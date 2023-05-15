Restaurant header imageView gallery

etc. steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1409 Palisade Avenue

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Small Plates

Buffalo Cauliflower

$21.00

cranberry jam

Gnocchi

$23.00

beef cheek, mushrooms

Fried Pastrami Ravoli

$23.00

kimchi, carolina gold

Thai Curry Kani Dumplings

$17.00

coconut basil rice, red curry sauce, sesame soy ginger sauce

Brisket Taco

$25.00Out of stock

spicy slaw, corn tortilla

Beef Tongue

$29.00

maple oatmeal, pickled jalapeno, candied oranges

Soup Du Jour

$15.00

potato leek

Grain Bowl

$23.00

white quinoa, avocado, medium boiled egg, shaved beef, pickled red onions, buffalo vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$21.00

peppers, pickled verts, apples, salami, miso maple espuma

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Large Plates

Salmon

$30.00

pearl barley, sauteed kale, kohlrabi, hollandaise

Sous Vide Chicken Breast

$30.00

truffle mashed potatoes, cream of spinach, shallot glaze

Chicken Sandwich

$30.00

lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, white BBQ sauce, on a roll, sweet potato fries

Kung Pao Half Duck

$67.00

Udon noodles, broccoli, water chestnuts

Lamb Burger

$41.00

marinated coleslaw, balsamic aioli, french fries

12 oz. Ribeye

$68.00

warm potato salad, haricot verts

8 oz. Hanger Steak

$67.00

sweet yams, sauteed spinach

10 oz. Chili Lime Skirt Steak

$67.00

vegetable fried rice

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$70.00

honey roasted peppers, braised garlic greens

Sides

French Fries

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$17.00

Warm Potato Salad

$12.00

Haricot Verts

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Sauteed Spinach and Mushrooms

$13.00

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Loaf of Beer Bread

$7.00

Sweets

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$21.00

creme anglaise, crystalized chocolate

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar*

$15.00

candied hazelnuts, grape gastrique

Grenadine Cheesecake

$19.00

strawberry apricot coulis

Funnel Cake

$15.00

cinnamon powder dust, saffron cream cheese frosting

Beverages

Coke Products

$4.00

Lemon Snapple

$5.00

Large Bottled Sparkling or Still

$11.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A Glatt Kosher Upscale Dining Steakhouse.

Website

Location

1409 Palisade Avenue, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cucina Di Nava - 192A W Englewood Ave,
orange star3.0 • 5
192A W Englewood Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Chickies - Teaneck
orange star4.2 • 352
172A West Englewood Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Shawnee's China Soul
orange starNo Reviews
1415 Palisade Avenue Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Golden Grill Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1379 Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
The Humble Toast - 1383 Queen Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1383 Queen Anne Road Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Schnitzel Plus - Teaneck
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Queen Ann Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Teaneck

Maggie's Southern Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 399
1368 Teaneck Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
orange star4.4 • 394
1448A Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Chickies - Teaneck
orange star4.2 • 352
172A West Englewood Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Wok 18
orange star4.4 • 82
1443 Queen Anne RD Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Teaneck
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston