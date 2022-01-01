Monsey restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS
Kosher Castle
43 rt 59, Monsey
Popular items
Grilled Hot Dog
$6.00
CLASSIC BEEF GRILLED HOT DOG
SERVED ON A BUN
CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS
Vegetable Egg Roll
$4.00
stuffed with pre checked cabbage carrots celery
Noble Burger
$9.00
1/4 LB BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, ONIONS AND KETCHUP
SERVED ON TOASTED SESAME BUN
LIKE THE GOOD OLD DAYS
KC Grill House
481 NY-306, Monsey
Popular items
Schnitzel Sandwich
$17.00
Breaded Schnitzel, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles & KC Special Sauce.
Classic Hot Dog
$6.00
Hot Dog on a Bun ;)
Castle Sandwich
$20.00
Fried or grilled Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles & Caste Sauce.
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
106 Rte 59, Monsey
Popular items
Lasagna
$19.95
Layers of lasagna, homemade sauces and melted cheese, topped with parmesan
Soup Of The Day
$9.95
Sushi a La Carte 4
455 route 306, monsey