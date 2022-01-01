Go
Frank Guido's Little Italy

Celebration Style Dining. Dine while enjoying Italian traditions of food, friendship, wine & hospitality. Dishes enjoyed for generations inspire our menu. Our specialty is to serve "family style" and our dishes are meant to be shared.

PIZZA

14 Thomas St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

14 Thomas St

Kingston NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
