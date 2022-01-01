Fort Lee restaurants you'll love

Fort Lee's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Fort Lee restaurants

Noches De Plaza image

 

Noches De Plaza

177 Bridge Plaza, Fort Lee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Lunch$9.95
Bandeja Paisa$23.00
Bandeja Paisa$19.95
Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ image

 

Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ

2024 Center Ave, Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Portuguese Egg Tart *2$5.00
8" Mango Mousse$38.00
Cookie Dough (Bolo)$1.95
Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill - Fort Lee image

 

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill - Fort Lee

2428 Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
400. Guacamole & Chips$11.95
Fresh Guacamole made in a mortar & pestle, served w/ homemade chips
403. Empanadas (3)$9.95
W/ lettuce, sour cream & salsa. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese
421. Tacos al Carbon (3)$13.95
Mexico City style soft tacos garnished w/ onions, cilantro & queso Oaxaca. Served w/ lettuce, guacamole, radish & hot sauce on the side
Banner pic

 

Ohbahm Pocha

1645 Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Lee

Quesadillas

