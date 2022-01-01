Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Beacon

Go
Beacon restaurants
Toast

Beacon restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

The Mud Club - Beacon

305 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox & Shout$18.00
Local Catsmo Smoked Salmon, Capers, Pickled Red Onion, Dill & Radish
More about The Mud Club - Beacon
BEACON BREAD COMPANY image

 

BEACON BREAD COMPANY

193-195 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Lox$6.00
More about BEACON BREAD COMPANY

Browse other tasty dishes in Beacon

Brisket

Tacos

Chili

Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Coleslaw

Chicken Wraps

Cappuccino

Map

More near Beacon to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1842 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (984 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston