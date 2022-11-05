Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2428 Lemoine Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

435. Burritos
400. Guacamole & Chips
421. Tacos al Carbon (3)

Antojitos

400. Guacamole & Chips

400. Guacamole & Chips

$13.95

Fresh Guacamole made in a mortar & pestle, served w/ homemade chips

401. Calamares Fritos

$10.95

Rings of fried jumbo calamari w/ garlic tomato sauce.

402. Queso Fundido

$9.95

Fondue w/ chorizo, melted muenster Cheese & Pico de Gallo, served w/ flour tortillas

403. Empanadas (3)

$9.95

W/ lettuce, sour cream & salsa. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese

404. Quesadillas

$11.95

Served w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & cheese. Your choice of grilled chicken or carnitas or grilled portobello, fresh vegetables & steamed spinach

405. Camarones al Ajillo con Espinacas

$10.95

Shrimp w/ garlic & spinach in tomato sauce & dipping bread

406. Nachos & Gringos

$13.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped w/ refried beans, pico de gallo, melted muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños

407. Ceviche

$12.95

Cold shrimp marinated in a lime mango salsa w/ onions, tomato, cilantro & spices topped w/ avocado. (Served w/ tortilla chips)

408. Taquitos Maya

$10.95

Crispy chicken or beef taquitos w- black beans pureé, pico de gallo, salsa verde, white grated cheese / sour cream

409. Dobladitas

$9.95

Lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ shredded chicken, tomato and cheese. Served w/ lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Ensaladas

410. Rivera Maya Salad

$13.75

Grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, avocado & roasted peppers over spinach romaine salad w/ house vinagrette

411. Coconut Salad

$13.75

Mangos, mandarin wedges, avocado, coconut flakes & grilled chicken over salad. Served w/ homemade coconut honey dressing

412. Mexicali Blues Salad

$13.95

Seasoned crusty medium size shrimp over a healthy delicious salad. Served w/ creamy chipotle dressing, tartar sauce & acocado

413. Grilled Salmon or Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes & avocado w/ house vinagrette or creamy chipotle dressing

414. Aguacate Relleno de Camarones

$14.95

Stuffed Avocado w/ chilled shrimp over a bed of salad

415. Manarin Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken over lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mandarin orange wedges & honey mustard vinaigrette

416. Fiesta Taco Bowl Salad

$13.95

Choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or carnitas w/ rice, beans, salsa, cheese, guacamole, & sour cream over a salad on a taco bowl shell

Tacos

421. Tacos al Carbon (3)

$14.95

Mexico City style soft tacos garnished w/ onions, cilantro & queso Oaxaca. Served w/ lettuce, guacamole, radish & hot sauce on the side

422. Tacos Oaxaca

$14.95

Excellent grilled chicken in avocado sauce w/ pico de gallo, melted cheese & wrapped in flour tortillas

423. Tacos de Pescado (3)

$15.95

Lightly floured fried tilapia topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, cotija cheese, creamy chipotle dressing topped w/ avocado & garnished w/ guacamole

424. Tacos de Birria

$13.95

Popular shredded beef toasted tacos with beef broth(consume) on the side garnished by avocado sauce, green lime, & radish

Burritos

435. Burritos

$13.95

FIlled w/ Rice & Beans (Pinto or Black), Pico de Gallo Topped w/ Ranchera Sauce & Melted Cheese on Top. Guacamole, Sour Cream & Lettuce on the Side

Enchiladas

445. Enchiladas

$14.95

Served w/ rice & beans. Your choice of sauce & meat.

Platos Principales

451. Alambres

$15.95

Pork typical dish in Mexico w/ bacon, pineapple, ham, jalapeño, pico de gallo & melted cheese. Served w/ corn tortillas & salsa verde. Available in Chicken

452. Combo Azteca

$27.95

Grilled skirt steak w/ onions & poblano peppers. Served w/ garlic shrimp & tostones (fried plantains)

453. Carne Asada

$22.95

Grilled skirt steak w/ sautéed onions, poblano peppers & tomato, served w/ corn tortillas & cheese mole enchilada

454. Salmón Guadalajara

$23.95

Charbroiled salmon filet w/ shrimp in garlic tomato sauce

455. Salmon Supremo

$24.95

Grilled filet of salmon in a creamy vegetable sauce spinach w/ rice & beans

456. Paella Marinera (Seafood)

$24.95

Clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari & tilapia in yellow rice. Add Chorizo and Chicken (Mexico City Style) $4.00 Extra

457. Mariscada Mazatleca

$24.95

Clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari & tilapia, in garlic savory salsa verde

458. Camarones al Ajillo

$16.95

Sauteed shrimp in garlic tomato sauce & spinach

459. Camarones al Diablo

$16.95

Sauteed shrimp, sliced tomato, peppers, onions & garlic in a chipotle red sauce

460. Pollo al Chipotle

$15.95

Breaded chicken cutlet w/ veggies in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce

461. Pollo al Diablo

$15.95

(Mild to Spicy) Breaded chicken cutlet filled w/ cheese, scallions, mushrooms, chipotle & tomato sauce

462. Pollo al Limón

$15.95

Sautéed chicken breast in a lemon butter sauce, cilantro garnished & spinach

463. Carnitas Adobadas

$15.95

Tender marinated chunks of pork topped w/ lemon, garlic, onions & maduros (sweet plantains). Topped w/ salsa verde & cilantro sauce

464. Barbacoa de Puerco Al Horno

$15.95

Roast pork, grilled onions, salsa verde, pico de gallo, sweet plantains & corn tortillas

465. Barbacoa De Res

$15.95

A distinctive dish w/ a combination of shredded beef w/ garlic, onions, tomato & cilantro, served w/ maduros (sweet plantains) & corn tortillas

466. Chiles Rellenos con Queso

$16.95

Mild green poblano peppers folded in egg white filled w/ cheese & ranchera sauce w/ corn tortillas

467. Chiles rellenos de Camarones

$18.95

Mild green poblano peppers folded egg white filled w/ shrimp in salsa verde, topped w/ melted cheese & a side of corn tortillas

468. Pancho's Trio

$15.95

Three awesome burritos, chicken, beef & pork topped w/ mole, salsa verde, ranchera sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese

469. Combination Platter

$16.95

Create your own dinner, choose (3) from the following: taco, enchilada, burrito, chimichanga & chile relleno w/ sour cream & guacamole

Fajitas

471. Fajitas de Pollo

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast strips

472. Fajitas De Carne

$19.95

Grilled skirt steak strips

473. Seafood Fajitas

$20.95

Shrimp, fish & calamari

474. Primavera(Fresh Veggies)

$16.95

Fresh Vegtables

475. Fajitas De Camarones

$19.95

Sauteed Shrimp

476. Combo Fajitas

$20.95

Chicken & skirt steak strips

477. Fajitas Garbialdi

$21.95

Shrimp, steak & chicken

Tex-Mex

482. Tacos Dorados (3)

$13.95

Crispy taco shells w/ chicken or ground beef w/ pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese & sour cream

483. Flautas Nortenas (3)

$13.95

South of the border crispy rolled corn tortillas w/ chicken or beef topped w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, grated cheese & guacamole

484. Chimichangas (2)

$14.95

Golden crispy flour tortillas filled w/ your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or carnitas w/ Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ guacamole & sour cream

Sopas

492. Caldo Tlapeno

$6.50

(Mild to Spicy) Chunks of chicken, vegetables, rice, avocado, cilantro & chipotle

493. Chili Bowl

$6.95

W/ Muenster cheese, ground beef, pinto beans & pico de gallo

494. Black Beans Soup

$6.75

Creamy black beans soup w/ chopped onions & sour cream on the side

495. Sopa de Tortilla

$6.75

Crispy corn tortilla chips w/ chicken, vegetables, cheese, avocado & cilantro

496. Sopa de Mariscos

$18.95

Seafood soup w/ shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, & boneless fish served w/ rice on the side

Kids Menu

Homemade Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$9.95

Mni Chicken, Creamy Cheese Burritos w/ Rice & Beans

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Ground Beef Crispy Tacos w/ Cheese

$8.95

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Maduros

$5.00

Tostones w/ Garlic Sauce

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Sour Cream 4oz

$2.00

Sour Cream 8oz

$4.00

Small Avocado Salad

$7.00

Salsa

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Sauteed Fresh Vegtables

$7.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.50

Guacamole 4oz

$4.00

Guacamole 8oz

$8.00

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

Homemade Green Hot Sauce

Homemade Red Hot Sauce

*Tortillas

$2.00

Postres

Flan

$4.00

Tres leches

$5.00

Helado frito

$6.00

Churros con Helado

$7.00

Frozen Smoothies

Pina Colada

$5.00

Strawberry Colada

$5.00

Banana/Blueberry Colada

$5.00

Mango Colada

$5.00

Cinco de Mayo Punch

$6.00

Beverages

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Can of Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Snapple- Lemon Tea

$3.00

Snapple- Peach Tea

$3.00

Snapple-Strawberry Kiwi

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Sidral (Apple Soda)

$3.00

Sangria (Non-Alc)

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Apple/Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Drink $4

$4.00

Drink $5

$5.00

Drink $7

$7.00

Hot Beverages

Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Caliente

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$3.00

Catering Packages

Chicken Fajitas (serves 10)

$129.00

Everything you need to build your own chicken fajitas. Includes grilled chicken strips, sautéed peppers & onions in tomato sauce, one pint of shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas. Served with a half tray of yellow rice, 32oz. of beans, one pint of salsa with a big bag of chips

Steak Fajitas (serves 10)

$149.00

Grilled skirt steak strips w/ sautéed onions & peppers in tomato sauce & one pint of shredded muenster cheese. 30 flour tortillas, half tray of yellopw rice, 32oz of beans, one pint of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa with a big bag of chips

Ropa Vieja (serves 10)

$135.00

Shredded flank steak w/ pico de gallo, grilled onions & peppers. Half tray of rice, 32oz. of beans, half tray of sweet plantains, 30 corn tortillas, 1 pint of salsa & a big bag of chips

Barbacoa De Puerco (serves 10)

$129.00

Roast pork w/ sautéed onions. Half tray of yellow rice, half tray of sweet plantains, 32oz. of beans, 30 corn tortillas, 1 pint of salsa & a big bag of chips

Carnitas Adobadas (serves 10)

$129.00

Fried tender chunks of pork w/ lime, garlic & grilled onions. Topped w/ salsa verde. Half tray of sweet plantains, half tray of yellow rice, 32oz of beans & 30 corn tortillas. One pint of salsa & a big bag of chips

Pork Alambres (serves 10)

$135.00

Typically traditional dish in Mexico w/ pineapple ham, jalapeño, pico de gallo, melted muenster cheese, pork or chicken. 30 corn tortillas, one point of salsa verde, chunky salsa, half tray of rice, 32oz. of beans & a big bag of chips

Burritos Panchos Trios (serves 10)

$125.00

20 Small burritos, shredded chicken & shredded beef, topped w/ salsa verde, mole, ranchero sauce & melted muenster cheese. Half tray of yellow rice & 32oz of beans

Paella Marinera (serves 10)

$145.00

Classic seafood dish in yellow rice w/ fish filets, shrimps, clams, mussels, calamari & 1 pint of salsa verde

Tacos Al Carbon (serves 10)

$125.00

30 soft corn tacos garnished w/ pico de gallo & muenster cheese, green limes, half tray of yellow rice, 32oz. of pinto beans, hot sauce on the side & a big bag of homemade chips w/ a pint of salsa & guacamole

Chimichangas (serves 10)

$135.00

20 golden crispy beef & chicken chimichangas, 1 pint of guacamole, 1 pint of sour cream, 1 pint of salsa, hot sauce, half tray of yellow rice, 32oz. of beans & a big bag of chips

Taquitos Maya (serves 10)

$69.00

30 Crispy chicken & beef taquitos w/ black beans puree, pico de gallo, salsa verde & white grated cotija cheese, 8oz. sour cream & 8oz. chunky salsa on the side

Appetizer Sampler

$70.00

Mix it up with our appetizer sampler served in a full tray with nachos, beef empanadas, chicken taquitos, two grilled chicken quesadillas, sliced chorizo, calamari and shrimps in garlic tomato sauce

Side Trays

Half Tray of Guacamole (serves 10)

$45.00

W/ a big bag of homemade chips

Large House Avocado Salad (serves 10)

$30.00

Half Tray of Maduros (serves 10)

$20.00

Sweet plantains

Fresh Salsa 32oz (serves 10)

$14.00

Homemade Chips (serves 10)

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$65.00

Five Grilled chicken quesadillas cut in four pieces w/ pico de gallo,