pasta in a thick and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, with warm chunks of melted cheddar cheese throughout. It's famous.
More about ZIATUN
ZIATUN
244 Main Street, Beacon
|Popular items
|Zaatar Fries
|$7.95
thin sliced potatoes, fried and tossed in za'atar seasoning
|FALAFEL (V)
|$8.95
ground chickpeas and parsley with middle eastern spices served with tahini.
|Rice Bowl
|$14.95
rice, salad, hummus, baba ghanoush, pickled turnips & tahini
More about Homespun Foods
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Homespun Foods
232 Main Street, Beacon
|Popular items
|Grilled Angus Burger
|$18.00
Angus Beef, White Cheddar, House-Pickled Cucumbers, Special Sauce, Crispy Onions & Lettuce on Challah Bun
*Burger is Cooked Medium-Medium Well
|Apple & Blue
|$14.00
Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Apple, Pickled Red Onion, Rye Crumble, Mixed Greens, Sherry Vinaigrette
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Green Apple, Sage Pesto, Greens on a Warm Roll
More about The Flying Jib
The Flying Jib
18 West Main Street, Beacon
|Popular items
|Korean Fried Broccoli
|$6.00
Tempura Fried with Gochujang Chili Sauce, Sesame & Scallion
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Old Bay Seasoned Crispy Waffle Cut French Fries
|Hey Mambo
|$12.00
Arugula, Sundried Tomato Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
More about TITO SANTANA TAQUERIA
TITO SANTANA TAQUERIA
142 Main Street, Beacon
|Popular items
|Basic Burrito
|$9.00
Rice - beans- corn - 3 cheese blend
|Basic Quesadilla
|$8.00
3 cheese blend- chipotle- creme- pico
|Brisket Taco
|$4.00
Onion- cilantro
More about BEACON BREAD COMPANY
BEACON BREAD COMPANY
193-195 Main Street, Beacon
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$12.95
on house brioche bread
|Eggs on a Roll
|$5.95
two eggs any style with cheese on a brioche roll. Includes choice of bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon
|Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
|$6.00
Fresh squeezed every day!
More about Kitchen Sink Food & Drink
Kitchen Sink Food & Drink
157 Main Street, Beacon
|Popular items
|Fjord Wine Dinner 12-3-21
|$125.00
A multi course seasonal dinner featuring wine from Fjord Vineyard, with presentations wine makers Casey & Matt
Friday 12-3 Seating starts at 7pm
Price includes, dinner, beverages and gratuity.
Communal seating only, proof of vaccination required.
More about Ciao Chow
Ciao Chow
288 main st, Beacon
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$14.00
Pico, carrots, shallots, cilantro, soy sauce