Salmon in Westwood

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Farmhouse Café & Eatery
301 Center Ave, Westwood
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon Sandwich
|$17.95
Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Cucumber and Chipotle Mayo. On Multigrain Toast
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.95
Grilled Salmon, Yellow & Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Served Over Arugula, Spinach and Mustard Greens
Let’s Meat Steakhouse
625 Rivervale Road, River Vale
|Crispy Skin Ora King Salmon
|$36.00
Truffled Potato Puree, Spring Vegetable Succotash, Herb Bearnaise