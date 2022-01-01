Teaneck restaurants you'll love
Teaneck's top cuisines
Must-try Teaneck restaurants
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Popular items
|wild mushroom noodles
|$10.95
udon noodles, wild mushroom medley, scallions, honey miso garlic sauce
|Poke Bar
create your own poke bowl
More about Schnitzel Plus
Schnitzel Plus
1450 Queen Ann Rd, Teaneck
|Popular items
|Original Burger
|$11.95
lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Pickles, Special sauce
|Classic Sandwich
|$16.95
lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Israeli Sandwich
|$16.95
israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini
More about Wok 18
Wok 18
1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck
|Popular items
|General Tso’s Chicken 🌶
|$19.99
Chicken chunks w. broccoli and Chef’s general tso’s sauce.
|Lunch Special
Served w. White Rice and Soup
|Combo Special
Served w. White Rice and Egg Roll or Soup
More about Maggie's Southern Kitchen
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Southern Kitchen
1368 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck
|Popular items
|Fried or Baked Chicken Dinner Special
|$12.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
|Shrimp Dinner Special
|$16.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
|Fish Dinner Special
|$12.00
Served with two sides and cornbread.
More about Chickies
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Chickies
172A West Englewood Ave, Teaneck
|Popular items
|Cap’n Munch Sandwich
|$18.99
Large crispy chicken cutlets breaded with cereal and pretzels topped with our world=famous kumbaslow sauce on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles or toppings of your choice on our freshly baked sub or wrap.
|Snack Wrap
|$5.99
Mini Fried Chicken Cutlet in a Soft Mini Wrap With Secret Sauce
|KIDS Chickie Fingers & A Side Of French Fries
|$13.99
More about La Cucina Di Nava
PIZZA • PASTA
La Cucina Di Nava
192A W Englewood Ave,, Teaneck
|Popular items
|Grandpa Pie
|$21.00
san marzanopomodoro sauce,shredded mozarella, fresh roasted garlic-basil oil.
|Napoli
|$17.00
Classic italian cheese pizza , house red sugo,shredded mozzarella
|Mozzarella Fritta
|$17.00
Panko bread crumbs, dried oregano, mozzarella wedges, house sugo
More about Mi Rancho - Teaneck
TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Mi Rancho - Teaneck
299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Popular items
|Mi Rancho Burrito
|$15.00
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with vegetables and your choice of filling served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
|Nachos Grande
|$11.00
homemade chips smothered with pinto beans, cheese, and jalapeños
|California Burrito
|$15.00
A 12 inch flour tortillas stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. Choice of filling with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about The Humble Toast
The Humble Toast
1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck
|Popular items
|Lil Havana Cubano
|$20.00
house pastrami, smoked turkey, horseradish, pickles, whole grain mustard, salami, pressed baguette
|Queen Anne's Fries
|$18.00
house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños
|The Elaine
|$20.00
house cured corned beef, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye