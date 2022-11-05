- Home
- /
- Teaneck
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
394 Reviews
$$
1448A Queen Anne Rd
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Best Sellers
wild mushroom noodles
udon noodles, wild mushroom medley, scallions, honey miso garlic sauce
Mamamiya
salmon, avocado, caramelized onions, crunch, w/ salmon, masago, teriyaki and spicy mayo
Chipotle salmon sandwich
bbq glazed grilled salmon, sweet onion jam, mescaline, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy sweet potato chip
grilled salmon teriyaki entree
served with wasabi mashed potatoes and garlic haricot vert
Poke Bar
create your own poke bowl
*NEW* Sushi Sandwich
Available in 5 varieties Contains Gluten
*NEW* 12 oz sauce
A 12-ounce, squeezable bottle of our classic sauces
Starters
Crispy Rice Cakes
Topped with your choice of tuna, salmon or kani
Edamame
Sushi Bon Bons
Mini Rice balls stuffed with ginger, wasabi, spicy mayo with salmon, tuna, yellowtail on top
Cripsy Honey Chili krab sticks
tempura krab sticks w sweet n spicy chipotle honey chili dip
French Fries
Choose Reg/bbq/Roasted garlic
Tempura Onion Rings
Grilled salmon skewers
served with ginger teriyaki dipping sauce
Salmon tataki
marinated seared salmon slices with teriyaki, cucumber and scallion
Peppered tuna tataki
seared peppered tuna slices w teriyaki, cucumber and scallions
Spicy sushi pizza
Crispy tortilla, scallion and masago w. spicy, sweet sauce
Avocado bomb
choice of spicy tuna or salmon wrapped in avocado w sweet and spicy sauce
Sushi poppers
fried rice poppers spicy tuna filled center. Served with teriyaki
Tempura vegetables
tempura style sweet potato, zucchini and onion, w teriyaki dipping sauce
Vegetable gyoza dumplings
6pcs- dumplings steamed or fried
Ahi nachos
ahi tuna cilantro, scallions, bell peppers, ginger soy, served with with crispy “home made” nacho chips
Fish tacos
2 pcs – lettuce, blackened mahi mahi in soft shell taco with pickled shallots, fresh basil, chili flakes, ginger dressing
Sweet potato fries
sweet potato wedges coated with tempura batter, sweet and spicy bbq spice
Side of Sticky Rice
Tuna Ceviche
Tuna, marinated with citrus ginger soy sauce, with cucumber and avocado.
Salads
Asian green salad
with ginger dressing- mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion
Citrus salad
baby spinach, orange segments, wasabi soy nuts, dried cherries, shallots w/ ginger lime vinaigrette
Grilled sesame salmon salad
baby spinach, cucumber, grilled sesame crusted salmon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ginger lime dressing
Seared tuna salad
mescaline greens, cucumber, seared tuna, scallions, cherry tomatoes, soy balsamic dressing
shredded spicy kani salad
shredded kani, cucumber and carrot, spicy sauce
marinated edamame salad
edamame beans in ginger soy marinade with shallots, mango, baby spinach
wild mushroom salad
mescaline, sautéed wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, avocado, chopped almonds, scallions, soy balsamic
Entrees
house seasoned grilled salmon
served with steamed brown rice and sautéed squash melody
grilled salmon teriyaki entree
served with wasabi mashed potatoes and garlic haricot vert
honey pecan salmon
honey pecan glazed grilled salmon served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed squash
peppercorn tuna
peppercorn crusted seared ahi tuna served with garic spinach and scallion rice
fish n chips
crispy fish fillets served with crispy French fries and tartar sauce
sesame fish
served with white rice
House noodles
chili noodles
rnr thick noodles, jalapeno, scallion, cabbage, bell pepper, chili pepper sauce
wild mushroom noodles
udon noodles, wild mushroom medley, scallions, honey miso garlic sauce
grilled fish noodles
rnr thin noodles, smokey grilled salmon, bell peppers, carrot, scallions, ginger bbq sauce, tempura crunch
vegi noodles
ramen noodles, zucchini, carrot, scallions, peppers, baby corn, tofu, honey miso garlic sauce
pad thai style
rice noodles, scallion, bell peppers, crispy egg, mushrooms, crushed peanuts
forest noodles
spinach noodles, zucchini, scallion, caramelized onions, baby spinach, tempura crunch, teriyaki
garlic noodles
thick wonton noodles, roasted, crispy garlic, garlic teriyaki, caramelized oinion, peppers
firecracker noodles
udon noodles, habanero cream sauce, roasted peppers, caramelized onion scallions, tempura crunch
thai peanut noodles
rnr thin noodles, spicy thai sesame peanut sauce, scallion, bell peppers, crushed peppers
Noodle bar
Sandwiches
Portobello griller
grilled marinated Portobello mushroom, caramelized onion, baby spinach, roasted garlic spread, balsamic reduction
Garlic tofu shnitzel
shnitzel crusted tofu, sweet grilled tomato, mescaline greens, roasted garlic aoli
Zesty salmon salad
flaked poached salmon, fresh herbs, grilled onions, baby spinach, tartar
Sesame tuna wasabi
seared sesame crusted tuna, scallion, cucumber slaw, wasabi aioli and mescaline
Crispy fish
crispy tempura fish fillet, mescaline, creamy tartar, roasted garlic spread
Chipotle salmon
bbq glazed grilled salmon, sweet onion jam, mescaline, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy sweet potato chip
House Rolls
California roll
Kani roll
Spicy Kani roll
Spicy Kani cashew roll
Phili roll roll
smoked salmon imitation cc, cucumber
Salmon roll
Salmon avocado roll
Salmon cucumber roll
Spicy Salmon roll
Fiery Salmon roll
Yellowtail roll
Spicy yellowtail roll
Tuna roll
Tuna Avocado roll
Spicy tuna roll
Fiery Tuna roll
honey tuna roll
Peppered seared tuna roll
Peppered seared tuna avocado roll
Specialty Rolls
Rock n roll
seared peppered tuna, avocado, w/ spicy salmon, crunch and spicy mayo on top
Butterfly
tuna, tomago, avocado, salmon and masago outside
California salmon
California roll salmon and masago on top
Caribbean dream
salmon, mango, avocado, masago
Citrus crunch
avocado, kani, scallion, with yellowtail and lemon crunch on top
Confused
peppered tuna yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, spicy salmon on top
Mapleicious
smokey chipotle seared salmon, mango, avocado with masago and pure Vermont maple syrup
Zinger
ahi tuna, salmon, tomago, avocado, masago, with chili lime dust
Fazuta
firey salmon, avocado, orange zest, tomago, almond dust
Crazy tuna
spicy tuna, avocado w/ spicy mayo, masago and tuna on top
Crunch
salmon, tempura flakes, cucumber, carrot, spicy sauce
Dragon
spicy tuna, avocado on top
Salmon dragon
spicy salmon, avocado on top
FBT
yellowtail, scallion, pickled daikon, with salmon and masago on top
Krazy
spicy kani and tuna, crunch, masago and scallions on top
Mamamiya
salmon, avocado, caramelized onions, crunch, w/ salmon, masago, teriyaki and spicy mayo
Mexican
spicy salmon, jalapeno, avocado, scallion, lime
Nutty tuna
spicy tuna, peanuts, avocado, cucumber, tomago
Passion
tuna, avocado w/ yellowtail and siracha on top
Rainbow
California inside w/ salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado and masago on top
TNT
spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, jalapeno, crunch, spicy sauce
Yamato
spicy tuna, avocado w/ peppered tuna, masago and spicy sauce on top
Viper
seared blackened salmon, avocado, mango, masago w/ habanero and sweet sauce
Mega
spicy tuna, crunch, avocado, scallion, masago and chili lime dust
Sushi lover
tuna or salmon inside, avocado w/ spicy tuna or salmon on top
Cooked Rolls
Crispy salmon skin roll
Grilled blackened yellowtail roll
Grilled portobello mushroom roll
Grilled Salmon teriyaki roll
Grilled tuna teriyaki roll
Kani tempura roll
Sweet Potato Tempura roll
Tomago roll
Onion crunch roll
tempura onion w/ sweet, white sauce
Cooked Mango roll
mango, kani tempura, avocado, crunch, w/ spicy mango sauce
Spider roll
kani tempura, cucumber, avocado, crunch, spicy and teriyaki sauce
Crackle roll
crispy salmon, avocado, cucumber w/ spicy kani, crunch, spicy and sweet sauce on top
Vidalia roll
grilled salmon, Vidalia onion, crunch, avocado, cucumber, spicy and teriyaki sauce
Volcano roll
cooked salmon, avocado, jalapeno, wrapped in tempura kani w/ sweet and spicy sauce
Tempura Rolls
Kani monster
kani roll, tempura style with spicy sauce and teriyaki
Monster
salmon, kani, tuna, tempura style with spicy sauce and
Godzilla
salmon, tuna, kani, avocado tempura with teriyaki sauce
Salmon tempura
salmon roll, tempura style with spicy sauce and teriyaki
Animal
sweet potato tempura, salmon, kani, caramelized onions, topped with wasabi mayo
Hot kani
kani tempura, sweet potato, tempura style with crunchy, spicy kani, spicy mayo and teriyaki on top
Hand Rolls
Sashimi/Nigiri 2 pcs
vegetable Rolls
Veggie Special Rolls
sweet “p”
sweet potato tempura, carrot, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet potato crunchies, teriyaki
green crunch
cucumber, avocado, spinach, crunch, wasabi mayo
tropical
mango, daikon, cucumber, pickled ginger, carrot, mango jalapeno sauce
veggie monster
cucumber, avocado, carrot, spinach, sweet potato
nut job
avocado, cashew, peanuts, cucumber, spicy sauce teriyaki and crunch
No Rice Rolls
Blizzard
salmon, tuna, yellowtail, kani, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, wrapped in soy wrapper
Paco
spicy shredded kani, peppered tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy
King
salmon, yellowtail, scallions, oshinko, ginger, jalapeno, avocado, wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy mango sauce
Dream
spicy tuna, salmon and avocado wrapped in cucumber –cut in 6 pcs
Combo Specials
Party Platters
Any 5 specialty rolls
Any 10 specialty rolls
Any 15 specialty rolls
Small Party Platter
8 house rolls, 2 specialty rolls
Med Party Platter
12 house rolls, 3 specialty rolls
Lg Party platter
15 house rolls, 5 specialty
10 house rolls
15 house rolls
25 house rolls
Small Garden platter
8 veggie, 2 veggie special rolls
Med Garden Platter
12 veg, 13 veg special rolls