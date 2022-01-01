Moonachie restaurants you'll love

Moonachie restaurants
Toast
  • Moonachie

Moonachie's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Moonachie restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Piazza Di Pizza

87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slice Plain$2.35
Wings$7.95
Chicken Cutlet Wrap$9.25
HLS Juice Bar & Grill image

 

HLS Juice Bar & Grill

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Caesar$9.75
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Mixed Berry Mantra$6.99
Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, and organic cane juice.
Grilled Chicken Mozzarella$9.75
Grilled chicken breast with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch on a whole wheat wrap.
El Tango Argentina Grill image

STEAKS

El Tango Argentina Grill

35 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Milanesa De Pollo$14.00
Chicken Milanese Served with one side of your choice
Chorizo Argentino$8.00
Two Argentine Chorizo
Parrillada Argentina$65.00
Argentine mixed grill! 14oz Skirt Steak, 3 Short Ribs, 1 Morcilla, 2 Chorizos, 2 Grilled Chicken, Sweet Breads, & Beef Tripes served with 3 sides of choice
