Restaurant header imageView gallery

Always Healthy Little Ferry

review star

No reviews yet

145 Marshall Ave Ste A

Little Ferry, NJ 07643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

15% OFF any gift card
15DAD
Copied!
15% OFF any gift card
15DAD
Copied!

Beverages

Healthy Smoothies

Mangonada

Mangonada

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Passion Paradise

Passion Paradise

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Orange Dreamsicle

Orange Dreamsicle

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Vanilla Cake Shake

Vanilla Cake Shake

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Banana Split Shake

Banana Split Shake

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Cookie Oreo

Cookie Oreo

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Fruity Cream

Fruity Cream

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Verde Vitality Blend

Verde Vitality Blend

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Chunki Monkey

Chunki Monkey

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Horchata Cinnamon

Horchata Cinnamon

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$10.00

24 G PROTEIN 200 CALORIES 21 NUTRIENTS 9G OF SUGAR 0 CHOLESTEROL 0 TRANS FAT CALCIUM IRON POTASSIUM 190 MG CARBS 15 G MAGNESIUM ZINC

Refreshers

Mega Boost Tea Refresher

$12.00+

Antioxidant support Instant and low calorie Boost of felling energy, mental alertness Jump- start metabolic activity 85 mg of caffeine

Bahama Mama Refresher

$12.00+

Orange dragon fruit mango passion fruit

Blue Lagoon Refresher

$12.00+

Pineapple Lemon Passion fruit Blue Raspberry

Tropical Passion Refresher

$12.00+

Tropical Fruits Raspberry Mango Passion Fruit Grape

Berry Lemonade Refreshers

$12.00+

Strawberry Lemon - Limen Blast Mandarin

Grape Crush Refresher

$12.00+

raspberry orange mandarin grape

Watermelon Refresher

$12.00+

Watermelon Tropical Fruits Raspberry Mandarin

Oasis Breeze Refresher

$12.00+

Peach Mango Mandarin Tropical Fruits

Orange Bliss Refresher

$12.00+

Mango Peach Mandarin Tropical Fruits

Pink Drink Refresher

$12.00+

Pomegranate Strawberry Raspberry Mango Pina Colada

TutiFruti Refresher

$12.00+

Watermelon Tropical Fruits Wild berry

Banana Split Refresher

$12.00+

tropical fruits banana Wild bery mango

Ice Coffe

Caramel Dream Frappe

$10.00

Caramel Glaze Chill

$10.00

Caramel Cafee Latte vanilla

Bowls

Flamingo Bowl

$12.00

Dragon fruit vanilla frozen berries granolla banana honey walnuts

Mighty Monkey Bowl

$12.00

Acai Chocolate Granola Granola Banana Strawberry Coconut Nutella

Tropical Paradise

$12.00

mango vanilla banana honey strawberry granolla nutella

Jungle Delight

$12.00

Coconut Vanilla banana honey pineapple

Entries

Waffles

Nutty Monkey

$10.00

PB&J Bliss

$10.00

Sweet Berry Oasis

$10.00

Donuts

6 Pack big Donuts

$8.00

12 Pack big donuts

$12.00

6 pack Minni donuts

$5.00

12 pack Mini donuts

$10.00

Oatmeal

oatmeal

$8.00

Creppes

Creppes

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy the best protein shakes in town!!! Try our delicious waffles, crepes, and energy drinks.

Location

145 Marshall Ave Ste A, Little Ferry, NJ 07643

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Chapin - Broad Street
orange star4.4 • 793
1206 S Broad St Trenton, NJ 08610
View restaurantnext
Pura Vida Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
228 Cummings avenue Trenton, NJ 08611
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino
orange star4.4 • 1,015
293 Ashmore Ave Trenton, NJ 08611
View restaurantnext
Chic Gourmet Empanadas
orange starNo Reviews
2465 South Broad Street White Horse, NJ 08610
View restaurantnext
El Chapin - Lamberton Street
orange star4.3 • 115
802 Lamberton St Trenton, NJ 08611
View restaurantnext
Guatepan Bakery - 1147 Hamilton Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1147 Hamilton Avenue Trenton, NJ 08629
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Little Ferry
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston