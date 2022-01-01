Garfield restaurants you'll love
The Hive - Bar & Bistro
142 Outwater Lane, Garfield
|Veggie Taco
|$9.00
|Filet Crostini
|$15.95
|Garlic Shrimp
|$8.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Club
17 Outwater Ln, Garfield
|Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$14.95
The size of our signature cauliflower crust is now larger! We've increased the size from 10 inches to 12 inches! So instead of 4 slices, it will now be 6!
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.25
Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.50
Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
361 Midland Avenue, Garfield
|Fajitas (New)
|$15.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
|Para los Pollitos (New)
|$9.00
Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.
|Red Snapper (New)
|$22.00
A Whole Red Snapper, Fried & Served With Apple Mango Salad, Garlic Sauce & White Rice On The Side.
Empanada Mamis
221 PALISADE AVE, Garfield
|Sweet Potato Queso
|$3.50
|Sofrito Seasoned Chicken
|$3.50
|Chipotle Ketchup Mayo
|$0.50
Juice World
89 Passaic St, Garfield