Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
2428 Lemoine Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antojitos
400. Guacamole & Chips
Fresh Guacamole made in a mortar & pestle, served w/ homemade chips
401. Calamares Fritos
Rings of fried jumbo calamari w/ garlic tomato sauce.
402. Queso Fundido
Fondue w/ chorizo, melted muenster Cheese & Pico de Gallo, served w/ flour tortillas
403. Empanadas (3)
W/ lettuce, sour cream & salsa. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese
404. Quesadillas
Served w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & cheese. Your choice of grilled chicken or carnitas or grilled portobello, fresh vegetables & steamed spinach
405. Camarones al Ajillo con Espinacas
Shrimp w/ garlic & spinach in tomato sauce & dipping bread
406. Nachos & Gringos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped w/ refried beans, pico de gallo, melted muenster cheese, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños
407. Ceviche
Cold shrimp marinated in a lime mango salsa w/ onions, tomato, cilantro & spices topped w/ avocado. (Served w/ tortilla chips)
408. Taquitos Maya
Crispy chicken or beef taquitos w- black beans pureé, pico de gallo, salsa verde, white grated cheese / sour cream
409. Dobladitas
Lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ shredded chicken, tomato and cheese. Served w/ lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Ensaladas
410. Rivera Maya Salad
Grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, avocado & roasted peppers over spinach romaine salad w/ house vinagrette
411. Coconut Salad
Mangos, mandarin wedges, avocado, coconut flakes & grilled chicken over salad. Served w/ homemade coconut honey dressing
412. Mexicali Blues Salad
Seasoned crusty medium size shrimp over a healthy delicious salad. Served w/ creamy chipotle dressing, tartar sauce & acocado
413. Grilled Salmon or Shrimp Salad
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes & avocado w/ house vinagrette or creamy chipotle dressing
414. Aguacate Relleno de Camarones
Stuffed Avocado w/ chilled shrimp over a bed of salad
415. Manarin Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mandarin orange wedges & honey mustard vinaigrette
416. Fiesta Taco Bowl Salad
Choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or carnitas w/ rice, beans, salsa, cheese, guacamole, & sour cream over a salad on a taco bowl shell
Tacos
421. Tacos al Carbon (3)
Mexico City style soft tacos garnished w/ onions, cilantro & queso Oaxaca. Served w/ lettuce, guacamole, radish & hot sauce on the side
422. Tacos Oaxaca
Excellent grilled chicken in avocado sauce w/ pico de gallo, melted cheese & wrapped in flour tortillas
423. Tacos de Pescado (3)
Lightly floured fried tilapia topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, cotija cheese, creamy chipotle dressing topped w/ avocado & garnished w/ guacamole
424. Tacos de Birria
Popular shredded beef toasted tacos with beef broth(consume) on the side garnished by avocado sauce, green lime, & radish
Burritos
Platos Principales
451. Alambres
Pork typical dish in Mexico w/ bacon, pineapple, ham, jalapeño, pico de gallo & melted cheese. Served w/ corn tortillas & salsa verde. Available in Chicken
452. Combo Azteca
Grilled skirt steak w/ onions & poblano peppers. Served w/ garlic shrimp & tostones (fried plantains)
453. Carne Asada
Grilled skirt steak w/ sautéed onions, poblano peppers & tomato, served w/ corn tortillas & cheese mole enchilada
454. Salmón Guadalajara
Charbroiled salmon filet w/ shrimp in garlic tomato sauce
455. Salmon Supremo
Grilled filet of salmon in a creamy vegetable sauce spinach w/ rice & beans
456. Paella Marinera (Seafood)
Clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari & tilapia in yellow rice. Add Chorizo and Chicken (Mexico City Style) $4.00 Extra
457. Mariscada Mazatleca
Clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari & tilapia, in garlic savory salsa verde
458. Camarones al Ajillo
Sauteed shrimp in garlic tomato sauce & spinach
459. Camarones al Diablo
Sauteed shrimp, sliced tomato, peppers, onions & garlic in a chipotle red sauce
460. Pollo al Chipotle
Breaded chicken cutlet w/ veggies in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce
461. Pollo al Diablo
(Mild to Spicy) Breaded chicken cutlet filled w/ cheese, scallions, mushrooms, chipotle & tomato sauce
462. Pollo al Limón
Sautéed chicken breast in a lemon butter sauce, cilantro garnished & spinach
463. Carnitas Adobadas
Tender marinated chunks of pork topped w/ lemon, garlic, onions & maduros (sweet plantains). Topped w/ salsa verde & cilantro sauce
464. Barbacoa de Puerco Al Horno
Roast pork, grilled onions, salsa verde, pico de gallo, sweet plantains & corn tortillas
465. Barbacoa De Res
A distinctive dish w/ a combination of shredded beef w/ garlic, onions, tomato & cilantro, served w/ maduros (sweet plantains) & corn tortillas
466. Chiles Rellenos con Queso
Mild green poblano peppers folded in egg white filled w/ cheese & ranchera sauce w/ corn tortillas
467. Chiles rellenos de Camarones
Mild green poblano peppers folded egg white filled w/ shrimp in salsa verde, topped w/ melted cheese & a side of corn tortillas
468. Pancho's Trio
Three awesome burritos, chicken, beef & pork topped w/ mole, salsa verde, ranchera sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese
469. Combination Platter
Create your own dinner, choose (3) from the following: taco, enchilada, burrito, chimichanga & chile relleno w/ sour cream & guacamole
Fajitas
471. Fajitas de Pollo
Grilled chicken breast strips
472. Fajitas De Carne
Grilled skirt steak strips
473. Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp, fish & calamari
474. Primavera(Fresh Veggies)
Fresh Vegtables
475. Fajitas De Camarones
Sauteed Shrimp
476. Combo Fajitas
Chicken & skirt steak strips
477. Fajitas Garbialdi
Shrimp, steak & chicken
Tex-Mex
482. Tacos Dorados (3)
Crispy taco shells w/ chicken or ground beef w/ pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese & sour cream
483. Flautas Nortenas (3)
South of the border crispy rolled corn tortillas w/ chicken or beef topped w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, grated cheese & guacamole
484. Chimichangas (2)
Golden crispy flour tortillas filled w/ your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or carnitas w/ Monterrey Jack cheese. Served w/ guacamole & sour cream
Sopas
492. Caldo Tlapeno
(Mild to Spicy) Chunks of chicken, vegetables, rice, avocado, cilantro & chipotle
493. Chili Bowl
W/ Muenster cheese, ground beef, pinto beans & pico de gallo
494. Black Beans Soup
Creamy black beans soup w/ chopped onions & sour cream on the side
495. Sopa de Tortilla
Crispy corn tortilla chips w/ chicken, vegetables, cheese, avocado & cilantro
496. Sopa de Mariscos
Seafood soup w/ shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, & boneless fish served w/ rice on the side
Kids Menu
Sides
Rice & Beans
Maduros
Tostones w/ Garlic Sauce
French Fries
Sour Cream 4oz
Sour Cream 8oz
Small Avocado Salad
Salsa
Bag of Chips
Chips & Salsa
Sauteed Fresh Vegtables
Pickled Jalapenos
Guacamole 4oz
Guacamole 8oz
Sliced Avocado
Pico de Gallo
Homemade Green Hot Sauce
Homemade Red Hot Sauce
*Tortillas
Frozen Smoothies
Beverages
Horchata
Jamaica
Fresh Lemonade
Can of Soda
Water Bottle
Snapple- Lemon Tea
Snapple- Peach Tea
Snapple-Strawberry Kiwi
Mexican Coke
Mexican Fanta
Mexican Sprite
Sidral (Apple Soda)
Sangria (Non-Alc)
Lime Jarrito
Pineapple Jarrito
Mandarin Jarrito
Tamarind Jarrito
Mango Jarrito
Fruit Punch Jarrito
Grapefruit Jarrito
Apple/Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Drink $4
Drink $5
Drink $7
Catering Packages
Chicken Fajitas (serves 10)
Everything you need to build your own chicken fajitas. Includes grilled chicken strips, sautéed peppers & onions in tomato sauce, one pint of shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas. Served with a half tray of yellow rice, 32oz. of beans, one pint of salsa with a big bag of chips
Steak Fajitas (serves 10)
Grilled skirt steak strips w/ sautéed onions & peppers in tomato sauce & one pint of shredded muenster cheese. 30 flour tortillas, half tray of yellopw rice, 32oz of beans, one pint of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa with a big bag of chips
Ropa Vieja (serves 10)
Shredded flank steak w/ pico de gallo, grilled onions & peppers. Half tray of rice, 32oz. of beans, half tray of sweet plantains, 30 corn tortillas, 1 pint of salsa & a big bag of chips
Barbacoa De Puerco (serves 10)
Roast pork w/ sautéed onions. Half tray of yellow rice, half tray of sweet plantains, 32oz. of beans, 30 corn tortillas, 1 pint of salsa & a big bag of chips
Carnitas Adobadas (serves 10)
Fried tender chunks of pork w/ lime, garlic & grilled onions. Topped w/ salsa verde. Half tray of sweet plantains, half tray of yellow rice, 32oz of beans & 30 corn tortillas. One pint of salsa & a big bag of chips
Pork Alambres (serves 10)
Typically traditional dish in Mexico w/ pineapple ham, jalapeño, pico de gallo, melted muenster cheese, pork or chicken. 30 corn tortillas, one point of salsa verde, chunky salsa, half tray of rice, 32oz. of beans & a big bag of chips
Burritos Panchos Trios (serves 10)
20 Small burritos, shredded chicken & shredded beef, topped w/ salsa verde, mole, ranchero sauce & melted muenster cheese. Half tray of yellow rice & 32oz of beans
Paella Marinera (serves 10)
Classic seafood dish in yellow rice w/ fish filets, shrimps, clams, mussels, calamari & 1 pint of salsa verde
Tacos Al Carbon (serves 10)
30 soft corn tacos garnished w/ pico de gallo & muenster cheese, green limes, half tray of yellow rice, 32oz. of pinto beans, hot sauce on the side & a big bag of homemade chips w/ a pint of salsa & guacamole
Chimichangas (serves 10)
20 golden crispy beef & chicken chimichangas, 1 pint of guacamole, 1 pint of sour cream, 1 pint of salsa, hot sauce, half tray of yellow rice, 32oz. of beans & a big bag of chips
Taquitos Maya (serves 10)
30 Crispy chicken & beef taquitos w/ black beans puree, pico de gallo, salsa verde & white grated cotija cheese, 8oz. sour cream & 8oz. chunky salsa on the side
Appetizer Sampler
Mix it up with our appetizer sampler served in a full tray with nachos, beef empanadas, chicken taquitos, two grilled chicken quesadillas, sliced chorizo, calamari and shrimps in garlic tomato sauce
Side Trays
Half Tray of Guacamole (serves 10)
W/ a big bag of homemade chips
Large House Avocado Salad (serves 10)
Half Tray of Maduros (serves 10)
Sweet plantains
Fresh Salsa 32oz (serves 10)
Homemade Chips (serves 10)
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
Five Grilled chicken quesadillas cut in four pieces w/ pico de gallo,