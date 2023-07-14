Brick Bowls

Sorbet Base

$8.25
Protein Smoothie Base

$8.75
Acai Base

$9.85

Ice Cream

Strawberry

$3.95+

Pineapple

$3.95+

Watermelon

$3.95+

Apple Pie

$4.35+

Chocolate

$4.35+

Coffee

$4.35+

Cotton Candy

$4.35+

Cookie Monster

$4.35+

Cookie Dough

$4.35+

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.35+

Vanilla

$4.35+

Specialty Items

Croffle

$8.45
Baby Banana Boat

$7.50
Half Baked Cookie Dough

$6.25
Ice Cream Tower

$7.50
Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.45

Specialty Drinks

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.85+
Cookie & Cream

$7.85+
Reese's

$7.85+
Strawberry

$7.85+
Fruity Pebbles

$7.85+

Vanilla

$7.50+

Chocolate

$7.50+

Strawberry Banana

$7.85+

Coffee

$7.50+

Dole Whip

$7.85+

Pina Colada

$7.85+
Make Your Own

$7.50+

Mango Madness

$7.50+

Strawberry Banana

$7.50+

Peanut Butter Banana

$7.50+

Chocolate Dream

$10.50

Funfetti

$10.50

Unicorn

$10.50

Cookie Monster

$10.50

Tropical Blend

$7.00+

Guava Passionfruit

$7.00+

Parve

Ices Lemon

$5.65

Ices Lemon Mint

$5.65

P Mint Oreo Milkshake

$8.25

P Oreo Milkshake

$8.25

Smoothie

$7.50+