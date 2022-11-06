Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinto Coffee

84 Moonachie Road

Moonachie, NJ 07074

Sandwiches

Egg Bacon Cheese

$6.75

Turkey Submarino Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey Light Sandwich

$8.00

Submarino Special Sandwich

$7.25

Rosa De Jamon Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cheese Tostada

$5.70

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Sadwich Jamon Y Queso

$7.50

Long Bread Toast With Butter

$3.75

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Sandwich Con Papas Fritas

$12.00

Omelette

$10.00

Tortilla De Huevo

$4.00

Arroz Con Dos Huevos

$5.00

Ham&cheese Croissant

$4.00

Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Ham &egg Sandwich

$5.75

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Ham Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Turkey Bacon Egg Chesse

$7.75

Waffle Bacon Egg Cheese

$8.75

Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Ham Cheese Tostada

$3.75

Huevos Pericos Con Arepa

$5.90

Egg Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Toast Bread Witn Butter

$2.75

Turkey Bwcon Egg Cheese

$8.00

Omelette

$14.00

Chorizo Sandwich

$7.00

Huevos Revueltos

$4.00

Shakes Water/Milk

Blackberry

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.50

Passion Fruit

$5.50

Soursop

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Lulo

$5.50

Limonada

$5.50

Avena Pequena

$3.00

Avena Grande

$3.90

Appetizers

Camarones al Ajillo

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Camarones Apanados Con Tostones

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Mistermole Con Chips

$9.00

Maduritos Con Queso

$6.00

House Empanada

$3.50

Empanada Pizza

$3.00

Salchipapa

$8.00

Mistermole

$11.00

Tamal

$11.00

Picada HALF TRAY

$100.00

Salad

Summer Salad

$8.00

Mix of Greens, Blue Cheese, Strawberry chutney, cucumber, almonds with mint yogurt dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

French Lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesain rain.

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Mix of greens, salmon, brie cheese, avocado, orange slices, almonds with orange dressing.

Chicken Cutlet Salad

$13.00

Weekends Specials

Ceviche de Camaron

$17.00

Shrimp, Lime, Onion, Tomato & Cilantro

Ceviche de Pescado

$17.00

Encebollado

$14.00

Bolon con Queso

$8.00

Bolon Mojado

$12.00

Bolon Mixto

$9.00

Caldo de Bola

$13.00

Caldo de Gallina

$12.00

Caldo de Pata

$12.00

Guatita

$20.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Pechuga Asada

$16.00

Cazuela de Mariscos

$21.00

Cazuela de Pescado

$17.00

Seco de Gallina

$14.00

Ceviche Mixto

$21.00

Bandeja Paisa

$21.99

Torrejas De Choclo

$9.50

Seco De Carne

$14.00

Bolon Solo Queso

$6.00

Bolon Mixto Solo

$7.00

Sopa De Costilla Pequena

$8.00

Sopa De Costilla Grande

$14.00

Bandeja Paisq

$21.99

Calentado Con Huevos Pericos

$7.50

Tamalee

$11.00

Huevos Pericos Con Arepa

$6.95

Mini Paisita

$15.80

Huevos Pericos Con Arepa

$6.50

Fish

$17.00

Pechuga Al Ajillo

$17.00

Caldo De Bolitas Tinguiadas

$13.00

Coffee & Tea

Flat & White Small

$3.50

Double espresso with intense milk

Flat White Large

$4.10

Capuccino Coffee Small

$3.30

Capuccino Coffee Large

$4.00

Latte Small

$3.75

Latte Large

$4.00

Long Black

$2.75

Doppio

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Caramel Capuccino Small

$3.90

Mochacino Small

$4.25

Almond Milk Capuccino Large

$5.50

Almond Milk Capuccino Small

$4.95

Nutellate Small

$5.50

Nutellate Large

$6.00

Peppermint Mochaccino Small

$5.00

Peppermint Mochaccino Large

$6.00

Mochacino Large

$5.25

Iced Black

$3.75

Iced White

$4.00

Affogate

$5.00

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Cafe Mocachino Large

$5.25

Long Black Large

$3.00

Caramel Capuccino Large

$4.90

Regular Coffee Large

$3.75

Regular Coffee Small

$3.00

Chocolate Grande

$4.50

Cafe Black Small

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.75

Cortadito

$3.25

Chocolate Small

$2.50

Caramel Frapuccino

$6.00

Morocho Grande

$10.00

Morocho Pequeno

$3.50

Can soda

Coca cola

$1.80

Sprite soda

$1.80

Ginger Ale

$1.80

Tropical soda

$2.00

manzana soda colombiana

$2.00

Colombiana soda

$2.00

Manzana soda ecuatoriana

$1.70

Pepsi

$1.60

Diet coke

$1.60

Pepper Doctor

$1.70

Fanta

$1.60

Ice Tea

$1.60

Sparkling Water

$1.60

Fanta Orange

$1.70

Bottle Drinks

Colombiana Soda

$2.60

Manzana Soda

$2.60

Tropical Soda

$2.30

Snapple

$2.50

Arizona

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Pony Malta

$2.50

Jugo Hit

$2.00

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

Pepsi Bottle

$2.25

Fanta Bottle

$2.25

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Bon Yurt

$3.00

Monster

$3.75

Redbull

$3.25

Gatorade 12oz

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.75

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50

Monster 160z

$3.00

Tropicana

$2.25

Apple Juice 450 mml

$3.00

Tropicana Limonade

$3.00

Arizona Tea Lemon

$1.50

Arizona Arnold Half Halfh

$2.00

Water

Peregrino

$3.00

bottle water

$1.50

Fiji water

$3.75

Canada Dry

$2.80

Coconut Water

$2.90

Kevita Mojito

$3.95

Special Lunch

Monday Menu

$11.50

Tuesday Menu

$11.50

Wednesday Menu

$11.50

Thursday

$11.50

Friday Menu

$11.50

Bandeja Sola

$9.50

Sopa Pequena

$6.00

Salad With Chicken

$7.50

Calentado

$9.00

Sopa Grande

$13.00

Shrimp Soup

$13.00

Bandeja Grande

$11.50

Lunch

$11.50

Lunch Mixto

$14.50

Bandeja Sola Mixta

$10.50

Bakery

Pan de Bono

$1.80

Empanada de Cambray

$2.50

Pan de Yogurt

$2.00

Croissant Plain

$1.65

Croissant Con Queso

$1.90

Chicharron de Guayaba

$1.75

Orejitas

$1.75

Bunuelos

$1.90

Pan de Leche

$1.90

Pan con Queso

$1.90

Pan Hawwaiano

$2.15

Muffin Banana Nut

$3.40

Bocadito de Guava

$2.00

Ham&Cheese Bread

$2.25

Flan Caramel Classico

$3.90

Arepa de Choclo

$3.00

Arepa de Choclo con Queso

$3.95

Roscon de Guayaba

$1.80

Galletas

$1.60

Cake Chocolate Trilogy

$5.50

Suspiritos

$1.60

Coconut Brea

$1.70

Cookie Chocol Chip Gluten Free

$2.50

Cake Peanut Butter Explosion

$5.70

Pan Grande

$4.00

Especial Bread

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$2.90

Chocolate Croissant

$2.25

Brownie Choc Chip Gluten Free

$2.90

Antojitos

Empanada de Carne

$2.00

Chicken Empanada

$2.00

Cheese Empanada

$2.50

Chicharron

$6.50

Chorizo

$4.00

Morcilla

$6.00

Pastel de Yuca

$3.50

Papa Rellena

$3.25

Spinach Empanada

$3.50

Biscuit Egg Sausage Cheese

$3.00

Empanada De Pollo

$2.00

Chorizo Sin Arepa

$5.00

Cheese Chorizo Empanada

$3.25

Chicken Empanada

$3.00

Arepa De Huevo

$3.50

Rollitos Chicken Egg

$2.90

Empanada De Verde

$2.90

Cinnamon Scone

$3.95

Blueberry Scone

$3.95

Cookie Doghie

$5.00

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.95

Maduros

$3.50

Tostones

$3.75

Avocado

$3.50

Arroz Blanco

$3.50

Yuca Frita

$3.50

Frijoles

$4.00

Salad

$5.00

Arepita Con Queso

$2.50

Doritos

$1.99

Lays

$1.99

Huevos Pericos

$5.00

Huevo Jamon

$4.00

Huevo With Bacon

$5.00

Eggs With Sausage

$6.50

1 Huevo

$1.50

Huevos Pericos Con Arroz

$6.00

Huevos Revueltos Con Arepa

$5.00

Huevos Fritos Con Arepa

$4.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.50

2 Huevos

$4.00

Ensalada

$4.00

Avena

$3.00

Huevos Pericos

$4.00

Arroz Chaufa

$5.00

Fish Side

$4.50

3 Costillas Side

$8.50

Arepitas Con Queso

$4.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Guacamole

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best place for lunch and rich coffee!

Location

84 Moonachie Road, Moonachie, NJ 07074

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

