North Bergen restaurants you'll love

Go
North Bergen restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Bergen

North Bergen's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Scroll right

Must-try North Bergen restaurants

Asian Fusion Sushi & Bar image

SUSHI

Asian Fusion Sushi & Bar

7827 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brooklyn Roll$13.85
(Cooked) Snow crab, shrimp, avocado, crunch, topped with white fish served with homemade hot sauce, eel and mango sauce. Spicy.
California Roll$5.50
Crabmeat and avocado.
Miso Soup$3.00
Fresh Tofu, Scallion, and Seaweed
More about Asian Fusion Sushi & Bar
Nature's Park Cafe image

 

Nature's Park Cafe

5 Lakeside Drive South, North Bergen

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nature's Park Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

El Fenix Bakery - 3rd Location

8133 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Fenix Bakery - 3rd Location
Restaurant banner

 

La Kausa

7815 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Kausa
Map

More near North Bergen to explore

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Secaucus

No reviews yet

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston