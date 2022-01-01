Cliffside Park restaurants you'll love

Must-try Cliffside Park restaurants

Avo's Grill image

 

Avo's Grill

720 Anderson Ave FLR 1, CLIFFSIDE PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BOREG$13.00
Crispy filo rolls / trio cheese
GRILLED WINGS$18.00
Natural organic chicken / spicy shata or BBQ
ORGANIC CHICKEN$24.00
12oz grilled Chicken Shish / organic breast
More about Avo's Grill
Wich One image

SANDWICHES

Wich One

529 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bubble Thai Tea$4.00
Thai dairy free topped off with lychee jelly.
Bowl Shrimp$11.00
Marinated Garlic Shrimp with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
Bowl K Farm Raised Pork$11.00
Marinated Korean style Premium farm raised Duroc pork with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
More about Wich One
Rustica Lounge Bar image

 

Rustica Lounge Bar

565 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY ARTICHOKES$12.00
FETTUCCINE MARE E MONTI$27.00
BIG EYE TUNA TARTARE$16.00
More about Rustica Lounge Bar
Bodegón image

 

Bodegón

631 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croqueta De Jamón (1pc)$3.00
Three Hams (Serrano, Taylor, York), Bechamel.
*ORDERING VIA TOAST WILL SAVE YOU MONEY* (You can do so via our website or IG profile).
Patakas Fritas$5.00
House Fries, Sauce Rosé
Raxo Con Patakas$19.00
Garlic Marinated Pork Loin Over Fries
*ORDERING VIA TOAST WILL SAVE YOU MONEY* (You can do so via our website or IG profile).
More about Bodegón
Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery

702 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian$19.00
Avocado Salad$10.00
Pepperoncini & Sausage$19.00
More about Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery
