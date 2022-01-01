A map showing the location of JJ Dak 144 MAIN STView gallery

JJ Dak 144 MAIN ST

review star

No reviews yet

144 MAIN ST

FORT LEE, NJ 07024

Order Again

Popular Items

JangJak ALL DAK
YupKi DDUKBOKI
Market Chicken

JJ-DAK

JangJak ALL DAK

JangJak ALL DAK

$47.00

Woodfired Rotisserie Whole Chicken with Stuffed Rice, Cauliflower, Corn, Marble potato, Shishito Peppers, Scallions

Market Chicken

Market Chicken

$38.00

Jang Jak Tong DAK

$38.00

YangNyum Wings

$15.00

8pc Medium Crispy Wings glazed with Korean Sweet & Spicy Yangnyum Sauce.

Corn Cheese DAK

$45.00

YupKi DDuboki

YupKi DDUKBOKI

YupKi DDUKBOKI

$18.00

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Okinawan Purple Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
Squid Fries

Squid Fries

$14.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

JJ-Shares (Copy)

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$36.00

Wood-fired Roasted Pork belly, Ssamjang, Radish Kimchi, Pickled Jalapeno &Onion, Lettuce Wrap

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$39.00

Wood-fired Roasted Fermented Soy Braised Pork Shank, Ssamjang, Radish Kimchi, Pickled Jalapeno & Onion, Lettuce Wrap

GolBangYi

GolBangYi

$25.00
Spicy Blossom Squid

Spicy Blossom Squid

$20.00

JJ Greens

Spicy Red Yuzu Cabbage Wedge Salad

Spicy Red Yuzu Cabbage Wedge Salad

$12.00
Yogurt White Cabbage Wedge Salad

Yogurt White Cabbage Wedge Salad

$12.00
Garden of Burrata

Garden of Burrata

$18.00

JJ Bites

French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Okinawan Purple Fries

$8.00

Yupgi Toppoki

$15.00

Squid Fries

$12.00

Salad

Garden of Burrata

$13.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

Rice

Pork Belly Bop

$14.00

Burger

Shrimp Burger & Fries

$15.00

Chicken Panini&Fries

$15.00

Pasta

Garlic Carbonara

$14.00

Pomodoro Seafood

$16.00

JJ CAFE

ESPRESSO

$2.75

Americano HOT

$4.00

Americano ICE

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Cortado

$3.75

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Pour Over

$4.50

Cocktail

Mimosa

$10.00

Mocktails

JJ RUBY

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

ADE&Juices

Lemonade

$4.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Apple

$3.50

DESSERT

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

JJ CAFE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Pour Over

$5.00

DESSERT

Key Lime CheeseCake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

144 MAIN ST, FORT LEE, NJ 07024

