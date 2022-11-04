Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Westwood NJ

2,206 Reviews

$$$

250 Center Ave

Westwood, NJ 07675

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$60.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

3 Course Birthday Night In for 2

3 Course Birthday Night In for 2

$75.00

A birthday isn't complete without fondue! Includes cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes bouquet of balloons and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

3 Course Date Night In for 2

3 Course Date Night In for 2

$70.00

Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

Family Night In for 4

Family Night In for 4

$120.00

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

3 Course Girls Night In for 4

3 Course Girls Night In for 4

$120.00

Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

Fondue Party for 10

Fondue Party for 10

$300.00

3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$25.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Loaded Baked Potato SM

Loaded Baked Potato SM

$25.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (344 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$25.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$25.00

(275 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Caprese

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, comes with Balsamic Glaze

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Vegan California

$6.00

(89-164 cal)

Vegan MP House

$6.00

(91-165 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$25.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$25.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$25.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM

$25.00

Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.

Yin & Yang SM

$25.00

Vegan Chocolate SM

$25.00

(360 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$12.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

Sd Cream Puffs

$5.00

Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.00

Sd Macarons

$5.00

To Go Beverage

NA Blackberry Sage Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade, Blackberry, Sage GF

NA Bee's Tea

$6.00

Orange Juice, Honey, Lemon, Lavender Syrup, Iced Tea GF

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$15.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$9.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$7.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$5.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Teddy Bear

$15.00

Balloon Bouquet

$12.00

Rose Single

$7.00

Roses 3

$18.00

To Go Cocktails (For Pick-Up Only)

Sunshine Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Rosé Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

TMP's Grand Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Love Martini for 4

$40.00

Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, and Fresh Strawberries for 4

Mojito for 4

$30.00

Freshly-Picked Margarita for 4

$30.00

Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 4

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Location

250 Center Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675

