Always Healthy Little Ferry
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come and enjoy the best protein shakes in town!!! Try our delicious waffles, crepes, and energy drinks.
Location
145 Marshall Ave Ste A, Little Ferry, NJ 07643
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Little Ferry