Garfield restaurants you'll love

Must-try Garfield restaurants

The Hive - Bar & Bistro image

 

The Hive - Bar & Bistro

142 Outwater Lane, Garfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Taco$9.00
Filet Crostini$15.95
Garlic Shrimp$8.95
More about The Hive - Bar & Bistro
Pizza Club image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Club

17 Outwater Ln, Garfield

Avg 4.9 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$14.95
The size of our signature cauliflower crust is now larger! We've increased the size from 10 inches to 12 inches! So instead of 4 slices, it will now be 6!
Chicken Tenders$8.25
Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce
More about Pizza Club
La Fortaleza image

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

361 Midland Avenue, Garfield

Avg 4 (2646 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas (New)$15.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
Para los Pollitos (New)$9.00
Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.
Red Snapper (New)$22.00
A Whole Red Snapper, Fried & Served With Apple Mango Salad, Garlic Sauce & White Rice On The Side.
More about La Fortaleza
Empanada Mamis image

 

Empanada Mamis

221 PALISADE AVE, Garfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Queso$3.50
Sofrito Seasoned Chicken$3.50
Chipotle Ketchup Mayo$0.50
More about Empanada Mamis
Restaurant banner

 

Juice World

89 Passaic St, Garfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Juice World

