Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
52 Farm View • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
52 Farm View
Montvale NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
455 Chestnut Ridge Road
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Uncle Louie's (Montvale)
Come in and enjoy!
Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Threefold Cafe
Autumn Hours:
8:30am - 3:00PM Weekdays
Our Story - In the 1920s, a small band of young anthroposophists who ran a vegetarian restaurant near Carnegie Hall bought a farm in Spring Valley, NY, where they could grow biodynamic vegetables and host summer retreats.
What they started lives on in Threefold Café, which serves tasty, nutritious, made-from-scratch meals, drinks, and baked goods to locals and visitors to the Threefold community.Our commitment to fresh and local ingredients begins with produce and dairy from the biodynamic farm next door. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diners will always find a delicious range of options here.