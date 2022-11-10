Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Rustica Lounge Bar & Restaurant 565 Gorge Road

review star

No reviews yet

565 Gorge Road

Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PRIME RIB EYE STEAK
PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 3
10 oz FILET MIGNON

Salad

PORTOBELLO SALAD

$15.00

Steaks and Chops

6 oz FILET MIGNON

$28.00

10 oz FILET MIGNON

$38.00

SURF & TURF

$48.00

TOMAHAWK STEAK

$119.00

LAMB CHOPS

$38.00

PRIME NY STRIP STEAK

$53.00

PRIME RIB EYE STEAK

$54.00

Sea

BRANZINO FILET

$33.00

KING SALMON

$29.00

SCALLOPS PAN SEARED

$33.00

SESAME CRUSTED TUNA

$32.00

Poultry

GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN

$25.00

DUCK ALLA RUSTICA

$28.00

CHICKEN CAPRI

$25.00

Pasta

CACIO E PEPE

$19.00

FETTUCCINE MARE E MONTI

$27.00

LINGUINE FRA DIAVOLO

$36.00

PENNE ALLA GENOVESE

$23.00

PENNE ALLA VODKA & BURRATA

$29.00

PORCINI MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$25.00

PAPPARDELLE LAMB RAGU

$28.00Out of stock

Sides

SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00

SIDE MIXED WILD MUSHROOMS SAUTEED

$8.00

SIDE ROASTED MIXED VEGETABLES

$8.00

SIDE GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$8.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE ROSEMARY MASHED POTATO

$8.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

SIDE FOUR CHEESE POTATO GRATIN

$8.00

SIDE CREAM OF SPINACH

$8.00

SIDE OF PASTA

$8.00

DAILY SPECIALS

SCALLOPS SPECIAL

$37.00

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$38.00

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA

$27.00

NY STRIP WITH GRILLED SHRIMP

$50.00

Espresso Drinks

AFFOGATO

$6.99

AMERICANO

$5.99

BLACK EYE

$5.99

Breve

$6.99

CAPPUCCINO

$5.99

CHAI LATTE

$6.99

Coffee

$3.99

Con Panna

$6.99

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.99

Frappe

$7.99

FREDDO

$7.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Latte

$6.99

Macchiato

$5.99

MACCHIATO LATTE

$6.99

MATCHA LATTE

$7.99

MOCHA

$7.99

MOCHA BREVE

$7.99

Soda

AQUAPANNA BOTTLE

$6.95

SAN PELLEGRINO BOTTLE

$6.95

CAPPUCCINO

$5.99

Coffee

$3.99

Double Espresso

$6.95

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.99

Juice

$4.95

LATTE

$5.95

Machiatto

$5.95

SELTZER

$3.95

Tea

$3.95

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$9.95

VIRGIN MOJITO

$9.95

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$9.95

ORANGE JUICE

$4.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.95

COKE

$3.95

DIET COKE

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.95

GINGER ALE

$3.95

TONIC WATER

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.95

LEMONADE

$4.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.95

UNSWEET ICE TEA

$3.95

SWEET ICE TEA

$3.95

NITRO COLD BREW COFFEE

$7.00

COLD BREW COFFEE

$6.00

KIDS JUICE

$3.95

SMALL PANNA

$3.95

SMALL PELLEGRINO

$3.95

PITCHER OF ORANGE JUICE

$13.95

PITCHER OF CRANBERRY JUICE

$13.95

PARTY BEVERAGES

SODA

$0.01

MAIN MENU

SEAFOOD PLATTER 1 TIER

$39.00

MAINE LOBSTER COCKTAIL

$29.00

PORTOBELLO SALAD

$15.00

10 oz FILET MIGNON

$38.00

6 oz FILET MIGNON

$28.00

LAMB CHOPS

$38.00

PRIME RIB EYE STEAK

$54.00

PRIME NY STRIP STEAK

$53.00

SURF & TURF

$48.00

TOMAHAWK STEAK

$119.00

KING SALMON

$29.00

SCALLOPS PAN SEARED

$33.00

BRANZINO FILLET

$34.00

CACIO E PEPE

$19.00

FETTUCCINE MARE E MONTI

$27.00

LINGUINE FRA DIAVOLO

$36.00

PENNE ALLA GENOVESE

$23.00

PENNE ALLA VODKA & BURRATA

$29.00

PORCINI MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$25.00

DUCK ALLA RUSTICA

$28.00

GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN

$25.00

CHICKEN CAPRI

$25.00

SIDE GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$8.00

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

SIDE MIXED WILD MUSHROOMS SAUTEED

$8.00

SIDE ROASTED MIXED VEGETABLES

$8.00

SIDE ROSEMARY MASHED POTATO

$8.00

GARLC & PARM SPINACH

$8.00

SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

GORGONZOLA CHS FRIES

$8.00

PRIVATE PARTY MENU

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 1

$44.95

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 2

$54.99

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 3

$64.95

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 4

$84.95

PRE-FIX CH1 AFTERNOON 1

$36.99

PRE-FIX CH1 AFTERNOON 3

$49.99

PRE-FIX CH1 AFTERNOON 2

$43.99

PRE-FIX FS DINNER 1

$39.95

PRE-FIX FS DINNER 2

$46.95

PRE-FIX FS DINNER 3

$56.95

PRE-FIX FS AFTERNOON 1

PRE-FIX FSE BRUNCH 1

BARISTA HOT DRINK MENU

AFFOGATO

$6.99

AMERICANO

$5.99

BLACK EYE

$5.99

Breve

$6.99

CAPPUCCINO

$5.99

CHAI LATTE

$6.99

Con Panna

$6.99

Double Espresso

$6.95

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.99

FLAT WHITE

$5.99

FREDDO

$7.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

LATTE

$5.95

MACCHIATO LATTE

$6.99

Machiatto

$5.95

MATCHA LATTE

$7.99

MOCHA

$7.99

MOCHA BREVE

$7.99

Machiatto

$5.95

Macchiato

$5.99

Coffee

$3.99

NITRO COLD BREW COFFEE

$7.00

COLD BREW COFFEE

$6.00

Tea

$3.95

COCONUT MATCHA LATTE

$8.99

LOVER'S RASPBERRY ROSE LATTE

$8.99

VANILLA SPICE WHITE CHOC. MOCHA

$8.99

ROSE MINT WHITE CHOC MOCHA

$8.99

SALTED CARAMEL PISTACHIO LATTE

$8.99

COCONUT LAVENDER LATTE

$8.99

VEGAN HIBISCUS ROSE WATER LATTE

$8.99

PUMPKIN SPICE CHAI LATTE

$8.99

ROSE SANGRIA FLOATS

$14.95

BAILEYS MINT MARTINI

$15.95

BARISTA DESSERT MENU

Crème Brulee Mix Berry

$12.00

ZEPPOLE

$12.00

PRIVATE PARTY MENUS

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 1

$44.95

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 2

$54.99

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 3

$64.95

PRE-FIX CH1 DINNER 4

$84.95

PRE-FIX CH1 AFTERNOON 1

$36.99

PRE-FIX CH1 AFTERNOON 3

$49.99

PRE-FIX CH1 AFTERNOON 2

$43.99

MENUUU 11

MENUU 22

MENUBORE 1

PRE-FIX FS DINNER 1

$39.95

PRE-FIX FS DINNER 2

$46.95

PRE-FIX FS DINNER 3

$56.95

PRE-FIX FS AFTERNOON 1

PRE-FIX FSE BRUNCH 1

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Rustica Lounge Bar Restaurant We serve Italian-American fusion dishes in an artfully designed indoor and heated outdoor SKYLIGHT WINTER GARDEN in the heart of Bergen County.

Website

Location

565 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Rustica Lounge Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Club
orange star4.8 • 4,587
725 River Rd Edgewater, NJ 07020
View restaurantnext
78 The Promenade - NJ, Edgewater [15]
orange starNo Reviews
78 The Promenade Edgewater, NJ 07020
View restaurantnext
Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater - 547 River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
547 River Rd Edgewater, NJ 07020
View restaurantnext
Ellington in the Park
orange star4.3 • 450
Riverside Dr & 103rd St New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Le Monde
orange star4.5 • 418
2885 Broadway New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Dear Mama - Manhattanville
orange starNo Reviews
611 West 129th Street New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cliffside Park

Wich One - CLIFFSIDE PK
orange star4.6 • 724
529 Anderson Ave Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View restaurantnext
Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery
orange star4.6 • 688
702 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cliffside Park
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston