Salmon in Westwood

Westwood restaurants
Westwood restaurants that serve salmon

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Farmhouse Café & Eatery

301 Center Ave, Westwood

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Sandwich$17.95
Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Cucumber and Chipotle Mayo. On Multigrain Toast
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.95
Grilled Salmon, Yellow &amp; Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Served Over Arugula, Spinach and Mustard Greens
More about Farmhouse Café & Eatery
Let’s Meat Steakhouse image

 

Let’s Meat Steakhouse

625 Rivervale Road, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Skin Ora King Salmon$36.00
 Truffled Potato Puree, Spring Vegetable Succotash, Herb Bearnaise
More about Let’s Meat Steakhouse
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine

650 Westwood Avenue, River Vale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet of Salmon$21.95
Thin cut salmon filet served a la carte.
More about Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine

