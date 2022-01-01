Go
Toast

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

Come in and enjoy!

301 Frank Sottile Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)

Popular Items

Stir-Fusion Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
Mango Juice Tea$5.50
Crazy's Pad Thai$11.95
fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime
Veggie Spring Roll (3)$4.75
served w. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
MEXICAN RICE BOWL
Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.
Stir-Curry Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
Thai Milk Tea$5.95
Taro Milk Tea$5.95
Original Milk Tea$5.95
ASIAN RICE BOWL
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

301 Frank Sottile Blvd

Kingston NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Front Street Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank Guido's Little Italy

No reviews yet

Celebration Style Dining. Dine while enjoying Italian traditions of food, friendship, wine & hospitality. Dishes enjoyed for generations inspire our menu. Our specialty is to serve "family style" and our dishes are meant to be shared.

Lunch Nightly!

No reviews yet

We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.

Masa Midtown

No reviews yet

Turkish and Mediterranean Food in the heart of Midtown Kingston, NY

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston