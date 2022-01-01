Monsey restaurants you'll love

Monsey restaurants
Toast
  • Monsey

Monsey's top cuisines

Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Monsey restaurants

Kosher Castle image

HAMBURGERS

Kosher Castle

43 rt 59, Monsey

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Hot Dog$6.00
CLASSIC BEEF GRILLED HOT DOG
SERVED ON A BUN
CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS
Vegetable Egg Roll$4.00
stuffed with pre checked cabbage carrots celery
Noble Burger$9.00
1/4 LB BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, ONIONS AND KETCHUP
SERVED ON TOASTED SESAME BUN
LIKE THE GOOD OLD DAYS
KC Grill House image

 

KC Grill House

481 NY-306, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Schnitzel Sandwich$17.00
Breaded Schnitzel, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles & KC Special Sauce.
Classic Hot Dog$6.00
Hot Dog on a Bun ;)
Castle Sandwich$20.00
Fried or grilled Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles & Caste Sauce.
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant image

 

Primavera Cafe and Restaurant

106 Rte 59, Monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna$19.95
Layers of lasagna, homemade sauces and melted cheese, topped with parmesan
Soup Of The Day$9.95
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi a La Carte 4

455 route 306, monsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries

