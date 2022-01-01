Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Max SoHa

review star

No reviews yet

1274 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY 10027

Popular Items

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Chicken Marsala
Caprese

Specials

Steamed Mussels Appetizer

$15.00Out of stock

with 'nduja spicy sausage & tomato sauce

Appetizers

Roasted Garlic Crostini

$7.95

$7.95

w/ parmigiano cheese & anchovies on Tuscan bread

Bruschetta Al Pomodoro

$7.95

$7.95

w/ chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil on Tuscan bread

Classic Meatballs

$8.95

$8.95

3 pcs. served with tomato sauce

Calamari Alla Griglia

$14.95

$14.95

grilled pesto-marinated calamari

Caprese

$12.95

$12.95

mozzarella di bufala, tomatoes & basil

Prosciutto & Mozzarella di Bufala

$14.95

$14.95

basil & balsamic glaze

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$9.95Out of stock

$9.95Out of stock

w/ avocado, plum tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.95

$11.95

roasted beets, mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts & honey mustard vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$11.95

$11.95

pear, young pecorino cheese & lemon dressing

Pastas

Linguine Con Gamberetti

$17.95

$17.95

homemade pasta w/ shrimp, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, garlic & olive oil

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$15.95

homemade pasta w/ pancetta, onions & light spicy tomato sauce

Fettuccine con Ragu D'Agnello

$16.95

$16.95

homemade pasta with braised lamb ragu'

Casarecce Alla Norcina

$16.95

$16.95

homemade pasta w/ sweet sausage, porcini mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce

Rigatoni Alla Siciliana

$14.95

$14.95

eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$15.95

$15.95

pancetta (Italian bacon) & light cream sauce

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$14.95

$14.95

tomato sauce, basil & mozzarella

Penne Alla Bolognese

$16.95

$16.95

homemade meat sauce

Spinach Pappardelle Con Funghi

$15.95

$15.95

crimini mushroom & truffle-cream sauce

Linguini Del Pescatore

$17.95

$17.95

homemade black linguine w/ shrimp & spicy tomato sauce

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

$20.95

mushrooms, Marsala wine & a side of mashed potatoes

Salmone Alla Griglia

$23.95Out of stock

$23.95Out of stock

grilled salmon filet with lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of spinach

Grilled New York Strip Steak

$28.95

$28.95

mushrooms, cracked black pepper, red wine sauce & a side of roasted potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

$20.95

breaded chicken breast topped w/ tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, basil & a side of spaghetti & tomato sauce

Seared Striped Sea Bass Livornese

$23.95

$23.95

capers, black olives, chopped tomatoes, shrimp & a side of sauteed brussel sprouts

Side Dishes

Melanzane Al Funghetto

$7.95

diced eggplant in tomato sauce & basil

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$7.95

$7.95
Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

$7.95
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

$7.95
Garlic Sauteed Spinach

$7.95

$7.95

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

$6.95
Tiramisu

$6.95

$6.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Small Sparkling Water

$3.50

Large Sparkling Water

$4.95

Aranciata

$3.25

San Pellegrino Soda

Limonata

$3.25

San Pellegrino Soda

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10027

Directions

