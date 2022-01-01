Westwood restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Westwood

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Latin American
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Iron Horse

20 Washington Ave, Westwood

Avg 3.9 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dispatcher$16.00
Gourmet Burger$17.00
Kids Cheeseburger
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cuban Eddies

216 Rivervale Rd, Rivervale

Avg 4 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Maduros$3.80
Fried sweet plantains
Croquetas$0.75
Fried and stuffed with ham and potato.
Cuban Sandwich$6.45
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread toasted.
FONDUE

The Melting Pot

250 Center Ave, Westwood

Avg 4.4 (2206 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Chocolate for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Farmhouse Café & Eatery

301 Center Ave, Westwood

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hamburger$15.95
Our Burgers Are 8oz Certified Angus Beef “Pat LaFrieda” Brand
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickle, on a Brioche Bun.
W/Choice of French Fries or Homemade Potato Chips, or Garden Salad.
Farmhouse Panko Chicken Club$16.95
Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Mayo. On Ciabatta Bread"
Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad$16.95
Avocado, Grilled Corn, Cheddar, Tomatoes,  Black Beans, Garden Greens
Let’s Meat Steakhouse

625 Rivervale Road, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$49.00
10 oz
Crispy Skin Ora King Salmon$36.00
 Truffled Potato Puree, Roasted Baby Carrots, Crispy Sage & Herb Béarnaise
“Chicken Fried” Cauliflower$16.00
“Agrodolce” Vinaigrette, Pickled Raisins, Fried Capers
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine

650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Pita$8.00
Greek Salad$9.95
Greek Fries$4.95
Oak Tree

652 Westwood Ave, River Vale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburgers

