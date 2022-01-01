Westwood restaurants you'll love
Westwood's top cuisines
Must-try Westwood restaurants
More about The Iron Horse
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Iron Horse
20 Washington Ave, Westwood
|Popular items
|Dispatcher
|$16.00
|Gourmet Burger
|$17.00
|Kids Cheeseburger
More about Cuban Eddies
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cuban Eddies
216 Rivervale Rd, Rivervale
|Popular items
|Maduros
|$3.80
Fried sweet plantains
|Croquetas
|$0.75
Fried and stuffed with ham and potato.
|Cuban Sandwich
|$6.45
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread toasted.
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
250 Center Ave, Westwood
|Popular items
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|Chocolate for 6
|$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about Farmhouse Café & Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Farmhouse Café & Eatery
301 Center Ave, Westwood
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$15.95
Our Burgers Are 8oz Certified Angus Beef “Pat LaFrieda” Brand
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickle, on a Brioche Bun.
W/Choice of French Fries or Homemade Potato Chips, or Garden Salad.
|Farmhouse Panko Chicken Club
|$16.95
Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Mayo. On Ciabatta Bread"
|Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Avocado, Grilled Corn, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Garden Greens
More about Let’s Meat Steakhouse
Let’s Meat Steakhouse
625 Rivervale Road, River Vale
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon
|$49.00
10 oz
|Crispy Skin Ora King Salmon
|$36.00
Truffled Potato Puree, Roasted Baby Carrots, Crispy Sage & Herb Béarnaise
|“Chicken Fried” Cauliflower
|$16.00
“Agrodolce” Vinaigrette, Pickled Raisins, Fried Capers
More about Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine
650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale
|Popular items
|Gyro Pita
|$8.00
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
|Greek Fries
|$4.95
More about Oak Tree
Oak Tree
652 Westwood Ave, River Vale