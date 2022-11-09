Restaurant header imageView gallery

HLS Juice Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1859 Springfield Avenue

Maplewood, NJ 07074

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Mo Bay

Wrap

Grilled Chicken Curry

Grilled Chicken Curry

$10.25

Grilled curry chicken breast with brown rice, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese and jalepeno ranch on whole wheat wrap.

Ultimate Turkey Burger

$10.25

Turkey burger with seasonal greens, tomatoes, sauteed onions, ranch and bbq dressing on whole wheat wrap.

Famous Halal Burger

Famous Halal Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Sauteed Halal beef burger with seasonal greens, tomatoes, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms and sriarcha mayo dressing on whole wheat wrap.

Kale Salmon Melt

Kale Salmon Melt

$13.99

Grilled Salmon with sautéed kale, mozzarella cheese with Jalapeno Ranch on a whole wheat wrap.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Grilled Chicken Mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Mozzarella

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch on a whole wheat wrap.

Grilled Chicken Spinach

Grilled Chicken Spinach

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed spinach, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard on a whole wheat wrap.

Southwest Bbq Chicken

Southwest Bbq Chicken

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, BBQ and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Smokin’ Chipotle Salmon

Smokin’ Chipotle Salmon

$13.99

Cajun grilled salmon with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, and chipotle-ranch ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Classic Grilled Chicken

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Chicken Cheese steak

Chicken Cheese steak

$10.25

Sautéed pressed chicken breast with grilled onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with ketchup and mayo on a whole wheat wrap.

Thai Chicken

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, thai and low-ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Herb Chic’N & Cheddar

$10.99Out of stock

Soy chic’n with sautéed spinach, cheddar cheese and honey mustard on a whole wheat wrap.

Soy Chic’N Mozzarella

$10.99Out of stock

WE ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF RANCH DRESSING. PLEASE SUBSTITUTE YOUR DRESSING. Soy chic’n with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Soy Thai Chic’N

$10.99Out of stock

Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, thai and low-ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Honey Bbq Soy Chic’N

$10.99Out of stock

WE ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF RANCH DRESSING. PLEASE SUBSTITUTE YOUR DRESSING. BBQ soy chic’n with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, and low-fat ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Soy Chic’N Caesar

$10.99Out of stock

Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.

Eden

Eden

$8.49

Seasonal greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and honey mustard on a whole wheat wrap.

Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, and thai dressing.

Bbq Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled BBQ chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, oregano, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing

Soy Thai Salad

Soy Thai Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, thai and ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.99

Seasonal greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and choice of dressing

Soy Bbq Chicken Salad

$14.99Out of stock

BBQ Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and low-fat ranch dressing

Soy Chic'N Caesar Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Bowl

Chicken

$14.99

Chicken with choice of dressing and two sides

Salmon Filet

$15.99

Salmon with choice of dressing and two sides

Soy Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Soy chicken with choice of dressing and two sides

Soy Citrus Spareribs

$14.99Out of stock

Soy citrus spareribs with choice of dressing and two sides

Beverages

Mo Bay

Mo Bay

$7.99

Pineapple, mango, strawberries, and organic cane juice.

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$7.99

Pineapple, mango, and organic cane juice

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.99

Strawberries, banana, and organic cane juice.

Mixed Berry Mantra

Mixed Berry Mantra

$7.99Out of stock

Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, and organic cane juice.

Spicy Icy

$7.99

Mango, banana, and ginger.

Pineapple Banana Banger

$7.99

Pineapple, banana, and organic cane juice.

Create Your Own

$7.99
Sweet Green

Sweet Green

$7.99

Pineapple, Spinach, Avocado, Kale and Organic Cane Juice

Pitaya

Pitaya

$7.99

Dragon Fruit, Pineapple and Organic cane juice.

Refresher Citrus [New]

$6.50Out of stock

Cucumber Juice / Pineapple Juice / Coconut Water / Lemon Juice / Aloe Vera

Sweet Citrus

Sweet Citrus

$6.50

Apple / Pineapple / Lemon / Mint

Orange Tumeric

Orange Tumeric

$6.50

Orange / Fuji Apple / Aloe Water / Turmeric / Lemon / Black Pepper

Root w/ Ginger

Root w/ Ginger

$6.50

Apple / Lemon / Beet Root / Ginger

Strawberry Basil Lemon

Strawberry Basil Lemon

$6.50

Strawberries / Monk Fruit / Lemon / Basil / Filtered Water

Greens w/ Ginger

Greens w/ Ginger

$6.50

Apple / Cucumber / Celery / Lemon / Spinach / Ginger / Kale / Parsley

Mango Tumeric Lemon

Mango Tumeric Lemon

$6.50

Mango / Lemon / Monk Fruit / Turmeric

Blackberry Lemon

Blackberry Lemon

$6.50

Blackberries / Black Current / Lemon / Monk Fruit

Elderberry Vitamin C

Elderberry Vitamin C

$6.50

Elderberry / Lemon / Monk Fruit / Vitamin C

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$6.50Out of stock

Celery/Lemon

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Cold pressed lemony shot with a powerful kick from ginger and cayenne

Elderberry Shot

Elderberry Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Elderberries , with a dash of honey, cloves, and cinnamon.

Vitality Shot

Vitality Shot

$4.50

Sweet and spicy shot with an earthy aftertaste

Probiotic Shot

Probiotic Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Cold pressed lemony shot with a powerful kick from ginger and cayenne

Recovery Shot

Recovery Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Combination of probiotics & red cabbage with sweet apple, and a light kick of ginger

Tart Cherry Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.75

Poland Spring

Seek Harmony

$5.99Out of stock

Seek Clarity

$5.99Out of stock

Pomegranate, Blueberry, and Lemon

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Dessert

Old Fashioned Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing.

Sweet Potato Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing, Sweet Potatoes.

Chocolate Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing, Sweet Potatoes.

Strawberry Pineapple Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Coffee Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Old Fashioned

$5.95Out of stock

Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, vanilla extract, pudding icing.

Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

White Chocolate Chip

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock

Trail MiX Oatmeal

$3.00Out of stock

Berry White Chocolate Chip

$3.00Out of stock

S'mores Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Maple Chai Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Pumkin Spice Latte White Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Kids Meal

Nuggets & Fries

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$5.00

Soup [8oz]

Chicken, Kale & Sweet Potatoes

Chicken, Kale & Sweet Potatoes

$4.50Out of stock
Organic Minestrone

Organic Minestrone

$4.50Out of stock

Garden Vegetables

$4.50Out of stock

Butternut squash 8oz

Out of stock

Sides

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Bbq Sauce

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Oil And Vinegar

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Caesar

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Ketchup

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Honey Jerk Sauce

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Thai Dressing

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

2oz Container

Side Of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

2oz Container

Side Of Italian

$0.50Out of stock

2oz Container

Side Of Mango Habanero

$0.50Out of stock

Side Of Avocado Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

Side Of Sriracha Mayo

$0.50Out of stock

Side Of Curry Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Sweet Chili Thai

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Brown Rice

$3.00

Small Container

Side Of Salmon

$8.00

1 PC

Side Of Chicken

$6.00

6oz

Side Of Wings

Side Of Wings

$9.99

6 piece Wings with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

Side Of Sweet Corn

$3.99

Small Container

Side Of Kale

$3.99

Small Container

Side Of Broccoli

$4.99

Small Container

Side Of Roasted Soy Chicken

$7.99Out of stock

Small Container

Side Of Soy Ribs

$7.99Out of stock

Small Container

Wings & Fries

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.

Sweet Chili Wings

$12.99

6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.

Honey Bbq Wings

$12.99

6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.

Traditional Wings

$12.99

6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good food since 2001

Website

Location

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07074

Directions

HLS Juice Bar & Grill image
HLS Juice Bar & Grill image

