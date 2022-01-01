Montvale restaurants you'll love

Montvale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Montvale

Montvale's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Salad
Must-try Montvale restaurants

Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant

5 Park St, Montvale

Avg 4.4 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Burger$13.00
Burger$12.25
French Dip$13.25
More about Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant
The Pizza Parlour image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Parlour

6 S Kinderkamack Rd, Montvale

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$9.95
Chicken Fingers$8.95
12" Cheese$9.50
More about The Pizza Parlour
Fire and Oak (Montvale)

100 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fire and Oak (Montvale)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Montvale

Chicken Tenders

