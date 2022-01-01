Moonachie restaurants you'll love
More about Piazza Di Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Piazza Di Pizza
87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie
|Popular items
|Slice Plain
|$2.35
|Wings
|$7.95
|Chicken Cutlet Wrap
|$9.25
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill
HLS Juice Bar & Grill
1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$9.75
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
|Mixed Berry Mantra
|$6.99
Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, and organic cane juice.
|Grilled Chicken Mozzarella
|$9.75
Grilled chicken breast with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch on a whole wheat wrap.
More about El Tango Argentina Grill
STEAKS
El Tango Argentina Grill
35 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie
|Popular items
|Milanesa De Pollo
|$14.00
Chicken Milanese Served with one side of your choice
|Chorizo Argentino
|$8.00
Two Argentine Chorizo
|Parrillada Argentina
|$65.00
Argentine mixed grill! 14oz Skirt Steak, 3 Short Ribs, 1 Morcilla, 2 Chorizos, 2 Grilled Chicken, Sweet Breads, & Beef Tripes served with 3 sides of choice
