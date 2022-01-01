Teaneck restaurants you'll love

Teaneck restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Teaneck

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Middle Eastern
Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
wild mushroom noodles$10.95
udon noodles, wild mushroom medley, scallions, honey miso garlic sauce
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
Schnitzel Plus image

 

Schnitzel Plus

1450 Queen Ann Rd, Teaneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Burger$11.95
lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Pickles, Special sauce
Classic Sandwich$16.95
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Israeli Sandwich$16.95
israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini
More about Schnitzel Plus
Wok 18 image

 

Wok 18

1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
General Tso’s Chicken 🌶$19.99
Chicken chunks w. broccoli and Chef’s general tso’s sauce.
Lunch Special
Served w. White Rice and Soup
Combo Special
Served w. White Rice and Egg Roll or Soup
More about Wok 18
Maggie's Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Southern Kitchen

1368 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.2 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried or Baked Chicken Dinner Special$12.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Shrimp Dinner Special$16.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
Fish Dinner Special$12.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
More about Maggie's Southern Kitchen
Chickies image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Chickies

172A West Englewood Ave, Teaneck

Avg 4.2 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cap’n Munch Sandwich$18.99
Large crispy chicken cutlets breaded with cereal and pretzels topped with our world=famous kumbaslow sauce on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles or toppings of your choice on our freshly baked sub or wrap.
Snack Wrap$5.99
Mini Fried Chicken Cutlet in a Soft Mini Wrap With Secret Sauce
KIDS Chickie Fingers & A Side Of French Fries$13.99
More about Chickies
La Cucina Di Nava image

PIZZA • PASTA

La Cucina Di Nava

192A W Englewood Ave,, Teaneck

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grandpa Pie$21.00
san marzanopomodoro sauce,shredded mozarella, fresh roasted garlic-basil oil.
Napoli$17.00
Classic italian cheese pizza , house red sugo,shredded mozzarella
Mozzarella Fritta$17.00
Panko bread crumbs, dried oregano, mozzarella wedges, house sugo
More about La Cucina Di Nava
Mi Rancho - Teaneck image

TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Mi Rancho - Teaneck

299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mi Rancho Burrito$15.00
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with vegetables and your choice of filling served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
Nachos Grande$11.00
homemade chips smothered with pinto beans, cheese, and jalapeños
California Burrito$15.00
A 12 inch flour tortillas stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. Choice of filling with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Mi Rancho - Teaneck
The Humble Toast image

 

The Humble Toast

1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lil Havana Cubano$20.00
house pastrami, smoked turkey, horseradish, pickles, whole grain mustard, salami, pressed baguette
Queen Anne's Fries$18.00
house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños
The Elaine$20.00
house cured corned beef, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye
More about The Humble Toast

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

