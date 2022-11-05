Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

394 Reviews

$$

1448A Queen Anne Rd

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Poke Bar
Salmon avocado roll
Avocado roll

Best Sellers

wild mushroom noodles

wild mushroom noodles

$10.95

udon noodles, wild mushroom medley, scallions, honey miso garlic sauce

Mamamiya

Mamamiya

$12.95

salmon, avocado, caramelized onions, crunch, w/ salmon, masago, teriyaki and spicy mayo

Chipotle salmon sandwich

Chipotle salmon sandwich

$15.95

bbq glazed grilled salmon, sweet onion jam, mescaline, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy sweet potato chip

grilled salmon teriyaki entree

$19.50

served with wasabi mashed potatoes and garlic haricot vert

Poke Bar

Poke Bar

$12.95+

create your own poke bowl

*NEW* Sushi Sandwich

*NEW* Sushi Sandwich

$13.95

Available in 5 varieties Contains Gluten

*NEW* 12 oz sauce

$5.99

A 12-ounce, squeezable bottle of our classic sauces

Starters

Crispy Rice Cakes

$11.95

Topped with your choice of tuna, salmon or kani

Edamame

$6.95

Sushi Bon Bons

$11.95

Mini Rice balls stuffed with ginger, wasabi, spicy mayo with salmon, tuna, yellowtail on top

Cripsy Honey Chili krab sticks

$9.75

tempura krab sticks w sweet n spicy chipotle honey chili dip

French Fries

$6.95

Choose Reg/bbq/Roasted garlic

Tempura Onion Rings

$8.75

Grilled salmon skewers

$11.95

served with ginger teriyaki dipping sauce

Salmon tataki

$10.95

marinated seared salmon slices with teriyaki, cucumber and scallion

Peppered tuna tataki

$13.95

seared peppered tuna slices w teriyaki, cucumber and scallions

Spicy sushi pizza

$11.95

Crispy tortilla, scallion and masago w. spicy, sweet sauce

Avocado bomb

$11.95

choice of spicy tuna or salmon wrapped in avocado w sweet and spicy sauce

Sushi poppers

$10.95

fried rice poppers spicy tuna filled center. Served with teriyaki

Tempura vegetables

$10.95

tempura style sweet potato, zucchini and onion, w teriyaki dipping sauce

Vegetable gyoza dumplings

$9.75

6pcs- dumplings steamed or fried

Ahi nachos

$10.95

ahi tuna cilantro, scallions, bell peppers, ginger soy, served with with crispy “home made” nacho chips

Fish tacos

$10.95

2 pcs – lettuce, blackened mahi mahi in soft shell taco with pickled shallots, fresh basil, chili flakes, ginger dressing

Sweet potato fries

$9.75

sweet potato wedges coated with tempura batter, sweet and spicy bbq spice

Side of Sticky Rice

$4.00

Tuna Ceviche

$12.95

Tuna, marinated with citrus ginger soy sauce, with cucumber and avocado.

Salads

Asian green salad

$7.50

with ginger dressing- mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion

Citrus salad

$13.00

baby spinach, orange segments, wasabi soy nuts, dried cherries, shallots w/ ginger lime vinaigrette

Grilled sesame salmon salad

$17.49

baby spinach, cucumber, grilled sesame crusted salmon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ginger lime dressing

Seared tuna salad

$17.49

mescaline greens, cucumber, seared tuna, scallions, cherry tomatoes, soy balsamic dressing

shredded spicy kani salad

$9.75

shredded kani, cucumber and carrot, spicy sauce

marinated edamame salad

$11.95

edamame beans in ginger soy marinade with shallots, mango, baby spinach

wild mushroom salad

wild mushroom salad

$13.95

mescaline, sautéed wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, avocado, chopped almonds, scallions, soy balsamic

Entrees

house seasoned grilled salmon

$19.50

served with steamed brown rice and sautéed squash melody

grilled salmon teriyaki entree

$19.50

served with wasabi mashed potatoes and garlic haricot vert

honey pecan salmon

$19.50

honey pecan glazed grilled salmon served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed squash

peppercorn tuna

$21.75

peppercorn crusted seared ahi tuna served with garic spinach and scallion rice

fish n chips

$17.49

crispy fish fillets served with crispy French fries and tartar sauce

sesame fish

$17.49

served with white rice

House noodles

chili noodles

$10.95

rnr thick noodles, jalapeno, scallion, cabbage, bell pepper, chili pepper sauce

wild mushroom noodles

$10.95

udon noodles, wild mushroom medley, scallions, honey miso garlic sauce

grilled fish noodles

$11.95

rnr thin noodles, smokey grilled salmon, bell peppers, carrot, scallions, ginger bbq sauce, tempura crunch

vegi noodles

$10.95

ramen noodles, zucchini, carrot, scallions, peppers, baby corn, tofu, honey miso garlic sauce

pad thai style

$10.95

rice noodles, scallion, bell peppers, crispy egg, mushrooms, crushed peanuts

forest noodles

$10.95

spinach noodles, zucchini, scallion, caramelized onions, baby spinach, tempura crunch, teriyaki

garlic noodles

$10.95

thick wonton noodles, roasted, crispy garlic, garlic teriyaki, caramelized oinion, peppers

firecracker noodles

$10.95

udon noodles, habanero cream sauce, roasted peppers, caramelized onion scallions, tempura crunch

thai peanut noodles

$10.95

rnr thin noodles, spicy thai sesame peanut sauce, scallion, bell peppers, crushed peppers

Soup

miso soup

$4.95

soup of the day

$5.95
udon noodle soup

udon noodle soup

$10.95

Noodle bar

Create your own noodle bowl

$10.95

Sandwiches

Portobello griller

$13.95

grilled marinated Portobello mushroom, caramelized onion, baby spinach, roasted garlic spread, balsamic reduction

Garlic tofu shnitzel

$13.95

shnitzel crusted tofu, sweet grilled tomato, mescaline greens, roasted garlic aoli

Zesty salmon salad

$15.95

flaked poached salmon, fresh herbs, grilled onions, baby spinach, tartar

Sesame tuna wasabi

$15.95

seared sesame crusted tuna, scallion, cucumber slaw, wasabi aioli and mescaline

Crispy fish

$15.95

crispy tempura fish fillet, mescaline, creamy tartar, roasted garlic spread

Chipotle salmon

$15.95

bbq glazed grilled salmon, sweet onion jam, mescaline, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy sweet potato chip

Poke Bar

Poke Bar

$12.95+

create your own poke bowl

House Rolls

California roll

$5.99

Kani roll

$5.99

Spicy Kani roll

$6.50

Spicy Kani cashew roll

$6.50

Phili roll roll

$6.50

smoked salmon imitation cc, cucumber

Salmon roll

$6.50

Salmon avocado roll

$6.50

Salmon cucumber roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon roll

$6.50

Fiery Salmon roll

$6.50

Yellowtail roll

$7.50

Spicy yellowtail roll

$7.50

Tuna roll

$6.50

Tuna Avocado roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna roll

$6.50

Fiery Tuna roll

$6.50

honey tuna roll

$6.75

Peppered seared tuna roll

$6.95

Peppered seared tuna avocado roll

$7.35

Specialty Rolls

Rock n roll

$12.95

seared peppered tuna, avocado, w/ spicy salmon, crunch and spicy mayo on top

Butterfly

$12.95

tuna, tomago, avocado, salmon and masago outside

California salmon

$12.95

California roll salmon and masago on top

Caribbean dream

$12.95

salmon, mango, avocado, masago

Citrus crunch

$12.95

avocado, kani, scallion, with yellowtail and lemon crunch on top

Confused

$12.95

peppered tuna yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, spicy salmon on top

Mapleicious

$12.95

smokey chipotle seared salmon, mango, avocado with masago and pure Vermont maple syrup

Zinger

$12.95

ahi tuna, salmon, tomago, avocado, masago, with chili lime dust

Fazuta

$12.95

firey salmon, avocado, orange zest, tomago, almond dust

Crazy tuna

$12.95

spicy tuna, avocado w/ spicy mayo, masago and tuna on top

Crunch

$11.95

salmon, tempura flakes, cucumber, carrot, spicy sauce

Dragon

$12.95

spicy tuna, avocado on top

Salmon dragon

$12.95

spicy salmon, avocado on top

FBT

$12.95

yellowtail, scallion, pickled daikon, with salmon and masago on top

Krazy

$12.95

spicy kani and tuna, crunch, masago and scallions on top

Mamamiya

$12.95

salmon, avocado, caramelized onions, crunch, w/ salmon, masago, teriyaki and spicy mayo

Mexican

$12.95

spicy salmon, jalapeno, avocado, scallion, lime

Nutty tuna

$12.95

spicy tuna, peanuts, avocado, cucumber, tomago

Passion

$12.95

tuna, avocado w/ yellowtail and siracha on top

Rainbow

$12.95

California inside w/ salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado and masago on top

TNT

$12.95

spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, jalapeno, crunch, spicy sauce

Yamato

$12.95

spicy tuna, avocado w/ peppered tuna, masago and spicy sauce on top

Viper

$12.95

seared blackened salmon, avocado, mango, masago w/ habanero and sweet sauce

Mega

$12.95

spicy tuna, crunch, avocado, scallion, masago and chili lime dust

Sushi lover

$12.95

tuna or salmon inside, avocado w/ spicy tuna or salmon on top

Cooked Rolls

Crispy salmon skin roll

$7.50

Grilled blackened yellowtail roll

$7.50

Grilled portobello mushroom roll

$7.50

Grilled Salmon teriyaki roll

$7.50

Grilled tuna teriyaki roll

$7.50

Kani tempura roll

$6.95

Sweet Potato Tempura roll

$6.95

Tomago roll

$6.95

Onion crunch roll

$6.95

tempura onion w/ sweet, white sauce

Cooked Mango roll

$8.25

mango, kani tempura, avocado, crunch, w/ spicy mango sauce

Spider roll

$8.25

kani tempura, cucumber, avocado, crunch, spicy and teriyaki sauce

Crackle roll

$13.95

crispy salmon, avocado, cucumber w/ spicy kani, crunch, spicy and sweet sauce on top

Vidalia roll

$13.95

grilled salmon, Vidalia onion, crunch, avocado, cucumber, spicy and teriyaki sauce

Volcano roll

$13.95

cooked salmon, avocado, jalapeno, wrapped in tempura kani w/ sweet and spicy sauce

Tempura Rolls

Kani monster

$12.95

kani roll, tempura style with spicy sauce and teriyaki

Monster

$13.95

salmon, kani, tuna, tempura style with spicy sauce and

Godzilla

$13.95

salmon, tuna, kani, avocado tempura with teriyaki sauce

Salmon tempura

$13.95

salmon roll, tempura style with spicy sauce and teriyaki

Animal

$13.95

sweet potato tempura, salmon, kani, caramelized onions, topped with wasabi mayo

Hot kani

$14.95

kani tempura, sweet potato, tempura style with crunchy, spicy kani, spicy mayo and teriyaki on top

Hand Rolls

Kani hand roll

$5.50

salmon hand roll

$5.75

spicy salmon hand roll

$5.99

Peppered tuna hand roll

$6.25

Spicy yellowtail hand roll

$7.50

Tuna hand roll

$5.99

Yellowtail hand roll

$7.50

Spicy tuna hand roll

$5.99

Sashimi/Nigiri 2 pcs

Kani

$4.75

Peppered seared tuna

$5.99

Salmon

$4.95

Tuna

$5.75

Yellowtail

$5.99

vegetable Rolls

Avocado roll

$5.50

Cucumber Avocado roll

$5.50

Cucumber roll

$5.50

Garden roll

$5.50

carrot, cucumber, avocado

Carrot roll

$4.95

Pickled Daikon roll

$5.99

Veggie Special Rolls

sweet “p”

$11.95

sweet potato tempura, carrot, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet potato crunchies, teriyaki

green crunch

$11.95

cucumber, avocado, spinach, crunch, wasabi mayo

tropical

$11.95

mango, daikon, cucumber, pickled ginger, carrot, mango jalapeno sauce

veggie monster

$11.95

cucumber, avocado, carrot, spinach, sweet potato

nut job

$11.95

avocado, cashew, peanuts, cucumber, spicy sauce teriyaki and crunch

No Rice Rolls

Blizzard

$16.25

salmon, tuna, yellowtail, kani, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, wrapped in soy wrapper

Paco

$16.25

spicy shredded kani, peppered tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy

King

$16.25

salmon, yellowtail, scallions, oshinko, ginger, jalapeno, avocado, wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy mango sauce

Dream

$12.95

spicy tuna, salmon and avocado wrapped in cucumber –cut in 6 pcs

Combo Specials

8 pc nigiri and 1 house roll

$23.95

3 house rolls

$17.95

2 house rolls, 1 specialty roll

$24.49

1 house roll, 1 specialty roll

$18.50

2 specialty rolls

$24.49

10 pc sashimi/nigiri combo

$24.95

Drinks

12 oz soda can

$1.75

Snapple

$2.25

16.9 oz Poland spring water

$2.00

Party Platters

Any 5 specialty rolls

$58.75

Any 10 specialty rolls

$114.49

Any 15 specialty rolls

$162.99

Small Party Platter

$63.99

8 house rolls, 2 specialty rolls

Med Party Platter

$97.95

12 house rolls, 3 specialty rolls

Lg Party platter

$135.95

15 house rolls, 5 specialty

10 house rolls

$55.49

15 house rolls

$80.49

25 house rolls

$134.99

Small Garden platter

$52.99

8 veggie, 2 veggie special rolls

Med Garden Platter

$84.95

12 veg, 13 veg special rolls

sashimi platter (40pc)

$99.95

sashimi platter (80pc)

$189.95

Catering

9X13 Noodles

$46.95

Medium Salad

$43.95

Serves 8-10 PPL

Large Salad

$60.95

Serves 20-25 PPL

9X13 French Fries

$20.00

9x13 Tempura Sweet potato fries

$25.00

9X13 Tempura vegetables

$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery