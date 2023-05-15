etc. steakhouse
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
A Glatt Kosher Upscale Dining Steakhouse.
Location
1409 Palisade Avenue, Teaneck, NJ 07666
