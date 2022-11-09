HLS Juice Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
1859 Springfield Avenue
Maplewood, NJ 07074
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Wrap
Grilled Chicken Curry
Grilled curry chicken breast with brown rice, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese and jalepeno ranch on whole wheat wrap.
Ultimate Turkey Burger
Turkey burger with seasonal greens, tomatoes, sauteed onions, ranch and bbq dressing on whole wheat wrap.
Famous Halal Burger
Sauteed Halal beef burger with seasonal greens, tomatoes, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms and sriarcha mayo dressing on whole wheat wrap.
Kale Salmon Melt
Grilled Salmon with sautéed kale, mozzarella cheese with Jalapeno Ranch on a whole wheat wrap.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Grilled Chicken Mozzarella
Grilled chicken breast with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch on a whole wheat wrap.
Grilled Chicken Spinach
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed spinach, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard on a whole wheat wrap.
Southwest Bbq Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, BBQ and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Smokin’ Chipotle Salmon
Cajun grilled salmon with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, and chipotle-ranch ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Classic Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Chicken Cheese steak
Sautéed pressed chicken breast with grilled onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with ketchup and mayo on a whole wheat wrap.
Thai Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, thai and low-ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Herb Chic’N & Cheddar
Soy chic’n with sautéed spinach, cheddar cheese and honey mustard on a whole wheat wrap.
Soy Chic’N Mozzarella
WE ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF RANCH DRESSING. PLEASE SUBSTITUTE YOUR DRESSING. Soy chic’n with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Soy Thai Chic’N
Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, thai and low-ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Honey Bbq Soy Chic’N
WE ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF RANCH DRESSING. PLEASE SUBSTITUTE YOUR DRESSING. BBQ soy chic’n with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Soy Chic’N Caesar
Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Eden
Seasonal greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and honey mustard on a whole wheat wrap.
Salad
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, and thai dressing.
Bbq Chicken Salad
Grilled BBQ chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, oregano, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing
Soy Thai Salad
Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, thai and ranch dressing.
Garden Salad
Seasonal greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Soy Bbq Chicken Salad
BBQ Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and low-fat ranch dressing
Soy Chic'N Caesar Salad
Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Bowl
Beverages
Mo Bay
Pineapple, mango, strawberries, and organic cane juice.
Pineapple Mango
Pineapple, mango, and organic cane juice
Strawberry Banana
Strawberries, banana, and organic cane juice.
Mixed Berry Mantra
Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, and organic cane juice.
Spicy Icy
Mango, banana, and ginger.
Pineapple Banana Banger
Pineapple, banana, and organic cane juice.
Create Your Own
Sweet Green
Pineapple, Spinach, Avocado, Kale and Organic Cane Juice
Pitaya
Dragon Fruit, Pineapple and Organic cane juice.
Refresher Citrus [New]
Cucumber Juice / Pineapple Juice / Coconut Water / Lemon Juice / Aloe Vera
Sweet Citrus
Apple / Pineapple / Lemon / Mint
Orange Tumeric
Orange / Fuji Apple / Aloe Water / Turmeric / Lemon / Black Pepper
Root w/ Ginger
Apple / Lemon / Beet Root / Ginger
Strawberry Basil Lemon
Strawberries / Monk Fruit / Lemon / Basil / Filtered Water
Greens w/ Ginger
Apple / Cucumber / Celery / Lemon / Spinach / Ginger / Kale / Parsley
Mango Tumeric Lemon
Mango / Lemon / Monk Fruit / Turmeric
Blackberry Lemon
Blackberries / Black Current / Lemon / Monk Fruit
Elderberry Vitamin C
Elderberry / Lemon / Monk Fruit / Vitamin C
Celery Juice
Celery/Lemon
Wellness Shot
Cold pressed lemony shot with a powerful kick from ginger and cayenne
Elderberry Shot
Elderberries , with a dash of honey, cloves, and cinnamon.
Vitality Shot
Sweet and spicy shot with an earthy aftertaste
Probiotic Shot
Cold pressed lemony shot with a powerful kick from ginger and cayenne
Recovery Shot
Combination of probiotics & red cabbage with sweet apple, and a light kick of ginger
Tart Cherry Shot
Bottled Water
Poland Spring
Seek Harmony
Seek Clarity
Pomegranate, Blueberry, and Lemon
Dessert
Old Fashioned Banana Pudding
Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing.
Sweet Potato Banana Pudding
Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing, Sweet Potatoes.
Chocolate Banana Pudding
Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing, Sweet Potatoes.
Strawberry Pineapple Banana Pudding
Coffee Banana Pudding
Salted Caramel Old Fashioned
Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing.
Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
White Chocolate Chip
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
Trail MiX Oatmeal
Berry White Chocolate Chip
S'mores Chocolate Chip
Maple Chai Chocolate Chip
Pumkin Spice Latte White Chocolate Chip
Soup [8oz]
Sides
Side Of Ranch
2oz Container
Side Of Bbq Sauce
2oz Container
Side Of Mayo
2oz Container
Side Of Oil And Vinegar
2oz Container
Side Of Caesar
2oz Container
Side Of Ranch
2oz Container
Side Of Chipotle Ranch
2oz Container
Side Of Ketchup
2oz Container
Side Of Honey Mustard
2oz Container
Side Of Honey Jerk Sauce
2oz Container
Side Of Thai Dressing
2oz Container
Side Of Buffalo Sauce
2oz Container
Side Of Jalapeno Ranch
2oz Container
Side Of Italian
2oz Container
Side Of Mango Habanero
Side Of Avocado Ranch
Side Of Sriracha Mayo
Side Of Curry Mayo
Side Of Sweet Chili Thai
Fry Sauce
Side Of Brown Rice
Small Container
Side Of Salmon
1 PC
Side Of Chicken
6oz
Side Of Wings
6 piece Wings with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
Side Of Sweet Corn
Small Container
Side Of Kale
Small Container
Side Of Broccoli
Small Container
Side Of Roasted Soy Chicken
Small Container
Side Of Soy Ribs
Small Container
Wings & Fries
Buffalo Wings
6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.
Sweet Chili Wings
6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.
Honey Bbq Wings
6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.
Traditional Wings
6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Good food since 2001
1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07074