Beacon restaurants you'll love

Beacon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Beacon

Must-try Beacon restaurants

El Nica Latin image

 

El Nica Latin

288 main st, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$17.00
fried rice and beans, Flank Steak, Fried Cheese, Nica slaw,
Nica Taquitos$12.00
Three Chicken tacos, deep fried, homemade tomato sauce, nica cream, purple cabbage slaw with chipotle mayo, pico de gallo
Quesillos$6.00
2 per order, Homemade Tortillas, cheese melted, nica cream, pickle red onions
Carter's Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Carter's Restaurant and Lounge

424 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Caesar$9.00
Dry Rubbed Wings$15.00
Adult Mac N Cheese$15.00
Meyer's Olde Dutch image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyer's Olde Dutch

184 Main St, Beacon

Avg 4.6 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Dutch$11.00
Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.
Crispy Chicken$10.00
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
Simple Salad$5.00
Red Leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions and a black olive balsamic dressing
Miz Hattie's BBQ image

 

Miz Hattie's BBQ

288 Main st, Beacon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac 'n Cheese$9.00
Miz Hattie's famous Mac 'n Cheese - in a Large size. Shell shaped pasta with macaroni pasta in a thick and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, with warm chunks of melted cheddar cheese throughout.
3 Piece Fried Chicken with French Fries + Coleslaw$13.00
Normally one breast, leg, and wing. Served with French Fries, Coleslaw.
Mac 'n Cheese$5.00
Shell shaped pasta with macaroni pasta in a thick and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, with warm chunks of melted cheddar cheese throughout. It's famous.
ZIATUN image

 

ZIATUN

244 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zaatar Fries$7.95
thin sliced potatoes, fried and tossed in za'atar seasoning
FALAFEL (V)$8.95
ground chickpeas and parsley with middle eastern spices served with tahini.
Rice Bowl$14.95
rice, salad, hummus, baba ghanoush, pickled turnips & tahini
Homespun Foods image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Homespun Foods

232 Main Street, Beacon

Avg 4.2 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Angus Burger$18.00
Angus Beef, White Cheddar, House-Pickled Cucumbers, Special Sauce, Crispy Onions & Lettuce on Challah Bun
*Burger is Cooked Medium-Medium Well
Apple & Blue$14.00
Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Apple, Pickled Red Onion, Rye Crumble, Mixed Greens, Sherry Vinaigrette
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Green Apple, Sage Pesto, Greens on a Warm Roll
The Flying Jib image

 

The Flying Jib

18 West Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Fried Broccoli$6.00
Tempura Fried with Gochujang Chili Sauce, Sesame & Scallion
Waffle Fries$5.00
Old Bay Seasoned Crispy Waffle Cut French Fries
Hey Mambo$12.00
Arugula, Sundried Tomato Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
TITO SANTANA TAQUERIA image

 

TITO SANTANA TAQUERIA

142 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basic Burrito$9.00
Rice - beans- corn - 3 cheese blend
Basic Quesadilla$8.00
3 cheese blend- chipotle- creme- pico
Brisket Taco$4.00
Onion- cilantro
BEACON BREAD COMPANY image

 

BEACON BREAD COMPANY

193-195 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Toast$12.95
on house brioche bread
Eggs on a Roll$5.95
two eggs any style with cheese on a brioche roll. Includes choice of bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00
Fresh squeezed every day!
Kitchen Sink Food & Drink image

 

Kitchen Sink Food & Drink

157 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fjord Wine Dinner 12-3-21$125.00
A multi course seasonal dinner featuring wine from Fjord Vineyard, with presentations wine makers Casey & Matt
Friday 12-3 Seating starts at 7pm
Price includes, dinner, beverages and gratuity.
Communal seating only, proof of vaccination required.
Banner pic

 

Ciao Chow

288 main st, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken$14.00
Pico, carrots, shallots, cilantro, soy sauce
