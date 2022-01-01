Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Spring Valley
/
Spring Valley
/
Salmon
Spring Valley restaurants that serve salmon
FRENCH FRIES
Threefold Cafe
285 Hungry Hollow Rd, Chestnut Ridge
Avg 4.6
(82 reviews)
Salmon Burger
$13.00
Wild salmon patty with kimchi & gf teriyaki sauce, lettuce tomato on a Pfeiffer wheat bun with house chips
More about Threefold Cafe
Bruncheese
35 Jefferson Ave, Spring Valley
No reviews yet
Salmon Plate # 1
$18.00
More about Bruncheese
