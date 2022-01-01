Spring Valley restaurants you'll love

Spring Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Spring Valley

Spring Valley's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Spring Valley restaurants

Threefold Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Threefold Cafe

285 Hungry Hollow Rd, Chestnut Ridge

Avg 4.6 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish & Chips for 2ppl$24.00
For Friday 11.19.21 - HOT READY TO EAT! Served with fries, ketchup, tartare sauce, lemon & Cafe coleslaw.
9" Grass-fed Beef & Root Vegetable Pot Pie - Serves 4 (frozen)$24.00
w/ rutabaga, turnips & sweet potato. Pfeiffer Wheat crust, w/ potato, carrot, onions (frozen, ready to bake at home, with instructions!)
9" Cafe Quiche$22.00
leek, potato, spinach & Swiss
More about Threefold Cafe
El Bandido - Spring Valley, NY image

 

El Bandido - Spring Valley, NY

196 NY-59, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Bandido - Spring Valley, NY
Bruncheese image

 

Bruncheese

35 Jefferson Ave, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot French Vanilla Coffee
More about Bruncheese
Restaurant banner

 

La Placita

55 South Central Ave, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Placita
Restaurant banner

 

Caribreeze vegan delight

42 N Main St 42 N Main St, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Caribreeze vegan delight
