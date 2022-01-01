Monroe restaurants you'll love

Monroe restaurants
Toast
  • Monroe

Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks
Must-try Monroe restaurants

Empire Diner image

 

Empire Diner

797 Rte 17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COBB SALAD$12.99
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions & Carrots over Mixed Green Lettuce
TWO EGGS$5.99
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.49
Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Chocolate Chips cooked in
More about Empire Diner
Villa Positano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Villa Positano

475 NY-17M, Monroe

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zucchini Sticks$9.00
Plain Slice$2.54
Garlic Knots (6)$7.00
More about Villa Positano
Empanada Master & More Food Truck image

 

Empanada Master & More Food Truck

1010 Route 17 East, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Empanada Master & More Food Truck
