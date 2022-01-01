Cliffside Park restaurants you'll love
Cliffside Park's top cuisines
Must-try Cliffside Park restaurants
More about Avo's Grill
Avo's Grill
720 Anderson Ave FLR 1, CLIFFSIDE PARK
|Popular items
|BOREG
|$13.00
Crispy filo rolls / trio cheese
|GRILLED WINGS
|$18.00
Natural organic chicken / spicy shata or BBQ
|ORGANIC CHICKEN
|$24.00
12oz grilled Chicken Shish / organic breast
More about Wich One
SANDWICHES
Wich One
529 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park
|Popular items
|Bubble Thai Tea
|$4.00
Thai dairy free topped off with lychee jelly.
|Bowl Shrimp
|$11.00
Marinated Garlic Shrimp with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
|Bowl K Farm Raised Pork
|$11.00
Marinated Korean style Premium farm raised Duroc pork with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
More about Rustica Lounge Bar
Rustica Lounge Bar
565 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park
|Popular items
|CRISPY ARTICHOKES
|$12.00
|FETTUCCINE MARE E MONTI
|$27.00
|BIG EYE TUNA TARTARE
|$16.00
More about Bodegón
Bodegón
631 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park
|Popular items
|Croqueta De Jamón (1pc)
|$3.00
Three Hams (Serrano, Taylor, York), Bechamel.
*ORDERING VIA TOAST WILL SAVE YOU MONEY* (You can do so via our website or IG profile).
|Patakas Fritas
|$5.00
House Fries, Sauce Rosé
|Raxo Con Patakas
|$19.00
Garlic Marinated Pork Loin Over Fries
*ORDERING VIA TOAST WILL SAVE YOU MONEY* (You can do so via our website or IG profile).