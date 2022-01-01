JJ Dak 144 MAIN ST
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
144 MAIN ST, FORT LEE, NJ 07024
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
It's Greek to Me - Fort Lee - 1611 Palisade Ave.
No Reviews
1611 Palisade Ave. Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurant