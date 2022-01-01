Italian
Max SoHa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casa D'La Pasta - 1792 Amsterdam Ave.
No Reviews
1792 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10031
View restaurant